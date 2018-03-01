Top 10 Best Connected Robot Vacuums 2018

An increasing number of robot vacuum cleaners on the market today feature WiFi connectivity. Once the vacuum is connected to your home network, you can use the WiFi connectivity for tasks such as scheduling and monitoring cleanings via an accompanying app, or to give voice commands. Most voice command-enabled robot vacuums are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for a more immersive smart home experience.

As you shop for your next connected robot vacuum cleaner, keep in mind that not all WiFi-enabled vacuums can be controlled via voice commands. For some, WiFi capability in some models simply means that you can use the related app for more control. Most apps are compatible with both iOS and Android devices, but it’s a good idea to double check to be sure before making your purchase.

1. eufy RoboVac 11c

Eufy RoboVac 11c is a pet-oriented robot vacuum with WiFi connectivity. This model shares several similar features with the eufy RoboVac 11+, except it offers hands-free cleaning via Amazon Alexa compatibility. To get started or help the vacuum as it cleans, simply use the accompanying app for full control. This bot vac can be scheduled in advance for weekly cleanings. It also has a high-performance filter and works on both hard floors and thin carpeting. A high-capacity Lithium-ion battery delivers a run time of roughly 100 minutes per charge.

Price: $299.99

Pros:

Ideal for households with pets

Compatible with Amazon Alexa

Gets up to 100 minutes of run time per charge

Cons:

Doesn’t come with boundary markers

Not compatible with Google Assistant

Single room feature won’t necessarily contain the vacuum to a designated room

2. Samsung POWERbot R9350

The Samsung POWERbot R9350 works with Amazon Alexa, meaning you can control it via select Alexa-enabled devices. It’s also compatible with Google Assistant. You can use your voice or smartphone to control the vacuum. Aside from WiFi connectivity, this Samsung robot vacuum stands out for its powerful suction. If you need to clean an especially dirty area, just point with your phone for efficient on-demand cleaning. The wheels are large enough to seamlessly transition from hard floors to carpeting. Pet owners will appreciate the combo brush, which is designed to pick up pet hair with fewer tangles.

Price: $954.05 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Powerful suction

Combo brush picks up pet hair

Cons:

Pricey

Loud

Bulky design makes it harder to clean under furniture

3. Neato Botvac D5

The Neato Botvac D5 falls between the entry-level Botvac D3, which also has WiFi connectivity, and the Botvac Connected. The Botvac D5 is compatible with 2.4GHz WiFi networks. Aside from Amazon Alexa, you can control this Botvac through Neato Chatbot for Facebook, IFTTT and Google Home. The Neato app works with Android and iOS devices. The app lets you control the vacuum as it cleans, as well as view summaries from previous cleaning sessions along with a coverage map of areas the vacuum has cleaned. The Botvac D5 comes with boundary markers along with an ultra performance filter. You can expect it to clean up to 4,500 square feet per cycle. Once its battery is low, this Neato automatically recharges then resumes cleaning. The high-capacity Lithium-ion battery yields roughly 90 minutes of run time per charge.

Price: $549.98 (8 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Ideal for households with pets and allergy sufferers

Works on all floor types

Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Facebook ChatBot

Cons:

Lacks eco/turbo modes

A bit loud

Some mention WiFi connectivity issues

4. ECOVACS DEEBOT N79

The ECOVACS DEEBOT N79 is a budget-friendly WiFi-connected robot vacuum cleaner that works best on hard floors and low pile carpeting. The robot vacuum cleaner works with 2.4GHz WiFi networks and is compatible with both Android and Apple devices. However, it’s not compatible with Amazon Alexa. You can use the accompanying app to control the vacuum with your phone, including monitoring the cleaning status and selection desired cleaning modes. Expected run time is approximately 100 minutes per charge with the Lithium-ion battery. Helpful features include stair detection technology and obstacle detection, which keeps the vacuum from crashing into furniture. A high efficiency filter helps control allergens around the house.

