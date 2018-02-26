Top 10 Best Tagines 2018

Maybe you’ve heard about tagine cooking and are eager to try, or you’re looking for a new alternative to your traditional cooking methods. Tagine is a form of cookware that’s typically made from ceramic or clay. The primary goal of tagine cooking is to keep food as moist as possible while locking in flavors.
Cooking with a tagine is relatively straightforward, but there are a few tips to keep in mind. The vessel should be brought to room temperature before cooking, especially if it’s made from clay. Otherwise, the sudden temperature change may cause it to crack. For best results, place the tagine on the stovetop, using low to medium heat to cook your food. Some tagine enthusiasts find it helps to create a bed of onions along the bottom before adding meat and even vegetables. This step not only adds flavor, but can also keep the meat from sticking.
Tagines can be used for cooking as well as serving. You’ll want to protect your table and the tagine by placing it on top of a soft cloth or other heat-resistant material before serving.
1. Cooks Standard Tagine
In addition to sturdy 18/10 stainless steel, this tagine also features a multi-ply clad construction for enhanced heat retention. The vessel is suitable for a variety of cooking surfaces, including induction. Other features include a tall conical lid that locks in moisture and flavor, along with an included tempered glass lid. This tagine is oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s also dishwasher safe. A handle-free model is available.
Price: $105.99 (29 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Cooks Standard Tagine here.
Pros:
- Durable multi-ply clad construction
- Suitable for induction cooktops
- Oven safe up to 500 degrees
Cons:
- Lid doesn’t have a venting hole
- Some find it tough to store due to its large size
- White top may be off-putting for some
Find more Cooks Standard Tagine information and reviews here.
2. Cooking Tagines Moroccan Tagine
This lead-free tagine is suitable for use on gas and electric stoves. As with most tagines, this one needs to be pre-seasoned before its first use. This process involves briefly submerging the tagine in water, then applying a small amount of olive oil to help glaze and seal the material. The vessel measures 10 inches wide at the base and is suitable for cooking vegetables, seafood, chicken and meat.
Price: $36.99
Buy the Cooking Tagines Moroccan Tagine here.
Pros:
- Lead-free construction
- Vented lid
- Locks in moisture
Cons:
- Relatively small capacity
- Diffuser required for gas stoves
- Not designed for induction cooktops
Find more Cooking Tagines Moroccan Tagine information and reviews here.
3. Raphael Rozen Tagine
This tagine, available in several different colors, is made in Tunisia and features a durable clay construction. In case you’re not sure how or where to begin, simply consult the included recipe booklet. The tagine measures 12 inches at the base and can be used for chicken, seafood, vegetables and meat. As with most clay tagines, this one needs to be seasoned before use. It should also be used on a low stovetop heat setting. This tagine is oven safe up to 300 degrees Fahrenheit.
Price: $56.99
Buy the Raphael Rozen Tagine here.
Pros:
- Comes in several colors
- Includes a recipe booklet
- Oven safe up to 300 degrees
Cons:
- Requires a heat diffuser
- May not be quite big enough to cook for several people
- A few note theirs arrived without the diffuser
Find more Raphael Rozen Tagine information and reviews here.
4. Emile Henry Flame Tagine
The 2.1-quart Emile Henry Flame Tagine comes in several different colors. This tagine is made in France and stands out for its durability. For example, the vessel can withstand the broiler, and is safe for the oven and grill. You can also take it directly from the freezer to the table to serve a meal, or heat it up in the oven or microwave before serving. The tagine features a durable, resistant glaze coating and can be hand washed or placed in the dishwasher.
Price: $100.30 (23 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Emile Henry Flame Tagine here.
Pros:
- Can be used in the oven and broiler
- Durable glaze coating
- Dishwasher safe
Cons:
- A bit pricey
- Lid doesn’t have a vent hole
- Some had issues with the tagine developing cracks over time
Find more Emile Henry Flame Tagine information and reviews here.
