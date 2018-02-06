D.Va Razer Meka Headset Review

Razer

Razer is without a doubt a household name in the gaming peripheral industry and they have just released a new line of gear, this time focusing on the smash-hit that is Overwatch.

Razer released a new mouse, mouse pad and headset to go along with the set. All of them are available now but this review will focus on the headset. You can read more about the mouse review right over here.

First things first, let’s take a look at the specs.

At a glance Exclusive MEKA-approved D.Va design

Large neodymium drivers for crystal-clear audio and communication

Leatherette cushions for comfort

Discreet omnidirectional mic and inline controls

Multi-platform compatibility

Headphones Frequency response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz

Impedance: 32 Ω @ 1 kHz

Sensitivity (@1 kHz): 117+/-3 DB

Input power: 80mW

Drivers: 40 mm, with Neodymium magnets

Connection type: Analog 3.5 mm

Cable length: 1.3 m / 4.27 ft

Approx. weight: 322 g / 0.71 lbs

Leatherette ear cushions: Perfect for long-wearing comfort

Audio + microphone usage Devices with 3.5 mm audio + mic combined jack

Microphone Frequency response: 100 Hz – 10 kHz

Signal-to-noise ratio: ≥ 65 DB

Sensitivity (@1 kHz): -32 ± 3 DB

Pick-up pattern: Omnidirectional

The headset nails the look of D.Va’s headset she wears in Overwatch, of which this headset is based on. If you are a fan of Overwatch, even maybe if you’re not, you can recognize this headset from anywhere and it is sure to be a conversation starter.

Besides the pleasing aesthetic, the headset does have good quality to back it up. One of the coolest features about this headset is the fact that it isn’t USB, meaning you can use in on a variety of platforms. This headset works natively with your PC, Xbox One and PS4 just by plugging it in. That’s a pretty cool feature if you ask me.

One thing I did have an issue with was the comfort level of the headset itself. It does feature some nice leather cushions that were softer than other headsets I have seen in the past but still weren’t as comfortable as I would’ve liked them to be.

When it comes to getting a gaming headset it’s important for them to be comfortable and functional for long hours of play and in my experience this headset didn’t fully deliver on that.

For short stints of gaming the headset is fine from a comfort standpoint but if you sitting down and gaming for a few hours at a time the headset can become very uncomfortable. Either I have a big head or something but I couldn’t find a good adjustment for it to fit comfortable and the cushions began to squeeze my ears a little too tight for my liking.

The headset does feature a discrete mic which surprised me. I’m used to headsets having the noticeable mic so that was a nice touch and I ran into zero issues with the mic and was actually impressed with how well it worked.

I wasn’t blown away by the sound quality of this headset but I wasn’t left disappointed with it either. It did what it needed to do and I’m grateful for it. It does have a mute button and a way to change the volume so it has pretty much all the basic features you’d expect from a headset.

At the end of the day, I’d give this headset a recommendation due to the fact it can be used on multiple platforms and has just about everything you’d want in a headset/mic combo. There are certainly better options out there but this is a fine, but basic headset.