When Will Apple Release a New iPhone?

Today was Apple’s surprise Education event in Chicago. And although Apple fans were excited to see what was introduced, an iPhone was not among the new features announced today. When could we see a new iPhone? The next opportunity, unless Apple holds a surprise event, is the WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) on June 4. That is Apple’s next big keynote event, and unlike today, that one will be live streamed.

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference will be June 4-June 8. Some of the expected announcements for that event include iOS 12, macOS 10.14, cross-platform iOS/macOS apps, watchOS 5, and tvOS 12, MacRumors reported. The event will take place in San Jose, California near Apple’s Cupertino campus. Thousands of developers from around the world will be meeting with Apple engineers and attending workshops. Apple always has a keynote event on the first day of its WWDC. These keynotes typically introduce new operating systems and some new products.

Unfortunately, a new iPhone isn’t among the main items that people are predicting will be announced in June. We know that Apple is working on a new phone, and rumors have included a new iPhone X in a different color, an iPhone with an even bigger screen, to a new iPhone SE. (I’m personally hoping for the SE.) Unfortunately, we can’t recall a recent WWDC event that introduced a new iPhone. So if it doesn’t happen in June, the next opportunity will be at Apple’s annual event in September (unless they hold a special event earlier than that.)

Here’s everything that Apple has released in its most recent keynote events:

Annual September 2017 Event : Announcing iPhone 8, iPhone X, new Apple Watch, Apple TV 4K, and more

: Announcing iPhone 8, iPhone X, new Apple Watch, Apple TV 4K, and more WWDC June 5, 2017: Announcing new iPad Pro, HomePod, and Mac performance boosts

Announcing new iPad Pro, HomePod, and Mac performance boosts Special Apple Event October 27, 2016: Announcing new MacBook Pro and TV App for Apple TV

Announcing new MacBook Pro and TV App for Apple TV Annual September Event 2016 : iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, Apple Watch Series 2, wireless AirPods

: iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, Apple Watch Series 2, wireless AirPods WWDC 2016 in June : iOS 10, macOS Sierra, and other software features

: iOS 10, macOS Sierra, and other software features Special Apple Event March 21, 2016: iPhone SE, new iPad Pro, new Apple Watch bands

iPhone SE, new iPad Pro, new Apple Watch bands Annual September Event 2015: iPhone 6s, iPhone Plus 6s, iPad Pro, new Apple TV

iPhone 6s, iPhone Plus 6s, iPad Pro, new Apple TV WWDC 2015 : OS X El Capitan, iOS 9, Apple Pay (UK), Apple Maps changes, other software changes

: OS X El Capitan, iOS 9, Apple Pay (UK), Apple Maps changes, other software changes March 9, 2015 : Apple Watch, MacBook redesign, iOS 8.2

: Apple Watch, MacBook redesign, iOS 8.2 October 16, 2014 : iOS 8.1, OS X Yosemite, new iPad Air 2, new iPad mini 3, new iMac, and an update on the September 2014 event

: iOS 8.1, OS X Yosemite, new iPad Air 2, new iPad mini 3, new iMac, and an update on the September 2014 event Annual September Event 2014 : iPhone 6, iPhone Plus, Apple Pay, Apple Watch

: iPhone 6, iPhone Plus, Apple Pay, Apple Watch WWDC 2014 : Yosemite OS X, new iOS, Swift programming language

: Yosemite OS X, new iOS, Swift programming language October 22, 2013 : iPad Air, OS X, updates on new MacBooks, new Mac Pro, new MacBook Pro, and updates from the September 2013 event

: iPad Air, OS X, updates on new MacBooks, new Mac Pro, new MacBook Pro, and updates from the September 2013 event Annual September Event 2013 : iPhone 5C, iPhone 5s, Touch ID

: iPhone 5C, iPhone 5s, Touch ID WWDC 2013 : New Mac Pro, AirPort Time Capsule, AirPort Extreme, updated Macbook Air models, OS X Mavericks, iOS 7, iWork, iTunes Radio

: New Mac Pro, AirPort Time Capsule, AirPort Extreme, updated Macbook Air models, OS X Mavericks, iOS 7, iWork, iTunes Radio October 23, 2012 : iPad Mini, new iMac, 13-inch MacBook Pro

: iPad Mini, new iMac, 13-inch MacBook Pro Annual September 2012 Event: iPhone 5

iPhone 5 WWDC 2012 : Refreshes on MacBook displays & hardware, eyes on next-gen MacBook Pro, no more 17-inch MacBook Pro, iOS 6,

: Refreshes on MacBook displays & hardware, eyes on next-gen MacBook Pro, no more 17-inch MacBook Pro, iOS 6, March 2012 : iOS 5.1, Japanese Siri, new Apple TV, new iPad

: iOS 5.1, Japanese Siri, new Apple TV, new iPad Apple Education Event on January 19, 2012: iBooks Author for Mac, iBooks 2, iTunes U app for iPad

As you can see from the above list, new iPhones are typically announced in September (although occasionally in March.) So the chance we’ll see a new phone in June is slim. Our best bet is September.