5. Le Souk Ceramique Tagine
This Le Souk Tagine is handcrafted in Tunisia, and is ideal for those seeking an affordable yet functional cooking vessel. The tagine is oven safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, but is particularly designed for cooking on electric or gas stovetops using low heat. Pre-season the tagine periodically for optimal results.
Price: $56.76 (24 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Le Souk Ceramique Tagine here.
Pros:
- Generous 12-inch base
- An affordable alternative to pricier competitors
- Fully constructed and painted by hand
Cons:
- Only comes in one color/design
- Requires periodic seasoning
- Doesn’t come with a diffuser
Find more Le Souk Ceramique Tagine information and reviews here.
6. Le Creuset Moroccan Tagine
If you want to cook larger quantities of food at once, consider this 5.75-quart Le Creuset Moroccan Tagine. The tagine features a sturdy enamel interior that doesn’t need to be seasoned before use. Cooks also appreciate the cast iron base, which expertly browns veggies and meat. When it’s time to clean up, this vessel can be placed in the dishwasher.
Price: $399.95
Buy the Le Creuset Moroccan Tagine here.
Pros:
- Larger size makes it ideal for families
- Enamel interior doesn’t require seasoning
- Dishwasher safe
Cons:
- Heavy
- Only comes in one color
- Pricey
Find more Le Creuset Moroccan Tagine information and reviews here.
7. Zamouri Spices Tagine
The Zamouri Spices Tagine is a solid choice if you’re looking for a smaller, more budget-friendly tagine. The vessel is lead-free and can cook enough food to feed two to three people. This tagine features a durable terracotta construction and a conical lid, which helps lock in flavor and moisture.
Price: $39.95
Buy the Zamouri Spices Tagine here.
Pros:
- Affordable
- Lead-free
- Ideal for small servings
Cons:
- Doesn’t come with a diffuser
- Only comes in one color
- Shipping isn’t free
Find more Zamouri Spices Tagine information and reviews here.
8. Sur La Table Tagine
This glazed terra cotta tagine measures 12.5 inches, making it a practical choice for cooking larger amounts of food at once. The tagine is safe for stovetop use with a diffuser. It’s also safe for the oven up to 390 degrees Fahrenheit. As with most tagines, this one should be pre-seasoned before the first use.
Price: $49.95
Buy the Sur La Table Tagine here.
Pros:
- Ideal for larger servings
- Oven safe up to 390 degrees
- Made in Portugal
Cons:
- Only comes in one color
- Not dishwasher safe
- Shipping costs extra
Find more Sur La Table Tagine information and reviews here.
9. M.V. Trading Tagine
The M.V. Trading tagine is a smaller tagine available in 1.4-cup and 2.48-cup capacities. The tagine is safe for the oven and broiler up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. As with most tagines, this one also requires pre-seasoning before the first use. The vessel features an enameled cast iron construction, and can be used on an electric or gas stovetop.
Price: $29.99
Buy the M.V. Trading Tagine here.
Pros:
- Comes in two sizes
- Ideal for smaller servings
- Durable enameled cast iron construction
Cons:
- Only comes in one color
- Shipping isn’t free
- Some find the capacity quite small
Find more M.V. Trading Tagine information and reviews here.
10. Reston Lloyd Tagine
The Reston Lloyd Tagine, handcrafted in Spaine, has an eight-cup capacity and can be used on electric and gas stoves with a diffuser. This tagine is also microwave safe, and is safe for the oven up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. A small hole in the lid allows for proper ventilation as the food cooks. An indented knob is also included to safely lift the lid up from the base. The tagine is made of terra cotta and needs to be soaked in water before the first use.
Price: $63.96
Buy the Reston Lloyd Tagine here.
Pros:
- Comes in several colors
- Handmade in Spain
- Dishwasher safe
Cons:
- Diffuser isn’t included
- Some had issues with the tagine cracking
- Needs to soak in water for several hours before first use
Find more Reston Lloyd Tagine information and reviews here.
