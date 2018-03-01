Top 10 Best Samsung Galaxy S9 & S9 Plus Cases

With the consistency of a finely wound clock, Samsung has announced yet another Galaxy phone. Now they stand to further cement their place as the top-selling Android smartphone manufacturer.

As of February 25th, they’ve officially announced the arrival of the Galaxy S9 and the S9 Plus. Samsung has chosen to keep the core designs of last year’s flagship phone and phablet counterpart, the S8 and S8 Plus.

This is to be expected as these two were the debut of Samsung’s end-to-end Infinity Display, which has since been emulated by almost every major phone manufacturer.

The phones have relatively similar dimensions to last year’s models, but the rear fingerprint sensor has moved just enough that you can’t fit an S8 case on unless it’s a bumper-only case.

That said, if you pre-ordered the newest Samsung phone, you’ll probably be looking for a case immediately after.

After all, the latest Galaxy phones sport some serious upgrades to their onboard cameras, internal processors, and fingerprint scanner.

These feature all contribute to the respective $720 and $840 price tags for the unlocked versions of the S9 and the S9 Plus.

But do you really need a case when the S9 and the S9 Plus have thicker frames and stronger glass screens than their predecessors? And how about the fact that they are both fully IP68-rated for water resistance?

Most consumers agree, the answer is yes. According to a study conducted by the NPD Group, 75% of smartphone owners use a protective case.

And the reason why is clear. Smartphone cases offer some obvious benefits.

Most are made from durable and shock-resistant materials that can protect your phone while still allowing access to ports and the S9’s wireless charging function.

The best smartphone cases have enough of a bezel to protect your front screen and rear dual camera without adding too much bulk.

Some cases even offer added benefits like kickstands, wallet slots, and belt clips. Best of all, they are an inexpensive piece of insurance against life’s little misfortunes. Outside of tech, that option doesn’t exist.

These features are why a quality phone case is a must-have accessory for both the S9 and the S9 Plus. If you’re not sure which case is right for you, we’ve listed ten choices that stand out above the competition.

Be sure to keep your own personal needs in mind as you browse our favorite cases for the S9 and S9 Plus.

1. Spigen Neo Hybrid Case

Spigen has earned a reputation for being one of the most trusted brands of phone cases around. And they’ve done so simply by making solid cases.

Their Neo Hybrid is one of the most popular hybrid case designs around. It represents a nearly ideal balance of protection and slimness.

This two-piece design has a rubbery sleeve underneath to protect from scratches and bumps. It is reinforced by a rigid bumper frame that is military grade drop tested to withstand shock.

This design is fairly standard for most smartphone cases, but only Spigen manages to pack this much protection into such a sleek package.

Price: $14.99

2. Caseology Parallax Case

Caseology’s stylish Parallax case endows your Galaxy S9 or S9 Plus with a grippy geometric texture that stops drops before they even happen.

But even when misfortune strikes, the Parallax has you covered with an air-cushioned protective frame that focuses its shock absorption to where it really matters: the corners.

The case has a nice bezel to catch face-down drops, and it contours in a way that protects the recessed edges of your phone’s Infinity Display.

Price: $16.99 (32 percent off MSRP)

3. Samsung LED View Wallet Case

Samsung’s own case designs usually offer a small edge up on the competition because the two can interact for some pretty nifty uses.

The unique feature of this flip case is that its front cover can display LED notifications from the phone, allowing you to see incoming calls, status updates, battery level, and music controls without opening it.

This case also has a small slot to store your ID and a credit card, making it a handy replacement for your wallet.

This case comes in several different colors, but note that the variety is different between the S9 and the S9 Plus.

Price: $64.99

4. OtterBox Defender Series Case

OtterBox is the premiere brand for protective cases. Despite their no-frills look, their Defender cases remain a consistent pick for all sorts of adventurers.

This mid-range OtterBox does not have their signature screen protector, but a generous bezel ensures that you won’t need it for day to day use.

The case has pliable rubber port covers to keep dust and debris out, and to further bolster the phone’s water resistant capabilities.

This case comes with a removable belt-clip holster, which can double as a kickstand for media viewing.

Price: $49.95

5. Incipio Octane Case

If the OtterBox is a little out of your budget, Incipio’s durable hard shell cases offer about the same protection for half the price.

Their Octane case has a textured bumper frame to improve grip and protect from drops. The back is equally well protected thanks to a rigid PC shell.

The bezel on this case feels just right, and its no-nonsense design doesn’t busy up the sleek look of the S9.

Price: $24.99

6. Ringke Fusion Transparent Case

Transparent cases are the best way to show off the naked beauty of your S9 or S9 Plus. And though all clear cases look the same in theory, they are not all created equal.

When you consider factors like durability and form factor, Ringke’s Fusion case stands out as a clear winner (pun intended).

The Fusion is made from dual layer PC and TPU, to offer scratch resistance on top of certified military grade drop protection.

But more importantly, it is designed to offer maximum protection for minimal bulk. Its bezel is just thick enough to prevent the screen from soaking up face-down drops. It contours with the rounded edges of the phone’s Infinity Display.

This case also provides easy access to all vital ports and buttons. The pictured wrist strap is a little tacky unless you really need it. Thankfully, it is easy to remove.

Price: $10.99

7. i-Blason Ares Bumper Case

i-Blason’s Ares case might not look different from other semi-transparent bumper cases, but it offers a much-appreciated feature that has gone to the wayside for phone case manufacturers.

This bump case offers 360° scratch protection thanks to its integrated screen protector. The screen remains fully touch sensitive while resting safely under a layer of PC material.

This same material protects the clear back of the case from scratches, while offering a buffer to protect your rear camera from drops.

The edges of this case are made with shock-absorbing TPU, which further protects your phone from harm.

Combine this with responsive button covers and accurate port cutouts and you have a major winner for serial screen smashers.

Price: $19.99

8. X-Doria Iridescent Defense Case

X-Doria’s Iridescent Defense Case offers the rugged protection of a defender case in a sleek and inobtrusive package to meet any need.

Those who seek protection from drops and scratches will appreciate the military grade drop protection offered by this X-Doria case.

Those who seek an attractive low profile case get that as well. This case doesn’t completely override the look of your phone thanks to a clear back plate.

The phone’s buttons and ports are easily accessible despite the tough aluminum bumper frame. These features make the Iridescent a great pick for a hybrid protective case.

Price: $29.95

9. Speck Presidio Grip Case

Speck cases are often chosen for their standout style, but their protective capabilities deserve merit as well.

The signature texture of Speck cases create a unique and stylish pattern, but it also helps improve grip on the case (as the name suggests).

This is a surprisingly slim case, which has just enough of a bezel to protect your phone’s rear camera and front screen.

The case is made from Impactium, a proprietary material that absorbs shock and resists scuffs.

The port holes are clear and accessible, and the case adds hardly any bulk to your phone.

Price: $39.95

10. Case-Mate Karat Mother of Pearl Case

Case-Mate’s luxury case designs really highlight the aesthetic qualities that make both the S9 and the S9 Plus some of the most beautiful phones around.

Their clear Karat case uses the color of your phone as a backdrop for real pieces of mother of pearl and sterling silver inlaid within it.

This case isn’t all looks either. It uses a standard blend of PC and TPU materials to offer scrathc resistance and military grade impact protection.

It has air-cushioned corners to effectively absorb shock, and has a lifetime warranty against damage to the case.

Price: $49.99

