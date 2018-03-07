Top 10 Best Smart Kitchen Devices 2018

Smart kitchen appliances and devices are becoming increasingly common. A growing number of common kitchen appliances and gadgets are outfitted with WiFi connectivity and Bluetooth technology to make your life that much simpler. Maybe you want a connected coffee maker that can be controlled via an app on your phone, or you’re looking for a smart scale that accurately measures and monitors ingredients. Some connected devices are also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and can be operated via voice commands.

In most cases, all you need is a compatible iOS or Android device to get started, along with a reliable home WiFi connection. Many smart kitchen devices come with an accompanying app so that you can monitor progress, make changes as needed and get alerts once your food or drinks are ready.

1. Nomiku WiFi Sous Vide Immersion Circulator

This WiFi-enabled sous vide cooker syncs with Android and iOS smartphones. Additionally, the app can be used from just about anywhere, even when you’re not at home. Once it’s connected, you can monitor cooking progress and plan ahead with complete recipes. The circulator has a bright front-facing LCD screen. You can easily adjust settings via the green band around the screen. A powerful heater rapidly brings the water to the desired temperature.

Price: $194.95

Pros:

Compatible with Android and iOS phones

LCD screen makes it easy to monitor progress

Quickly heats up water

Cons:

Bulky

Can take awhile to reach an accurate temperature in larger amounts of water

Pricey

2. Crock-Pot Smart Slow Cooker

While many owners appreciate being able to stay connected to the Crock-Pot Smart Slow Cooker around the house, its WiFi connectivity really comes in handy outside of the home. For example, you can monitor the progress of your meal from just about anywhere, whether you’re cooking a batch of soup while you’re at work for the day, or are running out the door to finish some errands as the cooker prepares dinner. All you need to get started is a device with an iOS or Android system along with a reliable internet connection. Then, use the WeMo app to schedule and monitor your food as it cooks. You can also make adjustments as needed. You’ll even receive notifications when the food is ready.

Price: $85.00 (43 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Compatible with Android and iOS devices

Paired with WeMo app for full control

Meals can be monitored inside and outside the home

Cons:

A few mention WiFi signal can periodically get dropped

Doesn’t have a locking lid

Timer can only be viewed via the app

3. NutriBullet Balance

NutriBullet Balance delivers the same level of performance and consistent results found in other NutriBullet blenders. However, this blender also features Bluetooth connectivity. Once it’s connected, just download the accompanying app to get started. Your phone will communicate with the blender to build the ideal recipe, provide nutritional info, make changes as needed to suit your personal tastes and more. A powerful 1200 watt motor quickly pulverizes seeds, frozen fruit and more. The blender also has a durable rubber base, insulated shell and an LED power button. An integrated scale weighs ingredients as you add them, so you can precisely follow your favorite recipes.

Price: $179.99

Pros:

Bluetooth connectivity

1200 watt motor

LED power button

Cons:

A bit pricey

App could be better

Not available in a larger size

4. Smarter Electric iKettle

The Smarter iKettle is a WiFi-enabled kettle that can be connected with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, in addition to other smart home devices. Once you’ve set up the app, you can use your phone to boil water, adjust the water temperature and set up the kettle so that water begins to boil as soon as your alarm goes off. A handy home mode ensures the water will be boiling and ready when you return home. If you need to wait a bit, standby mode will keep the water warm up to 40 minutes.

Price: $149.99

Pros:

Compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa

Wake up and home modes for added convenience

Standby mode keeps water warm up to 40 minutes

Cons:

Short power cord

A bit pricey

Some complain of slight temperature inconsistencies

5. Nespresso Expert Espresso Machine

Bluetooth smart technology makes it easy to connect your smartphone device to the Nespresso Expert Espresso Machine. Both iOS and Android devices are supported. As soon as the machine is connected, you can use it to make personalized coffees using your favorite Nespresso capsules. You can also schedule your preferred brew time, start brewing remotely and order more capsules when supplies are running low. This espresso machine heats up in less than 30 seconds and offers a choice between medium, hot and extra hot water temperatures.

