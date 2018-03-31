Top 10 Best Gigabit Routers of 2018

Gigabit Internet represents the highest consumer tier of Internet service available in the country.

Services that support a throughput of over 1000Mbps are available in most major cities, but only to those willing to pay its exorbitant costs.

It is money well spent, though, as this speed allows multiple users stream 4K content, play online games, and initiate big downloads without throttling each other to death.

For many gigabit service subscribers, the $10 equipment rental fee that most ISPs charge is just another drop in the bucket. But that doesn’t have to be the case. You need to cut expenses where you can, and it doesn’t make sense for anybody to have to rent networking equipment.

True, finding the most up to date networking equipment is a tall order for the Wi-Fi neophyte, but it’s not hard to outperform rental equipment. You’ll just as likely improve your speed as save yourself money.

You just need a DOCSIS 3.1 modem and a router capable of handling gigabit speeds. There are a couple modem-router combo units that fit this bill, but getting two separate units is preferred for easier troubleshooting.

Getting both would cost an average of $300, which is less than three years of equipment rental fees. It could be done for less, but if you’re springing for the best service you can get, you might as well go big or go home.

To get the ball rolling, we’ve prepared a list of our favorite gigabit speed routers for any budget, which you can pair with one of our favorite DOCSIS 3.1 modems to render your rental gear truly obsolete.

Whether you are shopping to future-proof your home network or just looking for the best value, we’ve worked out the most important criteria for any good candidate to excel at.

At the top of the list are high max data throughput and large wireless range. Preference goes to routers that also use MU-MIMO technology to create prioritized connections to the heaviest users.

A good router should also have a powerful processor. Equally important is a good selection of ports. A USB 3.0 port and four ethernet ports is considered a must.

Just note that the routers we reviewed are cable modems, and won’t work for FTTH (fiber to the home) services. FTTN (fiber to the node) and cable services, however, will generally work fine with any of our picks regardless of your ISP.

So once you’ve double-checked the details of your current wireless service, read on below and start on the path towards network self-sufficiency.

1. Asus ROG GT-AC5300

Frequency bands: one 2.4GHz, two 5 GHz

Max throughput speed: 5.3 Gbps

Processor: 1.8GHz 64bit quad-core

Ethernet ports: 8



For most users, the Asus ROG GT-AC5300 is the definition of overkill. This Tri-Band router’s eight directional antennas make it look ridiculously similar to the Dark Tower that houses the Eye or Sauron.

But if you want the absolute best router you can stop right here. The GT-AC5300 from their Republic of Gamers line is designed to function in the most demanding situations.

This router is powerful enough to broadcast through large homes. As long as your walls aren’t too thickly insulated, you should have no need for a range extender in 90% of home setups.

The GT-AC5300 has two 5GHz bands and one 2.4GHz band, which allows power users to sequester themselves on the two higher bandwidth wireless frequencies, causing less network clutter.

Carefully distributing streaming devices allows the slower 2.4GHz band to be kept clear for less demanding Wi-Fi devices like smart home accessories.

This router also has MU-MIMO technology (multi-user, multiple-input, multiple-output). This technology allows the router to establish separate unique connections to devices in your network.

Normally, if two people are trying to stream video on the same network, a router will alternate between buffering both videos. MU-MIMO allows the GT-AC5300 to work more efficiently, creating four unique data streams for your heaviest users.

With a whopping eight gigabit ethernet ports, the GT-AC5300 is practically a LAN switch. You can connect an unreasonable amount of devices to your network, or pair the last four ports for link aggregation to deliver wireless signals that surpass gigabit speeds.

If your ISP offers service higher than 1 Gbps, you’ll need to connect a link aggregation-compatible modem using several gigabit ethernet cables. If they don’t, then this just makes the GT-AC5300 more future-proof.

This device also has USB 3.0 ports to connect NAS devices, making it perfect for setting up cloud services like Plex.

It has all of your typical security features like WPA2 and WEP, but it also has Game IPS (Intrusion Prevention System) technology from Trend Micro. Game IPS monitors network traffic for suspicious activity and prevents intrustions into your network.

Throw in the VPN Fusion software, which enables you to run a VPN and ordinary internet connection simultaneously, and you’d be hard pressed to find a feature that this router is missing.

But it’s not all flowers and sausages for this nearly $400 router. Its price is highly prohibitive, considering you’ll need to drop a couple hundred bucks on a DOCSIS 3.1 modem to unleash the full potential of any gigabit router.

