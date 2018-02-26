Top 10 Best Tagines 2018

Maybe you’ve heard about tagine cooking and are eager to try, or you’re looking for a new alternative to your traditional cooking methods. Tagine is a form of cookware that’s typically made from ceramic or clay. The primary goal of tagine cooking is to keep food as moist as possible while locking in flavors.

Cooking with a tagine is relatively straightforward, but there are a few tips to keep in mind. The vessel should be brought to room temperature before cooking, especially if it’s made from clay. Otherwise, the sudden temperature change may cause it to crack. For best results, place the tagine on the stovetop, using low to medium heat to cook your food. Some tagine enthusiasts find it helps to create a bed of onions along the bottom before adding meat and even vegetables. This step not only adds flavor, but can also keep the meat from sticking.

Tagines can be used for cooking as well as serving. You’ll want to protect your table and the tagine by placing it on top of a soft cloth or other heat-resistant material before serving.

1. Cooks Standard Tagine

Cooks Standard

In addition to sturdy 18/10 stainless steel, this tagine also features a multi-ply clad construction for enhanced heat retention. The vessel is suitable for a variety of cooking surfaces, including induction. Other features include a tall conical lid that locks in moisture and flavor, along with an included tempered glass lid. This tagine is oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s also dishwasher safe. A handle-free model is available.

Price: $105.99 (29 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Durable multi-ply clad construction

Suitable for induction cooktops

Oven safe up to 500 degrees

Cons:

Lid doesn’t have a venting hole

Some find it tough to store due to its large size

White top may be off-putting for some

2. Cooking Tagines Moroccan Tagine

Cooking Tagines

This lead-free tagine is suitable for use on gas and electric stoves. As with most tagines, this one needs to be pre-seasoned before its first use. This process involves briefly submerging the tagine in water, then applying a small amount of olive oil to help glaze and seal the material. The vessel measures 10 inches wide at the base and is suitable for cooking vegetables, seafood, chicken and meat.

Price: $36.99

Pros:

Lead-free construction

Vented lid

Locks in moisture

Cons:

Relatively small capacity

Diffuser required for gas stoves

Not designed for induction cooktops

3. Raphael Rozen Tagine

Raphael Rozen

This tagine, available in several different colors, is made in Tunisia and features a durable clay construction. In case you’re not sure how or where to begin, simply consult the included recipe booklet. The tagine measures 12 inches at the base and can be used for chicken, seafood, vegetables and meat. As with most clay tagines, this one needs to be seasoned before use. It should also be used on a low stovetop heat setting. This tagine is oven safe up to 300 degrees Fahrenheit.

Price: $56.99

Pros:

Comes in several colors

Includes a recipe booklet

Oven safe up to 300 degrees

Cons:

Requires a heat diffuser

May not be quite big enough to cook for several people

A few note theirs arrived without the diffuser

4. Emile Henry Flame Tagine

Emile Henry

The 2.1-quart Emile Henry Flame Tagine comes in several different colors. This tagine is made in France and stands out for its durability. For example, the vessel can withstand the broiler, and is safe for the oven and grill. You can also take it directly from the freezer to the table to serve a meal, or heat it up in the oven or microwave before serving. The tagine features a durable, resistant glaze coating and can be hand washed or placed in the dishwasher.

Price: $100.30 (23 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Can be used in the oven and broiler

Durable glaze coating

Dishwasher safe

Cons:

A bit pricey

Lid doesn’t have a vent hole

Some had issues with the tagine developing cracks over time

5. Le Souk Ceramique Tagine

Le Souk Ceramique

This Le Souk Tagine is handcrafted in Tunisia, and is ideal for those seeking an affordable yet functional cooking vessel. The tagine is oven safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, but is particularly designed for cooking on electric or gas stovetops using low heat. Pre-season the tagine periodically for optimal results.

Price: $56.76 (24 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Generous 12-inch base

An affordable alternative to pricier competitors

Fully constructed and painted by hand

Cons:

Only comes in one color/design

Requires periodic seasoning

Doesn’t come with a diffuser

6. Le Creuset Moroccan Tagine

Le Creuset

If you want to cook larger quantities of food at once, consider this 5.75-quart Le Creuset Moroccan Tagine. The tagine features a sturdy enamel interior that doesn’t need to be seasoned before use. Cooks also appreciate the cast iron base, which expertly browns veggies and meat. When it’s time to clean up, this vessel can be placed in the dishwasher.

Price: $399.95

Pros:

Larger size makes it ideal for families

Enamel interior doesn’t require seasoning

Dishwasher safe

Cons:

Heavy

Only comes in one color

Pricey

7. Zamouri Spices Tagine

Zamouri Spices

The Zamouri Spices Tagine is a solid choice if you’re looking for a smaller, more budget-friendly tagine. The vessel is lead-free and can cook enough food to feed two to three people. This tagine features a durable terracotta construction and a conical lid, which helps lock in flavor and moisture.

Price: $39.95

Pros:

Affordable

Lead-free

Ideal for small servings

Cons:

Doesn’t come with a diffuser

Only comes in one color

Shipping isn’t free

8. Sur La Table Tagine

Sur La Table

This glazed terra cotta tagine measures 12.5 inches, making it a practical choice for cooking larger amounts of food at once. The tagine is safe for stovetop use with a diffuser. It’s also safe for the oven up to 390 degrees Fahrenheit. As with most tagines, this one should be pre-seasoned before the first use.

Price: $49.95

Pros:

Ideal for larger servings

Oven safe up to 390 degrees

Made in Portugal

Cons:

Only comes in one color

Not dishwasher safe

Shipping costs extra

9. M.V. Trading Tagine

M.V. Trading

The M.V. Trading tagine is a smaller tagine available in 1.4-cup and 2.48-cup capacities. The tagine is safe for the oven and broiler up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. As with most tagines, this one also requires pre-seasoning before the first use. The vessel features an enameled cast iron construction, and can be used on an electric or gas stovetop.

Price: $29.99

Pros:

Comes in two sizes

Ideal for smaller servings

Durable enameled cast iron construction

Cons:

Only comes in one color

Shipping isn’t free

Some find the capacity quite small

10. Reston Lloyd Tagine

Reston Lloyd

The Reston Lloyd Tagine, handcrafted in Spaine, has an eight-cup capacity and can be used on electric and gas stoves with a diffuser. This tagine is also microwave safe, and is safe for the oven up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. A small hole in the lid allows for proper ventilation as the food cooks. An indented knob is also included to safely lift the lid up from the base. The tagine is made of terra cotta and needs to be soaked in water before the first use.

Price: $63.96

Pros:

Comes in several colors

Handmade in Spain

Dishwasher safe

Cons:

Diffuser isn’t included

Some had issues with the tagine cracking

Needs to soak in water for several hours before first use