Price: $229.98

Pros:

Budget-friendly

Works with Android and iOS devices

Runs up to 100 minutes per charge

Cons:

Not compatible with Amazon Alexa

Relatively small dust bin

Some caution WiFi signal occasionally gets dropped

5. iRobot Roomba 690

The iRobot Roomba 690 is currently the lowest-priced iRobot Roomba model with WiFi connectivity. The botvac is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The 690 is built on the same platform as the Roomba 650, yet comes with a sleeker design and WiFi connectivity. Familiar features include a multi-stage cleaning system, dirt detection technology for more focused cleaning in dirtier areas and side brushes designed to sweep up dust and debris around edges. The cleaning head automatically adjusts to clean hard floors and carpets.

Price: $318.74 (15 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Most affordable WiFi-enabled Roomba

Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Three-stage cleaning system

Cons:

Lacks a high-efficiency filter

Doesn’t automatically recharge and resume

Somewhat limited app

6. Shark ION ROBOT 750

The Shark ION ROBOT 750 is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home. You can use the accompanying app, which works with Android and iOS devices, to schedule cleanings and monitor the robot vacuum as it makes its way around your house. A suite of sensors guides the vacuum around the house while keeping it from running into furniture and other obstacles. The self-cleaning brushroll picks up dander, debris and other allergens. The Lithium-ion battery yields roughly 60 minutes of run time per charge.

Price: $303.06 (13 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Compatible with Android and iOS devices

Self-cleaning brushroll

Suite of navigation sensors

Cons:

App could be better

Cleaning pattern seems random

A bit loud

7. RolliBot LaserEye

RolliBot LaserEye uses 3D mapping technology to visualize each room and map out its route accordingly. It’s also designed to detect obstacles as small as one inch for more effective cleaning. Since it’s WiFi-enabled, you can use the accompanying app to begin cleaning, or to schedule the vacuum at a more convenient time. The app is compatible with iOS and Android devices. In addition to the phone app, you can also control the robot vacuum using the included wireless remote or the control panel on the vacuum. One charge yields roughly 90 to 120 minutes of cleaning time per session.

Price: $349.99 (13 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

3D mapping technology

Detects even very small obstacles

Runs between 90 and 120 minutes per charge

Cons:

Lacks voice commands

Doesn’t come with boundary markers

A bit pricey

8. Hoover ROGUE 970

A newly improved Hoover app help makes the Hoover ROGUE 970 a solid choice if you’re looking for a fully connected WiFi-enabled robot vacuum cleaner. This botvac features Alexa and Google Home voice commands so that you can enjoy hands-free cleaning. A laser mapping and smart memory navigation ensures an optimal and sensible cleaning path. Other features include virtual wall boundaries, which can be managed via the app, and dirt detection technology for maximum cleaning in dirtier areas.

Price: $349.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Affordable

Laser mapping technology

Virtual wall boundary markers

Cons:

Some complain of ongoing WiFi connectivity issues

A bit loud

Tall body makes it tougher to vacuum underneath lower pieces of furniture

9. Roborock XIAOMI MI Ⅱ

This second generation Roborock vacuum cleaner features WiFi connectivity, allowing you to conveniently schedule cleanings and control the vacuum via your phone. The suction power has been increased for more forceful extraction of dust, debris and other hidden allergens. This latest version is also equipped with a high-capacity Lithium-ion battery that allows the vacuum to run for roughly 2.5 hours per charge. Larger wheels help the vacuum navigate over various obstacles. This robot vacuum suctions then mops to help get your floors as clean as possible.

Price: $599.00

Pros:

Increased suction power

Longer-lasting battery

Larger wheels make it easier to climb

Cons:

Can’t be controlled via voice commands

High price tag

Not the sleekest design

10. iRobot Roomba 960

If you’re looking for a bit more than what is offered by the iRobot Roomba 690, consider the iRobot Roomba 960. This robot vacuum is just a step down from the top-level Roomba. While its price tag is definitely higher, this vacuum also has more to offer. Upgrades over the 690 include increased air power for optimal suction and a run time of 75 minutes per charge, compared to the 60 minutes you can expect with the 690. This model also offers multi-room cleaning, and automatically recharges and resumes cleaning as needed. You can use the app to schedule cleanings, customize cleaning preferences and more. The vacuum is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Price: $699.00

Pros:

Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home

Runs up to 75 minutes per charge

Powerful suction

Cons:

Some find it slightly underpowered on carpets

Relatively small dust bin

A bit noisey

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.