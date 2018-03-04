Top 10 Best Vibrating Foam Rollers 2018

You don’t need to be a serious athlete to experience sore, tight muscles and other related post-workout issues. Foam rollers have been around for years, but vibrating foam rollers are a relatively new item. While they generally cater to athletes and fitness enthusiasts, just about anyone can benefit from a vibrating foam roller. The device offers a combination of the firm, dense structure of a typical foam roller, combined with a vibrating motor for a combination of massage and vibration therapy.

Many athletes have found fast and noticeable relief after using a vibrating foam roller, and studies have shown similar results. For example, a recently published study comparing the effects of vibrating foam rollers and non-vibrating foam rollers on range of motion and pressure pain threshold, found that vibrating foam rollers appear to increase range of motion and pressure pain threshold compared with non-vibrating foam rollers. Results from another study indicate reduced muscle soreness among those who received a combination of vibration and massage after working out.

As you’re shopping for a vibrating foam roller that fits your lifestyle, you’ll notice a wide range of prices. On average, you can expect to spend anywhere from $70 to $150 for a vibrating foam roller. Pricier foam rollers typically offer extra features for your convenience, such as a wider range of vibration settings or a remote control so that you don’t have to interrupt your session to change the settings. If you’re looking for a more basic product or have a strict budget, a less expensive roller should be adequate.

Some rollers have smoother surfaces, while others come with large, hard knobs. If you’re just starting out or plan to use the roller more for massage therapy and relaxation, a smoother surface may be your best bet. However, if you’re an athlete searching for optimal post-workout recovery, consider a firmer roller with larger grooves. Hard knobs and grooves can provide better deep tissue massage and pain relief.

1. Zyllion Vibrating Foam Roller

Having a choice between four intensity settings helps keep you in control at all times as you choose the optimal vibration speed and intensity to target sore muscles and promote myofascial release. An intensity level indicator light helps you keep track. This foam roller comes in three styles and has an average run time of 2.5 hours. When the batteries are low, just plug it in for a speedy recharge. The surface features wide, medium and narrow ridges. As the ridges become smaller and narrower, the amount of pressure becomes more concentrated and intense. A travel bag is included for traveling, going to the gym, etc.

Price: $89.95

Pros:

Four intensity settings

Available in three colors/styles

Rechargeable Lithium-ion batteries

Cons:

Only comes in one size

Some find it slightly underpowered

Carrying bag seems a bit flimsy

2. Phenom Vibrating Foam Roller

The Phenom Vibrating Foam Roller specifically targets sore, tight muscles in athletes. In addition to helping with daily recovery, the foam roller can also reduce the chance of certain injuries among active individuals. Gel molded foam knobs help work out aches and pains while delivering the optimal amount of pressure and vibration. If you suffer from a sore back, you’ll appreciate knowing that this foam roller has a dedicated groove to support your spine. This foam roller has three vibration levels and a rechargeable Lithium-ion battery that can get up to three hours of run time per charge.

Price: $97.95

Pros:

Caters to athletes with sore, tight muscles

Three vibration levels

Dedicated groove for spine support

Cons:

Foam knobs may be a bit painful for beginners

Lacks LED level indicators

Charging port can only be accessed by twisting carrying handle

3. Hyperice Vyper 2.0 Vibrating Roller

The second generation Hyperice Vyper shares several of the same features as the first generation roller, including the motor and Lithium-ion battery. However, the surface of the Vyper 2.0 is a bit smoother, and has an innovative blend of smooth and grooved surfaces. The overall density remains the same with the second version. Athletes in particular will find this foam roller handy for self myofascial release. It’s also designed to promote circulation and flexibility among people of all activity levels. The rechargeable Lithium-ion battery yields around two hours of use per charge.

Price: $199.00

Pros:

Blend of smooth and grooved surfaces

Ideal for self myofascial release

Lasts about two hours per charge

Cons:

Tends to jump around on powerful settings if not firmly held down

A bit loud

Pricey

4. inVIBEron Vibrating Foam Roller

One potential downfall of many vibrating foam rollers is that they tend to be a bit small. While some appreciate the smaller size for rolling out areas such as the upper back and legs, others wish there was a bit more surface area to work with. The inVIBEron Vibrating Foam Roller is a full-size 36-inch foam roller, which makes it beneficial for small and large muscle groups. You can use it for post-workout recovery for activities ranging from Crossfit to running and yoga. Beginners will appreciate the smooth and medium density surface, which works out knots while promoting relaxation. As an added bonus, the exterior material can be removed for washing. The foam roller is powered by three AA batteries.

