Top 10 Best Raclette Grills 2018

From dinner parties to date nights and family dinners, a raclette grill can make a great addition to your kitchen. In case you’re not really familiar with raclette, it’s similar in some ways to fondue. However, with raclette, you grill your food of choice then pour the melted cheese on top. Fondue involves dipping bread, fruit or chocolate into the melted cheese.
There isn’t a ton of variation between raclette grills, but certain features can help make your choice easier. For starters, consider whether you prefer a larger unit that can feed up to eight, or a smaller one. Some grills come with a dual top that’s flat on one side and has ridges on the other. These surfaces can often be used to make crepes, cook eggs, and grill a variety of veggies and meats.
If the thought of washing parts by hand makes you hesitate, consider a grill with nonstick cooking plates. Other common features include adjustable temperature control and an indicator light so that you can easily tell whether the grill is still on.
1. Milliard Raclette Grill
The Milliard Raclette Grill can feed up to eight people at once, making it a good choice for parties and larger groups. All you need to do is grill your favorite foods on top, and add your cheese of choice to the bottom to melt. The grill temperature can be adjusted as needed to accommodate different types of food, from veggies to meat and fish. For your safety, the indicator light will remain on until you turn off the grill. The unit includes nonstick cheese pans, a reversible grill top and and a granite stone top.
Price: $89.99
Buy the Milliard Raclette Grill here.
Pros:
- Can feed up to eight people
- Adjustable grill temperature
- Comes with nonstick cheese pans
Cons:
- Nonstick coating tends to peel off
- Can take awhile to heat up
- Some find the included wooden spatulas a bit flimsy
Find more Milliard Raclette Grill information and reviews here.
2. Raclette BBQ Grill by King of Raclette
Raclette BBQ Grill by King of Raclette is also designed to feed up to eight people at once. This grill can be used indoors and outdoors, and features up to 1200 watts of cooking power. The granite stone top is ideal for cooking your favorite veggies and meat. As an added bonus, the surface can be wiped down when you’re done cooking. Other features include temperature control, a safe heat indicator and anti-skid feet.
Price: $79.99
Buy the Raclette BBQ Grill by King of Raclette here.
Pros:
- Ideal for parties and larger groups
- Can be used indoors and outdoors
- Easy to clean
Cons:
- Granite surface can take awhile to heat up
- Included wooden spatulas seem a bit flimsy to some
- Lacks an on/off switch
Find more Raclette BBQ Grill by King of Raclette information and reviews here.
3. Swissmar Classic Raclette
The nonstick grill plate on this raclette grill is wide and flat, meaning you can use it for making crepes and for grilling different types of meat and vegetables. Multiple spatulas and raclette dishes are included for serving up to eight people. Variable heat control lets you adjust the temperature as necessary. Other features include 1200 watts of cooking power along with a durable cast iron construction.
Price: $114.95
Buy the Swissmar Classic Raclette here.
Pros:
- Top can be used to make crepes
- Cast iron construction
- Variable heat control
Cons:
- Doesn’t have an indicator light
- Some say the grill can be tough to clean
- A few mention it takes awhile to heat up
Find more Swissmar Classic Raclette information and reviews here.
4. Salton Raclette Grill
The Salton Raclette Grill comes in two variations, including a larger eight-person model and a slightly smaller grill for six people. This raclette comes with enough spatulas and pans for cheese, desserts and other types of food to feed parties and larger groups. As an added bonus, the spatulas are specifically designed to easily remove food without it breaking apart or sticking. The nonstick cooking surface caters to vegetables, fish and various types of meat.
Price: $48.99 (39 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Salton Raclette Grill here.
Pros:
- Available in two sizes
- Spatulas designed for easy food release
- Nonstick cooking surface
Cons:
- Some note an initial smoky odor
- Nonstick coating may wear off over time
- Materials feel a bit lightweight/flimsy
Find more Salton Raclette Grill information and reviews here.
5. Boska Holland Mini Raclette
If you don’t need enough to feed a larger group, consider the Boska Holland Mini Raclette. This grill is heated by three tea light candles and is particularly notable for its portability and handy folding design. The pan has a nonstick coating for easier cooking and clean-up.
Price: $20.21 (19 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Boska Holland Mini Raclette here.
