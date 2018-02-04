Strange Facebook Message with Video May Contain Child Porn: Don’t Share It

Getty

A video is going viral on Facebook Messenger that shows child porn, and law enforcement around the country are asking anyone who receives the message to not open it or share it. Instead, report the message to Facebook immediately and delete it. The message is appearing in several forms, one which urges readers to share the video or photo in order to help find the perpetrator and “give justice to the victim.” If you receive a message like this, which might come from someone you don’t know or from a friend’s account that was hacked, don’t open it and don’t share it. Learn more details about the message, how to recognize it, and what to do below.

Many times, viral videos and news about Facebook crimes are just hoaxes, but this appears to not be the case this time. Multiple law enforcement agencies are saying that the message depicts a real crime, but it should not be shared. How do you know if you got one of these child porn messages? One of the Facebook messages asks recipients to make the image or video in the message “go viral” in order to “give justice to the victim,” Breaking 911 reported. Another message reads: “THIS is the child porn video — view and forward to help identify the man and the child.” Another version may act like the video is of you, but it actually depicts the illegal act.

If you get anything like this, do not view or share the video or photo. Sharing the video will not give justice to the victim; instead, it will continue to victimize the child. The video shows a child performing a sex act with an adult. Possessing or sharing child porn is a federal crime. The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Forces is investigating and trying to identify the victim and the suspect.

The message may also take other forms. West Essex NOW reported that police are asking the public to not open any video sent in Facebook Messenger unless you’ve confirmed with your friend that the video is from them and they’ve confirmed what’s in the video.

Media outlets and individuals across the country have received the message. In fact, KSAT in San Antonio received so many of these messages that they turned off their ability to receive Facebook messages and instructed their news team to do the same for their own Facebook pages. Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating, including in Ohio, Illinois, Colorado, Tennessee, Alabama, and Missouri. Law enforcement have said that they believe the video may have originated in Alabama and detectives are looking into that lead, AJC reported.

ColumbusPolice, has received several calls regarding a video containing child porn being received via Facebook Messenger. Agencies from Missouri, Alabama and Tennessee have also received reports. Federal authorities have been notified. DO NOT OPEN OR FORWARD THE LINK!!! — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) February 3, 2018

If you receive the message, or any other message depicting children being exploited or abused, do not open the message, share it, or view the video or photo. Report it to Facebook and contact your local law enforcement. You can also notify the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or online. Once an image or video like this is reported to Facebook, Facebook notifies law enforcement too. Be sure and delete the message. Earlier today, all Chicago PD radio channels broadcast the following message about the email. It gives the same advice, noting that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is investigating and you should delete the video and report it to Facebook.

The Memphis Police Department shared similar advice for people in their area who receive the message:

Facebook has not made an official statement about the message, as of the time this article was published. The message has appeared mostly on Facebook Messenger, but some people have reported seeing it on other social media platforms too. If you’ve received this message, delete it, contact the authorities, and let us know in the comments below, including which social media platform sent it to you.