Additionally, the GT-AC5300 does not ship with the latest firmware, nor does it come configured for optimal performance.

The UI makes configuring this router easy enough, but it will sometimes glitch out. When it does, you are left with odd issues like some of your connected Wi-Fi devices disappearing from the network map.

The plentiful feature set make this a top pick for those seeking the most powerful home network, but if you are installing your own networking gear for the first time, you’re better off sticking to a more cost-efficient and simple router.

Price: $386.59

Pros:

2 USB 3.0 ports and 8 LAN ports

4×4 MU-MIMO connections provide efficient data streaming

Game IPS monitors against suspicious network activity

Cons:

High price tag

Requires firmware upgrades and configuration out of the box

Glitchy UI

2. Netgear Nighthawk X10 R9000

Frequency bands: four bands of either 60GHz, 5GHz, or 2.4GHz

Max throughput speed: 7.2 Gbps

Processor: 1.7GHz 64bit quad-core

Ethernet ports: 6



Currently, Netgear’s Nighthawk X10 stands out as the only router to offer quad-band WiFi. It’s also among the first to adopt the 802.11ad wireless standard, a new contender hoping to overtake 802.11ac as the next dominant Wi-Fi standard.

For many, these details will be what draws you to this stealth bomber-inspired X10, and indeed, it makes this router leagues ahead of the competition. At least on paper.

Instead of using the established 2.4GHz and 5GHz wavelengths, this 802.11ad router uses the 60GHz wireless frequency. The 60GHz band is capable of 4.6 Gbps of throughput, about five times higher than one 5GHz band.

The one major downside is that no wireless devices support this standard yet. For now you’ll have to use the backwards compatible 802.11ac service.

One more reason you might prefer to stick with the 802.11ac standard for now is that the longer 60GHz data waves don’t travel through solid objects well, which will limit the X10’s wireless range if you use it in this setting.

This router’s four wireless bands can be customized to broadcast on either the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, or 60GHz bands. Which suits either scenario. Soon enough, you’ll be glad you had the flexibility.

Using the AC standard, the X10’s four wireless antennas can broadcast through a medium-sized home with proper placement.

Its potential max speeds outperform anything an ISP could reasonably offer, so you’ll have no trouble maxing out your performance. The X10 has 4×4 MU-MIMO technology, allowing simultaneous streams to multiple devices.

This makes the device so efficient, that its 1.7GHz 64bit quad-core processor will hardly break a sweat. On top of this, it has 160MHz channels, which provides increased bandwidth on the 5GHz bands.

The X10 also puts its processor to work running Plex, which Plex subscribers can use to organize and access files stored on a NAS device. With Plex topping off my list of my favorite home media server softwares, this is good news to me.

You can connect a NAS to one of two USB 3.0 ports, or a fiber optic port capable of transferring 10 Gbps.

The X10 also has six ethernet ports, with two dedicated for link aggregation, pending its future support from ISPs.

This router has an LED display panel with indicator lights for every port and feature. My favorite part about this is a button to turn this LED row, making it bedroom friendly.

But if you keep this router in your bedroom, then chances are that your house is small enough to settle for a less hardcore router.

For all of the performance that the X10 offers, most of it won’t be usable until future advances in technology. So until then, you had better have a good excuse for wanting to drop nearly $400 on a router.

Price: $390.00 (13 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Quad-band wireless provides huge max throughput

4×4 MU-MIMO connections provide efficient data streaming

2 USB 3.0 ports, 6 LAN ports, and 1 fiber optic port

Cons:

802.11ad wireless travels poorly through walls

802.11ad is not widely supported yet

High price tag

3. Linksys WRT3200ACM

Frequency bands: one 2.4GHz, one 5 GHz

Max throughput speed: 3.2 Gbps

Processor: 1.8 GHz dual-core

Ethernet ports: 4



The WRT router series from Linksys is absolutely legendary among home network enthusiasts for its combination of powerful Wi-Fi broadcast capabilities and open source compatibility.

What is open source software? If you’re asking that, you can pretty much scroll on to the next pick. If you’re curious and still reading, it is custom third party firmware like OpenWrt and DD-WRT that can reprogram your router to enhance and unlock certain features of your router.

This means you have the freedom to turn this router into a wireless adapter for a PC, or into a wireless bridge for another device. Or if an future firmware update causes a bug in your setup, you can revert to a whole new platform.

