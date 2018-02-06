Falcon Heavy Photos: Pictures from Today’s SpaceX Launch [UPDATED LIVE]

SpaceX

Today is history in the making, as SpaceX prepares to launch its Falcon Heavy, paving the way for an eventual manned mission to Mars. The manned mission will likely use the BFR (Big Falcon Rocket), not today’s rocket, but today’s launch is momentous all the same. A Tesla Roadster is the payload, and if all goes according to plan, the Roadster will be launched into a heliocentric orbit, taking it near Mars. The launch has already been delayed several times. Read on for photos from the launch site today and, if everything goes according to plan, photos and updates from the launch itself.

This post will be updated live. Here’s a photo of the Falcon Heavy from 3:25 p.m. Eastern as it sits on the launch pad. This was streamed live by SpaceX. This post will show the updated photos as they happen at the end of the story. So scroll down for the latest photos and pictures.

SpaceX

The Falcon Heavy, as shared by a Redditor, TheKrimsonKing:

More photos from Twitter:

Today's the day! Excited to watch the #FalconHeavy launch – scheduled for 1:30pm ET today. Here are the 5 moments of flight that I'll be watching closely: pic.twitter.com/DmLiIzcWiZ — Emily Calandrelli (@TheSpaceGal) February 6, 2018

Here are camera views from inside the payload fairing. The Tesla itself is equipped with three cameras that could give us spectacular views later.

The next photos are all courtesy of SpaceX.

Next were the successful booster separations. All photos are courtesy of SpaceX.

And of course, a cheering crowd:

It was also amazing to watch the side boosters land simultaneously, absolutely flawlessly.

This is a developing story that will be updated live.