Pros:
- Smaller size makes it ideal for singles and couples
- Heated by tea candles
- Portable design
Cons:
- Nonstick coating may wear off over time
- Limited number of servings
- Easy to clean
Find more Boska Holland Mini Raclette information and reviews here.
6. NutriChef Raclette Grill Cheese Melter
If you don’t have room for an entire raclette grill, consider this smaller cheese melter. This electric cheese melter features a powerful heating element to quickly and easily turn your favorite cheese into a delicious topping for veggies, pasta, meat and other types of food. The grilling plate can be adjusted to melt all angles. To get started, just take a wedge of your favorite cheese, put it underneath the burner, then let it melt to your desired consistency. Once it’s done, simply scrape off the melted portion. The melter features a durable stainless steel construction.
A similar product, the NutriChef Cheese Raclette Machine, is also available.
Price: $57.11 (5 percent off MSRP)
Buy the NutriChef Raclette Grill Cheese Melter here.
Pros:
- Compact, portable design
- Powerful heating element
- Adjustable grilling plate
Cons:
- Some say it doesn’t get hot enough
- Relatively limited grilling plate adjustments
- Small cheese holding capacity
Find more NutriChef Raclette Grill Cheese Melter information and reviews here.
7. Gourmia Electric Raclette
This Gourmia raclette grill is powered by electricity, and has a knob-style temperature control to suit your favorite foods. The grill comes with enough raclette pans to feed up to six people at a time. Instead of a flat grilling surface, this raclette grill comes with a dome-shaped brim and support hooks for grilling vegetables, meat and other types of food. A recipe book is included to help you get started.
Price: $44.99
Buy the Gourmia Electric Raclette here.
Pros:
- Knob-style temperature control
- Feeds up to six
- Comes with a recipe book
Cons:
- Small hooks can limit the type or amount of food
- Some find it doesn’t hold heat consistently
- Can be challenging to clean
Find more Gourmia Electric Raclette information and reviews here.
8. Costzon Raclette Grill
The Costzon Raclette Grill provides up to 1200 watts of cooking power, and can feed up to eight people at once. As with most other raclette grills, this one features a level top for grilling and a bottom part that’s designed for melting cheese, heating up sauce and even boiling vegetables. The nonstick surface keeps food from sticking as it cooks, and is easier to wipe clean with a damp cloth when you’re done. An indicator light reminds you to turn off the grill.
Price: $49.99
Buy the Costzon Raclette Grill here.
Pros:
- 1200 watts of cooking power
- Nonstick cooking surface
- Indicator light
Cons:
- Doesn’t reach very high cooking temperatures
- A few mention the construction seems a bit cheap
- Can be tough to see indicator light at certain angles
Find more Costzon Raclette Grill information and reviews here.
9. Aroma Housewares Raclette Grill
This combination grill and griddle features a smooth surface on one side and a griddle on the other. There’s also a removable drip base for melting your favorite cheese. The temperature is fully adjustable, making it easier to find the optimal cooking temperature for your favorite foods. When it’s time to clean up, all parts are dishwasher safe for your convenience. Six raclette trays are included.
Price: $60.99
Buy the Aroma Housewares Raclette Grill here.
Pros:
- Combination grill and griddle
- Unit is dishwasher safe
- Adjustable temperature
Cons:
- Doesn’t include wooden spatulas
- Can take awhile to melt cheese
- Cooking temperatures could be hotter, especially for bottom trays
Find more Aroma Housewares Raclette Grill information and reviews here.
10. Swissmar Stelvio Raclette
The Swissmar Stelvio Raclette has an eight-person capacity and comes with a durable granite stone grill top. You can use the grilling surface for veggies, crepes, pancakes and various types of meat. The grill also makes a stylish addition to any kitchen counter thanks to its brushed stainless steel finish. Stay cool handles keep your hands from getting burned, even when the grill is fully heated. Several parts are dishwasher safe for easier cleanup. Individual spatulas and raclette dishes are included.
Price: $119.35
Buy the Swissmar Stelvio Raclette here.
Pros:
- Granite stone top
- Stay cool handles
- Comes with individual spatulas and raclette dishes
Cons:
- Some find the spatulas a bit flimsy
- A few question whether it can actually serve eight people
- No on/off button
Find more Swissmar Stelvio Raclette information and reviews here.
