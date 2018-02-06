SpaceX Drone Ship Landing: What Happened with the Falcon Heavy Center Core?

The SpaceX Falcon Heavy’s twin booster landing was flawless, but what happened to the SpaceX Drone Ship landing? We didn’t see it on the live feed, and some people watching the technical feed said that officials remarked about the center stage being lost. Was it a success? Although there’s no official word from SpaceX at this time, it’s not unusual for the feed for a drone ship landing to be lost. Often because of the exhaust and the vibrations as the main center core is landing, the feed can be lost. So that leaves us with a chance that things were OK and we weren’t able to see the drone landing live during the webcast. However, this is NOT known for certain, and some rumors and screenshots of the live feed may be indicating it might have missed the ship. We’ll update this story when official word is out about what happened.
These are the last photos we saw during the test flight for the drone ship and the center core before the feed cut out:
If videos or photos of the SpaceX drone ship landing become available, we will add them to this story. We’re on pins and needles, waiting for the official word about whether the center core made it successfully to the drone ship. There was a moment in mission control when they said “we lost the center core” (see the video below), but it’s not known if that just meant they lost the live feed (which is expected) or if they actually lost the core.
Others are analyzing the live feed, trying to figure out what happened:
It’s important to note that even if the core did miss the drone ship, it doesn’t mean the core is destroyed. The Falcon 9 core, for example, was still intact even when it hit the water last week. Musk tweeted at the time on January 31: “This rocket was meant to test very high retrothrust landing in water so it didn’t hurt the droneship, but amazingly it has survived. We will try to tow it back to shore.”
Here’s another clue. During this video, you can hear someone says: “Center core defect on shut down” at 34 minutes 10 seconds:
Here’s another possible hint. According to one space enthusiast, the tug boat that pushes the droneship Of Course I Still Love You, may be on the move and providing hints about the core’s location. The Marine Traffic AIS shows OCISLY’s tug headed east from Port Canaveral.
In the meantime, you might enjoy seeing the side boosters as they landed successfully, simultaneously. Their landing was absolutely flawless and perfectly choreographed.
And here’s a photo of their landing:
And a GIF of the moment the twin boosters landed, because we just can’t get enough of all of this:
What’s next for the Falcon Heavy’s Tesla Roadster? The craft must travel through the Van Allen Radiation Belt for about five to six hours. This is a very iffy process, and a lot of things could go wrong. If things do go wrong, the Tesla might end up just orbiting the Earth. If things go right, the Roadster will be launch into a heliocentric orbit around the sun, bringing it close to Mars.
In the meantime, this might just be the most amazing space video we’ve seen in quite a while:
But many people aren’t paying too much attention to that right now, as they wait for news on the center core and the drone ship:
This is a developing story.
10 Comments
Leave a Reply
10 Comments
Discuss on Facebook
I can’t find out if the Center Core landed. Do you have confirmation or information?
Two out of three ain’t all bad. Let’s hope the Tesla and StarMan make it to the Red Planet. Great stuff……thanks Elon for making NASA look like the government employees that they are. Over budget, over paid, behind schedule, and overrated! Your 6000 employees put the whole of these government drones to shame. Good work!!!
Alright no need to disparage NASA. They do world-class research; research is never cheap! SpaceX has shown that it’s possible to cheaply launch junk into space. Great, that’s how private industry is meant to follow government research.