Price: $74.99

Pros:

Full-size 36-inch surface

Exterior material can be removed for washing

Smooth, medium density surface promotes relaxation and relief from sore muscles

Cons:

Larger size makes it less portable

Some wish it had a rechargeable battery

Medium density may make it less effective for some

5. Vulken Vibrating Foam Roller

The Vulken Vibrating Foam Roller measures 17 inches, making it compact enough to easily roll your upper back and legs. It’s also small enough to bring along to your gym or other workouts. In addition to the usual low, medium and high speed settings, this roller also has a rhythmic setting for muscle relaxation. The eco-friendly polypropylene exterior is lightweight yet durable. A rechargeable Lithium-ion battery yields over two hours of use per charge.

Price: $95.99

Pros:

Four speed/vibration settings

Includes rhythmic setting for muscle relaxation

Eco-friendly exterior

Cons:

Some wish the exterior was softer

A few experienced users would appreciate stronger vibrations

May be a bit too intense for beginners

6. NextRoller Vibrating Foam Roller

The NextRoller Vibrating Foam Roller caters to athletes seeking a faster post-workout recovery. The extra firm, high-density surface helps work out knots while reducing muscle soreness. You can also choose between low, medium and high vibration levels for customized results. At 13 inches long, it’s easy to take the NextRoller with you to the gym or studio. Just stuff it into your gym bag or use the built-in carrying handle to transport the roller. The foam roller is powered by a rechargeable battery that can get up to three hours per charge.

Price: $99.95 (33 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Ideal for post-workout recovery

Three vibration levels

Easily portable

Cons:

Dense surface may be too much for beginners

Need to twist off carrying handle to charge the battery

Some wish it had a more uniform surface

7. ShreddFit Premium Vibrating Foam Roller

At 13 inches across, the ShreddFit Premium Vibrating Foam Roller is a compact tool that you can easily pack up and bring with you to the gym or other workout for a faster recovery afterwards. As an added bonus, it also comes with a carrying bag and a resistance band. Grooves and knobs on the surface make it easier to cater to your specific needs, whether you’re working out knots or using the roller for massage therapy. The roller comes with a rechargeable battery and has low, medium and high vibration speeds.

Price: $69.99

Pros:

Easily portable

Three vibration settings

More affordable than some competitors

Cons:

Lacks LED light indicators

Doesn’t come with an instruction booklet

May be too intense for beginners

8. Bionic Body Vibrating Foam Roller

The Bionic Body Vibrating Foam Roller is a bit pricey, but for the extra coast you get six different vibrating intensities along with a remote control for increasing and decreasing vibration speeds as needed. Vibration speeds range from very light to more intense for fast relief from deep tissue aches and tightness. Durable EVA foam material surrounds the outside, providing a surface that’s supportive yet soft enough to remain comfortable. Indicator lights display the intensity levels and battery charge. The roller is powered by a rechargeable Lithium-ion battery.

Price: $122.35 (24 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Six vibration speeds

Includes a remote control

Indicator lights for intensity levels and battery status

Cons:

Pricey

Some may wish there were more knobs or deeper grooves

Can be tough to see indicator lights from certain angles

9. Renegade Xtreme Vibrating Foam Roller

If you’re looking for fast relief from sore, aching muscles, you’ll appreciate the extra intensity setting on the Renegade Xtreme RX 1000 Vibrating Foam Roller. In addition to the typical low, medium and high vibration settings, this foam roller offers an even more powerful vibration setting. Uniform grooves along the surface provide relief while promoting relaxation and massage. If you’re not sure how to begin, consult the included e-book for suggestions and instructions. The roller has a rechargeable Lithium-ion battery that lasts over two hours per charge.

Price: $79.99

Pros:

Four intensity settings

Affordable alternative to some competitors

Includes an e-book with instructions

Cons:

Some wish the surface was harder

Doesn’t have a carrying handle

May jump around a bit on highest setting

10. MOVEMINT Vibrating Foam Roller

Available speeds range from the lowest, which offers 1,500 vibrations per minute, to the most powerful setting of 4,000 vibrations per minute. A 2,500 vibration setting in the middle provides a medium amount of pressure. The uniform trigger point surface reduces tension and relieves deep tissue pain and tightness. A rechargeable battery powers this foam roller, and delivers up to five hours of use per charge. Its compact size and hard knobs makes the roller ideal for the back, hips, legs and glutes.

Price: $68.99 (31 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Three vibration settings

Uniform trigger point surface

Rechargeable battery lasts up to five hours per charge

Cons:

Some might find the carrying handle too bulky

Textured surface may be too painful/tough for beginners

Lacks LED indicator lights

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.