That last situation isn’t likely to happen, but it is still a useful feature if you have complex needs for your home network.

The stock UI is simple and clean, but somewhat limiting for those who are looking to perform these advanced features. Casual users will also appreciate the option use the Smart Wi-Fi app for Android or iOS to control your home network settings.

Settings include standard options like security features, guest network setup, and changing your network name and password. Without flashing new firmware, you won’t find more complicated features like limiting a device to a certain band, or enabling QoS prioritization.

Most users will be pleased with performance out of the box, though. The 5GHz band of this router operates through 160MHz channels, effectively doubling its max throughput to 2.6Gbps. Conventional routers operate at 80MHz.

For those streaming heavy content like 4K or VR video, 4×4 MU-MIMO support will ensure that your network activity doesn’t negatively effect others on your network by giving you and the next three heaviest users their own unique connection to the router.

Its 2.4GHz signal, however, does not receive and special attention, and is weak in comparison.

The WRT3200ACM also supports a standard amount of hard-wired devices. It has four gigabit ethernet ports (aside from the WAN port that connects to the modem).

It also has a USB 3.0 port and an eSATA port, granting extra flexibility in choosing a hard drive for use as a NAS.

On the exterior, the WRT3200ACM is housed in a lifted body that encourages air flow, and it has a useful LED strip that can be easily turned off.

Ultimately, there is a lot to like about this router. Its open source software support may still need some kinks ironed out, but you’d be hard-pressed to find an open source router that packs more power than this one.

Price: $190.00 (24 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

160MHz channels provide added bandwidth

4×4 MU-MIMO connections provide efficient data streaming

Open source ready

Cons:

Weak 2.4GHz signal

Limited settings in stock UI

Open source firmware is still not optimized for this model

4. TP-Link Archer C3200

Frequency bands: one 2.4GHz, two 5 GHz

Max throughput speed: 3.2 Gbps

Processor: 1GHz dual-core + three co-processors

Ethernet ports: 4



The TP-Link Archer C3200 is a step down from the impractically powerful tier of routers we’ve examined so far, but it is still a more than capable home networking solution.

In fact, you can’t really compare routers on their throughput alone, as your Internet service plan will bottleneck your performance well before you could max out most of these.

With that said, the Archer stands out for having what I consider to be the ideal ratio of price to performance for a gigabit Internet subscriber.

For under $200, you get a powerful tri-band wireless setup capable of a combined 3.2Gbps of throughput.

The Archer C3200 has two 5GHz bands and one 2.4GHz band. This allows the two higher bandwidth channels to independently stream 4K video without slowing down simpler Wi-Fi devices.

4×4 MU-MIMO technology helps with this as well, making a unique connection to the network’s four highest streaming users.

The router has six high-performance antennas, which use beamforming to divert more of its energy towards reaching distant devices.

This feature is easy to enable from the UI, which is designed to be simple and easy to work with.

Unfortunately, this simple menu leaves out less common settings needed by advanced users (as is usually the case with simple menus).

Among the missing features are HTTPS only authentication support and local DNS resolution. You will have an easy time finding go-tos like guest network, beamforming, parental controls, and NAS configuration.

The Archer C3200 has one USB 3.0 port and one USB 2.0 port, either of which can be used for a NAS device. It also has four gigabit ethernet ports to hardwire devices.

All in all, only the most particular users will have reason to dislike the Archer C3200. For most needs, it’s an easy purchase, but this router can only be purchased on Amazon if you are a Prime member.

If you don’t have Prime, you can always sign up for the Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial, and then cancel once it runs out.

Alternatively, TP-Link does have an over the top super router as well, the Talon AD7200. And yes, it’s the only other AD router besides the Netgear X10!

Price: $144.95 (52 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

High-performance beamforming antennas

Easy setup

4×4 MU-MIMO connections provide efficient data streaming

Cons:

Limited settings in stock UI

Amazon Prime membership required

5. Asus RT-ACRH13

Frequency bands: one 2.4GHz, one 5 GHz

Max throughput speed: 1.2 Gbps

Processor: A7 quad-core

Ethernet ports: 4



Well, I’ve had a lot of fun writing about the most expensive consumer networking gear money can buy, but you can leave it to the RT-ACRH13 to prove why you don’t need a multi-gig router to get the most out of your Internet service.