Price: $379.95

Pros:

Bluetooth smart technology

Supports iOS and Android devices

Heats up in less than 30 seconds

Cons:

Can only be used with Nespresso pods

Controls aren’t very intuitive

Some wish the instruction manual was better

6. Perfect Drink PRO Smart Scale

The Perfect Drink PRO Smart Scale is a fun and quick way to make your favorite cocktails at home. The gadget is compatible with iOS and Android devices, along with Amazon Nook. If you’re not sure where to begin or could use some inspiration for your next round of drinks, the app has over 400 recipes to consider. The scale helps out by weighing each ingredient as it’s added and alerting you when it’s time to stop.

Price: $99.99

Pros:

Scale weights ingredients as they are added

Alerts tell you when to stop

App includes over 400 recipes

Cons:

Can be a bit tricky to manually input recipes

Smaller capacity means it can take longer to serve groups

A few mention occasional inconsistencies with scale readings

7. Behmor Connected Coffee Maker

The Behmor Connected Coffee Maker can be controlled directly from your phone, allowing you to easily control the brewing temperature, pre-soak time and more. Connections with Amazon Alexa and Amazon Dash Replacement means that you can use voice controls and automatically re-order your favorite grounds or coffee beans when supplies run low. An eight cup capacity means you can brew enough coffee for your family or a group gathering. Features such as a large showerhead and pulsed water flow ensure even distribution and complete saturation for optimal flavor.

Price: $140.33 (17 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Can be easily scheduled and customized

Eight-cup capacity

Can be controlled with voice commands

Cons:

Reduced functionality without a smartphone or connected device

Not compatible with Google Assistant

Several note the last bits of coffee can be difficult to pour

8. Drop Scale

Baking requires precise weight measurements for optimal results. Whether you’re just getting started with baking or you’re looking for a more precise way to measure out ingredients for your favorite baked goods, consider the Drop Scale. This connected scale guides you along the way, offering accurate measurements for each ingredient. Once your device is connected, you can browse through hundreds of detailed interactive recipes to find the best one. On-screen instructions make it easy to prepare ingredients, add precise amounts, and bake for just the right amount of time.

Price: $62.99 (21 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Precise ingredient measurements

Access to hundreds of recipes via app

On-screen instructions

Cons:

Currently requires an iOS operating system

Lacks a display screen

A handful report occasional glitches with Bluetooth connectivity

9. BrewArt BeerDroid

BrewArt BeerDroid is a fully automated machine that can be used to brew your favorite beer in the comfort of your home. The machine can brew 2.6 gallons just by pushing a button. To get started, connect the brewer with your device, then download the iOS or Android app to get started. Once a connection is established you can control and monitor the brew, and receive notifications and updates throughout the process. A bright, visible LCD screen makes it easy to keep track of the status, temperature and other important bits of information.

Price: $799.99

Pros:

Compatible with Android and iOS devices

Begins brewing with the push of a button

Large, bright LCD screen

Cons:

Only compatible with 110v outlets

Pricey

Relatively weak tap spigot

10. Hestan Cue Smart Cooking System

The Hestan Cue Smart Cooking System provides a connected cooking experience that includes guided videos and automatic temperature control to help you get delicious end results. Once it’s set up, the unit automatically controls the timing and temperature according to a specific recipe. Simply prepare the necessary ingredients then use the app in conjunction with the smart cookware and induction burner, both of which are included in the set, to create a meal. The app gives you access to hundreds of recipes along with techniques and tips from professional chefs. The system is compatible with iOS and Android devices.

Price: $481.51

Pros:

Useful for cooks of all levels

Set includes smart cookware and induction burner

Works with iOS and Android devices

Cons:

Requires a Bluetooth LE-compatible device

Some wish there were more recipes

Pan isn’t dishwasher safe

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.