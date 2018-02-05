Twitch Goes Down in Anticipation for Doc’s Return

🔎 We're investigating reports of the site not loading for users. Hang tight. ^RSS — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) February 5, 2018

It looks like Twitch has gone done for most users and it couldn’t have picked a much worse time. While going down at any time isn’t ideal, this time it did have some significance.

For those still watching a streamer, everything should work fine but if you refresh the page or open up a new Twitch window, you will run into some problems. This is a common issue and usually gets resolved pretty fast. If you want to keep watching whoever you are watching, just don’t do anything and it should be okay.

Today marks the much anticipated return of Dr Disrespect after his long layoff from streaming. He announced a little while back that he had been unfaithful to his wife and decided to take a break from streaming. At the start of the month he posted his streaming schedule on Twitter and today marked his first day back.

He announced his break in a candid and out of character video in an effort to be completely transparent with his viewers. At one point in the video his voice becomes shaky and he begins to cry.

He was set to go live at 2 p.m. EST but Twitch started running into problems almost right away. While this can’t solely be blamed on the Doc, it is possible he did play a role in all this. He tweeted out shortly after the issues that he broke Twitch.

If you don’t know about Dr Disrespect yet, just take a look at his Twitch bio and you pretty much learn all you need to know:

Born with venomous gaming athleticism and a ruthless attitude to match, Dr DisRespect is an award winning international champion in the online gaming community. If you enjoy Dr DisRespect’s high level channel, please give it a follow. Committing to the channel will change your life forever.

We will update this post as more information becomes available and if we hear that the problems have been resolved. In the meantime all we can do is wait for Twitch to revive itself.