The budget-conscious Asus is a dual-band router with a one 2GHz band and one 5GHz band. Technically, the 5GHz band on its own can only send about 800Mbps to connected devices, but less active wireless devices can glean an additional 400Mbps or so from the 2.4GHz band.

Despite these not being the fastest achievable figures, you won’t hear many folks compain about 800Mbps down.

And even with the value price this router comes at, it doesn’t skimp on extra features. It supports 2×2 MU-MIMO, providing a direct connection for the two biggest network hogs. No one has to share.

Setup is easy, whether you use the online UI or the Asus Router App on Android or iOS. You have access to a myriad of features for security, guest networks, QOS, VPN support, NAS configuration, and more.

The one downside is that should you need to power cycle your device, startup takes a ridiculously long time.

The device has a single USB 3.0 port to connect a NAS drive, and four gigabit ethernet ports to connect other networked devices.

Its wireless range is respectably large, and the device is wall mountable, allowing you to position it out of the way no matter what part of your house gets the best coverage.

Price: $61.12

Pros:

2×2 MU-MIMO connections provide efficient data streaming

Easy setup

Detailed QOS bandwidth prioritization

Cons:

Does not support multi gigabit speeds

Slow to reboot

6. Google OnHub AC1900

Frequency bands: one 2.4GHz, one 5 GHz

Max throughput speed: 1.9 Gbps

Processor: IPQ8064 1.4GHz dual-core

Ethernet ports: 1



TP-Link’s OnHub AC1900 is a home router that is designed to work with the Google On.Here platform to give your router a more relevant place in your emergent smart home.

With its cylindrical design, subtle lighting, and built-in Bluetooth speaker, the OnHub looks more like an entertainment device than a wireless router.

But these built-in oddities are more to demonstrate the versatility of the router than for actual use. Because seriously, who wants to play music off their router instead of their PC speakers?

The real reason to draw your eyes with these features, is to bring your attention to the fact that is a smart home hub as well as a router. The router is setup via On.Here, a feature of Google Wi-Fi networks that can be accessed by typing it into your URL bar.

From On.Here, you can connect smart home devices through the same interface that you would set up your router. You can also use the Google On app on Android.

It’s all quite smart. And that’s the name of the game for the menu layout as well. You have a simplified display that allows you to adjust the device’s LED brightness, switch its wireless modes, prioritize device traffic, enable a guest network, and more.

There are some things that this router doesn’t do as smart, however. One such example is the complete lack of ethernet switch on this device. There is one ethernet out port, which means you need a separate ethernet switch if you want to connect multiple devices.

Another downside is that the device’s one USB 3.0 port is only for firmware updates and does not support a NAS device. Personally, I think they are just tricking you into using Google Play Music.

However, if this lack of extra features doesn’t concern you, you will still have a high-performing router.

Beneath its stylish casing, the OnHub houses thirteen internal antennas that propogate a powerful Wi-Fi network throughout your house.

This router is capable of handling over one hundred concurrently connected devices, so even the deepest apartment dwellers need not worry.

If you are looking for an easy to setup router that can double as a smart home hub, then it will be a great while until you find something more suitable than the Google OnHub.

Price: $110.00 (45 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

High-performance internal antennas

Smart home integration support

Easy setup

Cons:

Does not support multi gigabit speeds

Only one LAN port

No NAS support

7.D-Link DIR-890L AC3200

Frequency bands: one 2.4GHz, two 5GHz

Max throughput speed: 3.2 Gbps

Processor: 1Ghz dual-core

Ethernet ports: 4



D-Link’s DIR-890L is a considerably powerful router, providing massive throughput speeds that compete with top brands like Netgear and Linksys.

This router has a max throughput of 3.2Gbps, combined across two 5GHz bands and one 2.4GHz band. It offers enough speed for low-latency streaming and gaming, and has 3×3 MU-MIMO support.

Its QoS traffic prioritization is extensive, and helps ensure that your bandwidth is used with the most efficiency.

One of its best features is its powerful wireless signal. Its six adjustable antennas can cover a larger than average area thanks to the use of AC SmartBeam technology.

With AC SmartBeam, the router can track the location of devices in your house, and provide them extra signal in their direction. It’s basically their proprietary beamforming, and it kicks butt.

The UI is about standard for this type of device, and offers most of the settings that you need. Some will prefer to use D-Link’s Quick Router Setup (QRS) app, but this stripped down version is far less useful for advanced users.

