Falcon Heavy Launch Countdown: How Long Until SpaceX’s Launch?

Today we’re counting down to what may be the biggest day in the entire history of SpaceX — and possibly one of the most momentous occasions in recent spaceflight history. Today SpaceX is launching the Falcon Heavy, a big step toward manned space travel, including ultimately sending a manned crew to Mars. If all goes well, today’s launch will carry Elon Musk’s red Tesla Roadster into a heliocentric orbit near Mars and beyond. As SpaceX explains: “Falcon Heavy was designed from the outset to carry humans into space and restores the possibility of flying missions with crew to the Moon or Mars.” Musk has said that the Falcon Heavy has a 50-50 chance of success today. To find out exactly how long it is until the launch window begins, see the countdown timer below or keep reading for additional sources. You can also watch a live stream of the launch in the video above.

The launch will begin at 1:30 p.m. Eastern (but the launch window lasts until 4 p.m.) Are you looking for a countdown to SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy launch? Then you’ve come to the right place. If the countdown timer above stops working, you still have more sources to try. To find out exactly how long it is until the launch takes place, visit the Falcon Heavy Launch countdown timer here. If that countdown timer isn’t to your liking, then try the one that’s here.

By the way, the Tesla Roadster isn’t being sent straight to Mars. It’s being put in an orbit around the sun that will put it close to Mars at different points in time. Here’s a video below, featuring one space enthusiast’s best educated guess on where the Tesla Roadster will be at different points in time if everything goes according to plan. This was created by Redditor meithan and isn’t official to SpaceX, but does give you an idea about why the Tesla Roadster isn’t going directly to Mars.

Here’s the mission timeline for today’s launch:

COUNTDOWN in Hour/Min/Sec Events before launch

01:28:00 SpaceX Launch Director verifies go for propellant load

01:25:00 RP-1 (rocket grade kerosene) loading underway

00:45:00 LOX (liquid oxygen) loading underway

00:07:00 Falcon Heavy begins engine chill prior to launch

00:01:00 Flight computer commanded to begin final prelaunch checks

00:01:00 Propellant tank pressurization to flight pressure begins

00:00:45 SpaceX Launch Director verifies go for launch

00:00:05 Engine controller commands side booster engine ignition sequence to start

00:00:03 Engine controller commands center core engine ignition sequence to start

00:00:00 Falcon Heavy liftoff

LAUNCH, LANDINGS AND ORBITAL INSERTION Hour/Min/Sec Events after launch