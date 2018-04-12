Top 10 Best Samsung Galaxy S9 & S9 Plus Wallet Cases

Nobody is at all disappointed with the fact that this year’s Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus borrow heavily from their predecessors.

After all, the GS8/8+ have ensured that the low bezel Infinity Display will be a staple of Samsung products for years to come. The latest generation of Samsung’s flagship smartphone and phablet only seek to refine the formula with standard hardware upgrades.

And with these upgrades, we are left with a device that most successfully resembles the unifying element of your tech-savvy life that smartphones are meant to be.

The GS9/9+ serves as a locus of control over your smart home, your fitness, and now, even your finances.

Between Samsung Pay and other mobile payment services like Venmo and Paypal, you hardly need to carry around a wallet anymore.

According to a study from WorldPay, the use of mobile wallets is expected to exceed that of both credit and debit cards by 2020.

By ditching the bulky billfold now, you’re putting yourself ahead of the curve. Plus, you’re leaving more room in your pockets for useful stuff like crumpled up receipts.

Jokes aside, there are some excellent wallet case options for the new Galaxy phones, and if you haven’t already switched over to a wallet case, now is a great time.

These case options provide minimalist storage for essentials like a credit card and an ID, occasionally a small amount of cash.

They also provide drop and scratch protection just like any solid defender case should. That said, it can be hard to find the perfect case for you with so many viable options out there.

To make things easier, we’ve rounded up our ten favorite wallet cases for both the S9 and the S9 Plus into one list, so you can get right to brass tacks.

Read on below to browse our picks, then let this be the last time you have to dig your dingy old wallet out of your back pocket,

1. Poetic Nubuck Card Slot Case

Poetic’s low-profile Nubuck case strikes the perfect balance between portability and protection, packing the necessary amount of defense into a slim TPU shell.

This material absorbs shock from drops and bumps, while its outer PU leather layer resists scratches. Just note that PU leather is synthetic, and feels more like plastic than actual leather.

To make this case even more useful, the back plate hides a credit card slot with enough space to hold one credit card and your ID. The card slot has a pull tab that fully hides your cards from sight until you need them, while still making them easy to access.

Price: $12.95

2. Maxboost mWallet Folio Case

The Maxboost mWallet is a simple and elegant wallet case that protects your phone from all sides with a lightweight synthetic PU leather folio cover.

The inside of its front cover has three card slots and a side pocket for bills. It has a magnetic clasp to keep its contents secure until you need them.

The synthetic material is lightweight and scratch-resistant, and the case also provides a shock absorbing shell to house your phone. It has generous cutouts to access your ports and responsive button covers, After a while, you won’t even notice the case is there.

Price: $12.99 (57 percent off MSRP)

3. Samsung LED View Wallet Case

Manufacturing giant Samsung is known for far more than just their phones, and they aim to flex that reputation of quality to get you to opt for their own case designs built to ship alongside the S9 and S9 plus.

Their LED View Wallet Case is one such Samsung case, and despite its high price, it’s still a nifty purchase because of its specially interactive LED screen.

Its front folio cover not only protects your phone screen in your pocket, but it also displays LED notifications from the phone. This allows you to see incoming calls, status updates, battery level, and music controls without opening it up.

The inside of this folio cover also has a small slot to store your ID and a credit card, to provide a minimalist alternative to carrying a wallet.

This case comes in several different colors, but note that the variety is different between the S9 and the S9 Plus.

Price: $55.95 (14 percent off MSRP)

Price: $64.99

4. Trianium Walletium Series Case

Trianium may have the worst case naming conventions I’ve ever come across, but their Walletium case has admittedly captured the essential elements of a wallet case well enough to earn its goofy title.

It is foremost a protective case, offering defender-case style protective bezels to protect your screen and camera and shock-resistant bumper frame to match.

But its card storage options are far from an afterthought. The case uses an innovative tensioning spring to secure cards in an open slot. This makes them easy to access but unlikely to fall out.

The inside of the case is coated with a microfiber material that ensures your phone looks its very best when you take it out of the case too.

And through all this, it still supports wireless charging.

Price: $8.95

5. Vofolen Rugged Card Slot Case

Vofolen is a lesser known brand among smartphone accessories, but their effective and inexpensive protective case stands out as an awesome value among the best card slot cases.

This two layer case has a soft TPU shell to absorb shock and a hard PC outer layer to protect from scratches.

Housed within this outer layer is a hidden compartment large enough to hold a credit card and an ID. Its sliding door is secure and discrete. If you’re willing to give a budget wallet case option a chance, let it be this one.

Price: $7.69

6. Case-Mate Wallet Folio Case

Case-Mate may ask a little more for their wallet folio case, but their commitment to quality makes it money well spent.

Their wallet case is a part of their tough case series, and it packs a full-size protective TPU shell beneath its genuine leather exterior.

This case has four card slots plus a separate pocket for cash, allowing you to hold the more payment options than most wallet case we’ve come across.

Price: $59.99

7. ProCase Leather Folio Case

ProCase’s leather folio design is simple and sophisticated. It is made from genuine leather, and sports many details of craftsmanship, including artful stitching and a stamped logo on the inside of the folio cover.

The leather cover feels plush, while still resisting scratches and bumps that would otherwise damage your phone. To further protect your phone, this case has a built-in TPU sleeve that absorbs shock while keeping all ports and buttons accessible.

Price: $29.99

Price: $30.99 (23 percent off MSRP)

8. Spigen Slim Armor CS

Spigen is among the most respected names in phone accessories, and their Slim Armor CS model should be familiar to those who have already ditched their wallet for a card case.

If it’s not readily apparent, the CS stands for “card slot,” and this is what makes this case different from their normal Slim Armor case.

A sliding cover conceals a card compartment capable of carrying one credit card and one ID. Some reviewers note that the card cover isn’t as sturdy as past iterations, but it gets the job done.

In addition to this, the Spigen CS case also sports its classic Slim Armor frame, which offers air-cushioned protection without adding too much bulk to your phone.

Price: $15.99

Price: $16.99

9. Goosperry Canvas Diary Case

The Canvas Diary case from Goosperry is a refreshing look amidst all of the business-first black leather wallet cases available.

Its denim-like canvas fabric and PU leather accents make it a stylish choice for S9 and S9 Plus owners looking to ditch their wallet.

With three card slots, a cash pocket, and a protective TPU shell for your phone inside, this case offers everything you need.

And though this is true for almost every folio-style case, it’s worth noting that you can position them to act as a stand for phone while you watch videos or read text.

Price: $13.99

10. Tekcoo Leather Folio Case

Tekcoo’s PU leather folio case is a little bulkier than most, but will prove a worthy replacement for even the most densely packed wallets.

This flip case opens to another foldout tab within, allowing you to hold a total of thirteen cards. Plus it has a cash compartment as well.

Two even have cutouts so you can show off your ID or a membership card without having to remove it from the case.

The coolest part is that the phone’s PC protective shell is magnetically attached, and can be used independent of the folio cover for at home use.

These features do make this case bulkier than the average wallet case, but it still beats having that massive leather billfold you’ve been carrying around all these years.

Price: $12.89

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.