The DIR-890L has one USB 3.0 port and one USB 2.0 port to connect to a NAS device. It offers a standard four gigabit ethernet ports.

This router doesn’t do much to stand out from the competition, but its great wireless range and better than average UI may win you over yet.

Price: $245.99

Pros:

High-performance beamforming antennas

3×3 MU-MIMO connections provide efficient data streaming

Easy setup

Cons:

High price tag

No MU-MIMO support

Glitchy UI

8. Netgear R6400-100NAS

Frequency bands: one 2.4GHz, one 5 GHz

Max throughput speed: 1.7 Gbps

Processor: 800 MHz dual-core

Ethernet ports: 4



If you’re looking to hit the sweet spot where you can max out your network performance without overspending, then the Netgear R6400 is worth your consideration.

This router uses wireless beamforming to deliver dual-band wireless with a combined throughput of 1.7Gbps. It has one 2.4MHz band and one 5GHz, the latter of which is capable of sending a 1.3Gbps signal.

This router has a dated but functional UI that allows you access to essential settings like parental controls, QoS prioritization, security, guest network setup, and network device management.

More complex functions are embedded in the advanced menus for those who need it. There is also the Nighthawk app, which helps users that are totally clueless on setup.

The device has a USB 2.0 port for networked printers, and a USB 3.0 port for NAS devices. The USB 3.0 port is oddly placed at the front of the device, which totally ruins its look. The router also has four gigabit ethernet ports.

One of the strangest features this router offers is support with Alexa. I can’t imagine what this means, and haven’t been able to test it, but I can only assume this router is trying to be a smart hub of sorts. I’ll probably pass on that until the ecosystem becomes more secure.

Price: $99.00 (24 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

QoS prioritization options

Wireless beamforming support

Easy setup

Cons:

No way to turn off LEDs

USB port is mounted on the front

9. Belkin AC1900 F9K1124

Frequency bands: one 2.4GHz, one 5 GHz

Max throughput speed: 1.9 Gbps

Processor: (Not listed)

Ethernet ports: 4



I hope that if you can splurge on the priciest tier of Internet speeds that you can afford something a little better equipped than a sub $50 router.

But if that’s all you have in your budget, you won’t do wrong to go for the Belkin F9K1124.

In terms of throughput per dollar, it doesn’t get better than this one. This dual-band router has one 2.4GHz band for low priority devices and one 5GHz band to deliver true gigabit speeds.

Its 2.4GHz band has increased bandwidth, which can be nice for devices that are far from your router. For closer devices, the 5GHz band is still optimal.

This device has a serviceable UI, and it allows you to easily make changes to security, parental controls, QoS optimization, and more.

One unique feature is “self-healing”, which allows you to schedule automatic reboots to keep the device running smoothly and prevent the unusual hangups that all wireless devices are prone to.

This router doesn’t come perfectly configured, nor does it always ship with the latest firmware, but updates via its mounted USB 3.0 port are fairly painless.

Don’t expect miracles from a router this price, but also expect to find yourself incredibly surprised by the performance of the F9K1124.

Price: $34.91 (77 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Boosted 2.4GHz range and speed

Self-healing feature automatically power cycles device

Low price tag

Cons:

Requires firmware upgrades and configuration out of the box

Does not support multi gigabit speeds

10. Medialink MLWR-AC1200

Frequency bands: one 5 GHz

Max throughput speed: 1.2 Gbps

Processor: Cortex-A7 CPU

Ethernet ports: 4



The Medialink MLWR-AC1200 is a tough sell considering it is the same price as the wildly popular Asus RT-ACRH13.

However, it offers pretty much all the same features, and is a great option for those willing to go out on a limb.

For starters, this router delivers as good of wireless range as the RT-ACRH13 if not better. It claims to broadcast at the max power allowed by the FCC.

It also offers the same max throughput across two wireless bands, one 2.4GHz and one 5GHz. They also have the same selection of 4 gigabit ethernet ports and one USB 3.0 port to connect networked devices.

The UI is functional, and allows easy editing of features like VPN, port forwarding, dynamic DNS, and QoS optimization.

Though I haven’t found a need to call, Amazon reviewers have commented numerous times that the US-based Medialink support is actually really helpful.

Price: $59.99

Pros:

High-performance beamforming antennas

Easy setup

Great customer service

Cons:

No USB 3.0 port

No 2.4GHz network

Does not support multi gigabit speeds

