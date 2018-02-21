Top 10 Best Raclette Grills 2018

From dinner parties to date nights and family dinners, a raclette grill can make a great addition to your kitchen. In case you’re not really familiar with raclette, it’s similar in some ways to fondue. However, with raclette, you grill your food of choice then pour the melted cheese on top. Fondue involves dipping bread, fruit or chocolate into the melted cheese.

There isn’t a ton of variation between raclette grills, but certain features can help make your choice easier. For starters, consider whether you prefer a larger unit that can feed up to eight, or a smaller one. Some grills come with a dual top that’s flat on one side and has ridges on the other. These surfaces can often be used to make crepes, cook eggs, and grill a variety of veggies and meats.

If the thought of washing parts by hand makes you hesitate, consider a grill with nonstick cooking plates. Other common features include adjustable temperature control and an indicator light so that you can easily tell whether the grill is still on.

1. Milliard Raclette Grill

Milliard

The Milliard Raclette Grill can feed up to eight people at once, making it a good choice for parties and larger groups. All you need to do is grill your favorite foods on top, and add your cheese of choice to the bottom to melt. The grill temperature can be adjusted as needed to accommodate different types of food, from veggies to meat and fish. For your safety, the indicator light will remain on until you turn off the grill. The unit includes nonstick cheese pans, a reversible grill top and and a granite stone top.

Price: $89.99

Pros:

Can feed up to eight people

Adjustable grill temperature

Comes with nonstick cheese pans

Cons:

Nonstick coating tends to peel off

Can take awhile to heat up

Some find the included wooden spatulas a bit flimsy

2. Raclette BBQ Grill by King of Raclette

King of Raclette

Raclette BBQ Grill by King of Raclette is also designed to feed up to eight people at once. This grill can be used indoors and outdoors, and features up to 1200 watts of cooking power. The granite stone top is ideal for cooking your favorite veggies and meat. As an added bonus, the surface can be wiped down when you’re done cooking. Other features include temperature control, a safe heat indicator and anti-skid feet.

Price: $79.99

Pros:

Ideal for parties and larger groups

Can be used indoors and outdoors

Easy to clean

Cons:

Granite surface can take awhile to heat up

Included wooden spatulas seem a bit flimsy to some

Lacks an on/off switch

3. Swissmar Classic Raclette

Swissmar

The nonstick grill plate on this raclette grill is wide and flat, meaning you can use it for making crepes and for grilling different types of meat and vegetables. Multiple spatulas and raclette dishes are included for serving up to eight people. Variable heat control lets you adjust the temperature as necessary. Other features include 1200 watts of cooking power along with a durable cast iron construction.

Price: $114.95

Pros:

Top can be used to make crepes

Cast iron construction

Variable heat control

Cons:

Doesn’t have an indicator light

Some say the grill can be tough to clean

A few mention it takes awhile to heat up

4. Salton Raclette Grill

Salton

The Salton Raclette Grill comes in two variations, including a larger eight-person model and a slightly smaller grill for six people. This raclette comes with enough spatulas and pans for cheese, desserts and other types of food to feed parties and larger groups. As an added bonus, the spatulas are specifically designed to easily remove food without it breaking apart or sticking. The nonstick cooking surface caters to vegetables, fish and various types of meat.

Price: $48.99 (39 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Available in two sizes

Spatulas designed for easy food release

Nonstick cooking surface

Cons:

Some note an initial smoky odor

Nonstick coating may wear off over time

Materials feel a bit lightweight/flimsy

5. Boska Holland Mini Raclette

Boska

If you don’t need enough to feed a larger group, consider the Boska Holland Mini Raclette. This grill is heated by three tea light candles and is particularly notable for its portability and handy folding design. The pan has a nonstick coating for easier cooking and clean-up.

Price: $20.21 (19 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Smaller size makes it ideal for singles and couples

Heated by tea candles

Portable design

Cons:

Nonstick coating may wear off over time

Limited number of servings

Easy to clean

6. NutriChef Raclette Grill Cheese Melter

NutriChef

If you don’t have room for an entire raclette grill, consider this smaller cheese melter. This electric cheese melter features a powerful heating element to quickly and easily turn your favorite cheese into a delicious topping for veggies, pasta, meat and other types of food. The grilling plate can be adjusted to melt all angles. To get started, just take a wedge of your favorite cheese, put it underneath the burner, then let it melt to your desired consistency. Once it’s done, simply scrape off the melted portion. The melter features a durable stainless steel construction.

A similar product, the NutriChef Cheese Raclette Machine, is also available.

Price: $57.11 (5 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Compact, portable design

Powerful heating element

Adjustable grilling plate

Cons:

Some say it doesn’t get hot enough

Relatively limited grilling plate adjustments

Small cheese holding capacity

7. Gourmia Electric Raclette

Gourmia

This Gourmia raclette grill is powered by electricity, and has a knob-style temperature control to suit your favorite foods. The grill comes with enough raclette pans to feed up to six people at a time. Instead of a flat grilling surface, this raclette grill comes with a dome-shaped brim and support hooks for grilling vegetables, meat and other types of food. A recipe book is included to help you get started.

Price: $44.99

Pros:

Knob-style temperature control

Feeds up to six

Comes with a recipe book

Cons:

Small hooks can limit the type or amount of food

Some find it doesn’t hold heat consistently

Can be challenging to clean

8. Costzon Raclette Grill

Costzon

The Costzon Raclette Grill provides up to 1200 watts of cooking power, and can feed up to eight people at once. As with most other raclette grills, this one features a level top for grilling and a bottom part that’s designed for melting cheese, heating up sauce and even boiling vegetables. The nonstick surface keeps food from sticking as it cooks, and is easier to wipe clean with a damp cloth when you’re done. An indicator light reminds you to turn off the grill.

Price: $49.99

Pros:

1200 watts of cooking power

Nonstick cooking surface

Indicator light

Cons:

Doesn’t reach very high cooking temperatures

A few mention the construction seems a bit cheap

Can be tough to see indicator light at certain angles

9. Aroma Housewares Raclette Grill

Aroma Housewares

This combination grill and griddle features a smooth surface on one side and a griddle on the other. There’s also a removable drip base for melting your favorite cheese. The temperature is fully adjustable, making it easier to find the optimal cooking temperature for your favorite foods. When it’s time to clean up, all parts are dishwasher safe for your convenience. Six raclette trays are included.

Price: $60.99

Pros:

Combination grill and griddle

Unit is dishwasher safe

Adjustable temperature

Cons:

Doesn’t include wooden spatulas

Can take awhile to melt cheese

Cooking temperatures could be hotter, especially for bottom trays

10. Swissmar Stelvio Raclette

Swissmar

The Swissmar Stelvio Raclette has an eight-person capacity and comes with a durable granite stone grill top. You can use the grilling surface for veggies, crepes, pancakes and various types of meat. The grill also makes a stylish addition to any kitchen counter thanks to its brushed stainless steel finish. Stay cool handles keep your hands from getting burned, even when the grill is fully heated. Several parts are dishwasher safe for easier cleanup. Individual spatulas and raclette dishes are included.

Price: $119.35

Pros:

Granite stone top

Stay cool handles

Comes with individual spatulas and raclette dishes

Cons:

Some find the spatulas a bit flimsy

A few question whether it can actually serve eight people

No on/off button

