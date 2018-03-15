Top 10 Best Cheap Samsung Galaxy S9 & S9 Wallet Cases

cheap galaxy s9 case, cheap galaxy s9 plus case, best cheap galaxy s9+ case

They say you get what you pay for, but in the instance of smartphone cases, you don’t need to pay much to get the necessities.

All you really need to protect your phone is a cleverly shaped piece of TPU plastic, contoured to protect the edges of your phone and to provide a bezel to protect your screen.

Some cases offer extra benefits like kickstands, card slots, and textured surfaces, but all said and done, a proper phone case shouldn’t cost more than $20.

To prove it, we’ve scoured the web for ten great protective case options that can be found on the cheap.

These slim cases barely add any thickness to your phone, and impart a unique style on the nearly bezel-less S9 and S9 Plus.

Just don’t think that because cases are inexpensive, that they are also unnecessary. Samsung’s S9 and S9 Plus may be tough, but you don’t want to regularly drop your $750 phone.

Be smart and don’t skip out on a phone case.

1. Ringke Air Prism Case

The Air Prism case is a beautiful design from Ringke, which offers exttra shock absorption and scratch protection in a slim package.

This case has just enough of a bezel to protect your phone’s screen and rear facing camera. And not a millimeter more.

Its unique 3D pattern on the back offers a nice surface to grip, preventing falls before they happen. It has responsive button covers, and allows easy access to your USB-C and aux ports.

Price: $9.99

2. Spigen Rugged Armor Case

Spigen is one of the most well-respected names in the phone accessory market. But they don’t hold that over their customers with inflated price tags.

On the contrary, even their top protective cases can be found for around $15. Their Rugged Armor case is a great example, offering an air-cushioned case bumper frame for a reasonable price.

This case is military-grade drop tested, and has a top and bottom bezel that protects your front screen without compromising the edge display of your phone.

Unfortunately, the S9 Plus version of the case is not available on Amazon yet, and consequently, is a little more expensive.

Price: $12.99

Price: $24.99

3. Caseology Vault Series Case

Caseology’s Vault Series case is a minimalist case that adds reinforcement from drop protection where your phone needs it, and keeps it simple where it doesn’t.

Its edges are protected with a rubbery bumper that absorbs impact, while the phone’s back plate is covered with a scratch-resistant material with a brushed aluminum design.

It is compact, grippy, and inexpensive. And that’s just the way I like it.

Price: $10.99

4. i-Blason Luna Series Case

i-Blason’s Luna Series case is a stylish approach to the hybrid style case, which bridges the gap between rugged defender case protection and the slim commuter case form factor.

This military-grade drop tested case is a little larger than other options, but the extra protection goes a long way when you bring your phone into harm’s way on the daily.

The case is still thin enough to support wireless charging, and still offers easy acess to the rear fingerprint sensor and side buttons.

Price: $14.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

5. Maxboost mWallet Folio Case

The mWallet from Maxboost pulls double duty as both a phone case and a slim wallet for storing three cards.

This case is made from synthetic PU leather and has a folio style cover. The cover is great for protecting your phone screen, as well as acting as a stand and holding up to three cards.

Inside the folio, the phone rests in a snug TPU sleeve that helps pad it from drops.

Price: $12.99 (57 percent off MSRP)

6. MoKo Crystal Bumper Case

Clear cases are a great way to keep your phone safe while showing off its naked beauty.

The Crystal Bumper case from MoKo may seem simple, but it provides every kind of protection you could need out of a case.

It has a sturdy bumper edge that doesn’t look overly intrusive. It has a protective bezel to keep your screen safe from face down drops.

Its inner texture grips the case well, leaving no unsightly air bubbles. Everything about this case is an overall winner.

Price: $6.99

7. Spigen Neo Hybrid Case

The Neo Hybrid is a popular hybrid case design from Spigen. It is a little slimmer than the Rugged Armor case, but still offers a nice amount of protection.

This two-piece design has a rubbery sleeve underneath to protect from scratches and bumps. It is reinforced by a rigid bumper frame that is military grade drop tested to withstand shock.

This design is fairly standard for most smartphone cases, but only Spigen manages to pack this much protection into such a sleek package.

Price: $14.99

Price: $15.99

8. Tozo Hybrid Edge Case

Tozo’s Hybrid Edge case concentrates most of its protective features into the bumper frame of the case, while leaving the backplate relatively untouched.

Its TPU bumpers are perfect for catching fall damage from a number of angles. Its clear polycarbonate back lets your chosen case color shine through without having to worry about scratches.

Its port cutouts are precise and its button covers are responsive. Its a great looking case if you want to add some accent color to the basic look of the S9 or S9 Plus.

Price: $9.99 (67 percent off MSRP)

9. Poetic Guardian Case

Poetic’s Guardian case stands out from the pack with its angular design and built-in screen protector.

With a thin cover for the front screen, you’re that much more protected in the instance of a face-down drop.

Combine this with a solid bumper frame and a semi-transparent backplate, and you’ve got a case that has you covered on all sides.

Price: $16.95 (32 percent off MSRP)

10. Caseology Legion Series Case

Caseology’s Legion Series case is a textbook example of a defender case. It backs military-grade drop tested material with a spartan appearance to look the part.

This is a dual layer case which combines a TPU sleeve with a hard PC shell. The combination is ideal for drop protection.

Though a little thicker than the fused layer Parallax case, it is a great pick for the discerning phone user.

Price: $14.99

