When Is the Next Apple Event & WWDC Keynote After Today?

Today, March 27, is Apple’s Education Event, where the company will likely introduce new products and software during a keynote presentation. But this isn’t one of Apple’s typical annual events, so the next one will be coming up a lot faster than you think. After today, Apple’s next big keynote event will be WWDC 2018, with the keynote taking place on Monday, June 4, 2018.

That’s right, we don’t have too much longer until we get to watch another keynote from Apple. Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference will be June 4-June 8. Some of the expected announcements for that event include iOS 12, macOS 10.14, cross-platform iOS/macOS apps, watchOS 5, and tvOS 12, MacRumors reported.

The event will take place in San Jose, California near Apple’s Cupertino campus. Thousands of developers from around the world will be meeting with Apple engineers and attending workshops. Apple always has a keynote event on the first day of its WWDC. These keynotes typically introduce new operating systems and some new products.

Registration for this event opened on Tuesday, March 13 and ended on Thursday, March 22.

During the 2017 WWDC, Apple announced the iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, ARKit for augmented reality apps, watchOS 4, two new iPad Pro models, a new MacBook lineup with Kaby Lake CPUs, a new iMac Pro, a new $349 HomePod smart speaker, and refreshes to some of its iMacs. During the WWDC events, Apple often announces products that will be available to purchase in December, just in time for Christmas.

During the 2016 WWDC, Apple announced iOS 10, macOS Sierra, watchOS 3, and a new tvOS. So most years, the WWDC is more focused on software announcements. If quite a few products are announced during today’s education event, then it’s possible that the WWDC 2018 event will be focused mostly on software again rather than introducing any new products.

As for an iPhone, don’t get your hopes up about a new one being announced during WWDC. We typically don’t see new iPhones then. A new iPhone is always introduced during the annual September event and, on rare occasions, introduced during a special March event. If one isn’t introduced today, then we likely won’t hear about a new one until September unless Apple does something very unusual.

We’ve been hearing lots of rumors about new iPhones, ranging from iPhones with even bigger screens than before to a new iPhone SE so we can finally get an updated smaller phone for people who don’t want to carry around phones that are essentially mini iPads. But at this point, it’s unclear which of these rumors is most likely to happen and what Apple is going to introduce to us next. Only time will tell. If we don’t find out today, then mark your calendars for June 4.