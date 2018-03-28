Top 10 Best Boost & Overdrive Combo Guitar Pedals 2018

In our reverb-delay combo pedals post, I discussed that the two effects make a natural pairing, practically begging to be combined into one pedal. They typically appear at roughly the same spot in the signal chain, and do somewhat similar jobs. They’re equally at home on monster pedalboards and stripped down fly rigs.

In our post on the best boost pedals, I talked about how boost and overdrive are mighty similar, as well. They can both affect serious magic in a tube amp, generating natural compression that feels great under the hands. Of course there are differences between them, and most players would have (at least) one of each.

As the popularity of combo pedals continues to grow, we’re starting to see some excellent examples of boost-overdrive combo pedals hit the market. For a lot of players, pairing one of these with a combo reverb-delay could very well be their entire pedalboard. For the more adventurous out there, they provide an inherently useful, relatively utilitarian platform on which to build.

At their most basic, boost pedals do one of two jobs on a pedalboard: increase saturation or increase overall volume. For example, I use an EarthQuaker Devices Arrows before any of my other dirt pedals, in particular because it’s designed to add a gain stage and boost the midrange. If the boost section of your combo boost-overdrive pedal comes first, this is the job it’s meant to do. Using it this way, you can turn your soft-clipping overdrive into something bordering on distortion, which means that the single pedal gives you three drive levels within one unit.

On the other hand, if your boost-overdrive has the boost second (or if they’re switchable; we’ll get to that), you can use the boost to simply make your dialed-in overdrive sound louder. The most common use of this is for solos, but it can also come in handy for matching varying pickup output levels between guitars. Like delay and reverb, pairing these two things is obvious when it comes right down to it.

For this list, we’re focusing on effects pedals with a boost side and an overdrive side. They must be able to cascade into one another, but it isn’t a requirement that the boost can be used independently, necessarily. Some other optional goodies include: order switching, expression pedal capabilities, ability to send the outputs to different places, and so on. We won’t cover drive pedals that have two differently-voiced channels, like the Wampler Dual Fusion or the new Fender Pugilist, for example. Our focus here is on boost and overdrive in particular, so for the most part, we’re avoiding hard-clipping true distortion pedals. Finally, things like the Truetone Route 66, which combines compression with overdrive and which we put on our best overdrive pedals list also won’t qualify. Boost plus overdrive, at a minimum. You get it. Make those tubes sing.

One last note before we dive in: Just like on our overdrive list, you won’t find the Analogman King of Tone below. Is it amazing? Yes, it is. Might be the last word in boost + overdrive? It might. You know where to go to get on the list to (someday, maybe, hopefully) have one made for you, but here we’re focusing on things that aren’t quite so difficult to come by so you can, you know, actually play it. Similarly, but to a much lesser degree, we considered but decided to leave out the Xotic Effects AC/RC Oz Noy, since it was limited edition.

For those looking for flexible all-in-one drive units, here are the top ten best boost-overdrive combo pedals.

1. Chase Bliss Audio Brothers

Since I poked fun at them in my review of the new Fender pedal line (more on that in a moment), I thought it was only fair that I put their immense gainstage machine at the top of this list. It meets and exceeds the requirements for appearing on our list, featuring the requisite boost and overdrive, but also a fuzz circuit. Each of these are assignable to either of the two channels in the pedal, and there are 33 routing combinations thereof, making it extremely flexible.

Controls on this unit include a Master volume and a Mix knob, as well as a Gain and Tone for each channel. A switch below the knobs lets you easily select between the boost, drive, or fuzz circuit. The Stack switch allows you to change the routing, with options for Parallel, A into B, and B into A, tunable with the Mix knob. This would be eminently usable if that were all, but since it’s Chase Bliss, there’s more going on here.

The toggle between the footswitches recalls two presets. Preset #1 is to the right, which you can assign by holding down the right footswitch for three seconds, then holding down both footswitches for an additional three seconds until the LED blinks confirming a save. Preset #2 is to the left and assignable by the same process, except starting with the left footswitch. You can use MIDI to recall your presets, or use the company’s own Faves pedal to do that job. Every setting on the pedal can be saved this way, including the position of the dip switches.

According to the user manual, the dip switches work with your expression of choice in the following manner: “The Master, M/S, Gain A, Tone A, Gain B, and Tone B dip switches on the left side simply turn that parameter on or off expression / CV capability. Master, M/S, Gain A, Tone A, Gain B, and Tone B dip switches on the right side control whether or not the parameters will rise (go clockwise with expression) or fall (go counterclockwise with expression).”

All of this is digitally controlled, but each of the circuits are totally analog; this isn’t a DSP situation. Incredibly modern, incredibly flexible pedal that could just be your be-all, end-all.

Price: $349

Specs: