Best Bike Trailers for 2018: Compare, Buy & Save

Whether you’re a pet owner or parent (or both), you want a bike trailer that protects your precious cargo while ensuring the ride as smooth and comfortable as possible. Shopping for a bike trailer often means having a budget in mind, along with a list of must-have features for you and your passengers. If you’re in the market for an enclosed trailer for your pet or kids, check out these top picks.

One of the first and most obvious decisions when choosing a bike trailer for kids is whether you need a single or double trailer. While double trailers have more space and are built to fit two kids, they are also larger and can be tougher to maneuver in tight spaces. You can typically use a double as a single trailer, but it may feel unstable if your child isn’t centered in the middle. Some trailers have an 80-pound weight limit, but many models can accommodate up to 100 pounds. A large number of trailers have built-in safety harnesses, but a few higher-end models also have a roll cage for extra protection in the event of a crash.

Size and weight limits are also important when considering a pet trailer. If your dog is bigger, you’ll want to look for a larger trailer with a higher weight capacity. Features such as a sunroof that zips fully open and a rear entry door can help make a trailer more comfortable for larger dogs. Many dog trailers have built-in leashes to keep the dog secure on rides.

Whether you’re choosing a bike trailer for kids or pets, some features can make the trip more comfortable and fun for both driver and passenger. Windows with mesh or screen linings promote air flow while allowing passengers to keep cool on hot days. Both kids and dogs can get messy, so you may want to consider a trailer with an interior that’s easy to clean. If portability is a concern, keep an eye out for a lighter weight frame. Air-filled tires can make a ride more comfortable, but trailers with shocks are a worthwhile investment if passenger comfort is a priority.

1. Booyah Baby Bike Trailer II

The Booyah Baby Bike Trailer II, available in additional colors, has enough space for two kids. A bike arm is included, along with a trailer hitch. Larger wheels in the back provide stability, while the front wheel swivels for easier turning. You can also lock the front wheel for extra stability. A rear window helps with ventilation, while the upper canopy blocks out the majority of any sun exposure.

Price: $220.99

Pros:

Rear window for ventilation

Ideal for two children

Comes in several colors

Cons:

Stroller doesn’t have a parking brake

May not be compatible with all bikes

Some find it a bit heavy

2. PetEgo Comfort Wagon

Whether you’re planning a short excursion around your neighborhood or a longer trip, you want your dog to be safe and comfortable. The PetEgo Comfort Wagon is designed specifically for dogs, and comes in medium and large sizes. Owners particularly like the suspension, which makes the ride smoother. The trailer supports dogs up to 165 pounds and has zip doors on all sides for ventilation. Other pet-friendly features include a waterproof bottom and claw-proof mesh. The trailer folds up for storage and can be converted to a pet house by removing the wheels.

Price: $399.99

Pros:

Comes in two sizes

Comfortably fits dogs up to 165 pounds

Trailer can easily be converted to pet house by removing wheels

Cons:

Stroller configuration needs to be purchased separately

Lacks a handbrake

Relatively thin floor material

3. InStep Take 2

The InStep Take 2 fits two children, with a weight limit of 80 pounds. Aside from its affordable price tag, this bike trailer is popular for its universal coupler, which makes it compatible with nearly any bike. Another feature that many users like is the overall portability. When you need to take the trailer on the go, just remove the quick release wheels and fold the frame. Other features include a dual-layer canopy with a bug screen and weather shield, and a five-point safety harness with shoulder pads.

Price: $118.99 (8 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Fits two children up to 80 pounds

Universal coupler makes it compatible with nearly any bike

Canopy has a bug screen and weather shield

Cons:

Only comes with one coupler attachment

Fabric is rather thin

Some question the overall durability of the tires

4. CoPilot Child Bike Trailer (Model A)

The CoPilot Child Bike Trailer (Model A) has a towing capacity for up to two children, with a weight limit of 100 pounds. The included quick-release mount is compatible with most bikes. Some bike trailers don’t convert to a stroller easily, but this model does thanks to a front wheel that easily clamps to the tow bar. The cabin is a bit taller and wider than average, which makes the interior a more comfortable space for the kids. Twenty-inch inflatable tires keep the ride smooth and cushioned.

If you’re looking for even more versatility and portability, consider the Model T. This stroller also fits two children up to 100 pounds, but it features a lightweight alloy frame and a pivoting front wheel. Additionally, you can lock the front wheel for longer outings, including runs with the stroller.

Price: $209.13 (5 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Room for two kids with a 100-pound weight capacity

Spacious and comfortable cabin

Easily converts from trailer to stroller

Cons:

Model A wheel doesn’t pivot

Parking brake could be better

Some complain of subpar setup instructions

5. DoggyRide Mini

DoggyRide is a Dutch Dog Design brand, and is geared towards active owners who want to bring their pets along for the ride. If you’re looking for a more compact trailer for a smaller dog (or two), consider the DoggyRide Mini. This trailer has a weight limit of 55 pounds. An interior leash is included, along with leash hooks. Other dog-friendly features include a designated water bottle pocket and a rear entry door that zips down for easy access. The front panel features a rain screen to protect passengers from the elements.

If you’re looking for something larger, consider the DoggyRide Novel, which has a loading capacity of 110 pounds.

Price: $199.00

Pros:

Ideal for smaller dogs

Comes with an interior leash

Rain screen in front

Cons:

A bit heavy

Some say it feels unstable at higher speeds

Relatively thin mesh material

6. Burley Honey Bee

The Honey Bee trailer fits up to two kids and can be converted into a stroller. All the essentials for hooking up to a bike are included, such as the hitch, safety flag and tow arm. A five-point harness system adds an extra element of security, as does the internal roll cage in the event of an accident. The Honey Bee also has tinted side windows with UV protection. Reflective elements in the front, back and on the wheels make it easier to see the trailer, as does the safety flag. Both the cover and seat material are water resistant.

Price: $398.95

Pros:

Room for two kids

Can quickly be converted into a stroller

Tinted side windows with UV protection

Cons:

Seats aren’t padded

Doesn’t have suspension

Rain cover costs extra

7. Allen Sports Two-Child Trailer

If you’re looking for an affordable yet solid trailer that can fit up to two kids, consider the Allen Sports Two-Child Trailer. The trailer features a solid steel construction, and has a weight limit of 100 pounds. A safety harness is included, along with a safety flag for extra visibility on the road or trails. Its fold-flat design makes the trailer easier to pack up and transport. Big windows in the front and sides make rides more enjoyable for the kids. The included universal coupler attaches to most bikes.

Price: $79.00 (47 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Affordable

Comes with a safety harness and flag

Large front and side windows

Cons:

Small rear pocket

Side windows lack screens

A few complain about the narrow profile

8. Solvit HoundAbout

If you like to have a few different options when it comes to choosing the right trailer for your pet, consider the Solvit HoundAbout. The trailer comes in several configurations, including medium and large sizes with aluminum and steel frames. The trailer is built with a number of pet-friendly features, including a cloth cabin that can be cleaned easily along with an adjustable safety leash to secure your pet when riding. A removable and washable cushion is included. For pets that can’t get in themselves, the zippered rear door provides easy access. A large sunroof provides ample air circulation to keep pets cool during rides. While the trailer is optimal for smooth surface, it can withstand light off-road excursions.

Price: $189.95 (19 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Available in medium and large sizes

Includes a removable, washable cushion

Large sunroof

Cons:

Lacks shocks

Top opening doesn’t have a screen

Some find assembly difficult

9. Thule Chariot Cheetah XT

The Thule Chariot Cheetah XT is a lightweight multisport trailer that caters to active parents. You can fit one to two children inside, depending on the specific model. The single trailer has a 75-pound weight capacity and includes a five-point safety harness. It’s also made with reflective material for increased safety and visibility on the roads and trails. A height-adjustable handlebar makes the trailer more comfortable for parents. Parents also appreciate the lightweight and highly portable design, which makes it easier to quickly pack up the trailer and take it on the go.

Price: $499.95

Pros:

Multisport design

Comes in single and double sizes

Has a height-adjustable handlebar

Cons:

Front reflectors are in an awkward location

Some parents wish ventilation was better

A bit pricey

10. Schwinn Rascal

The Schwinn Rascal holds pets up to 50 pounds. Highlights include a rear door for easy access and a large sunroof with a mesh screen. You can even unzip the mesh screen if your dog likes to hang out the top on rides. This trailer comes with a universal coupler, which makes it compatible with nearly any bike. It also has quick release wheels and a folding frame for storage. The frame is made with a durable steel material. An adjustable leash can be found on the inside. A non-slip surface makes the ride a bit safer and more comfortable.

Price: $125.13

Pros:

Ideal for pets up to 50 pounds

Large screen top

Comes with a universal coupler

Cons:

Zippers feel a bit flimsy

Wheels don’t have shocks

Some wish the material was thicker

