Best Mics For Twitch Streaming in 2018

There is a lot that goes into being a successful Twitch streamer. Many streamers will tell you it takes hard work and dedication sprinkled with a bit of luck.

While you can’t necessarily be in control of the luck part you can be in control of the luck aspect you can control your stream quality. One thing many streamers will tell you in don’t cheap out on your mic and webcam.

Having a quality sound that is easy to understand and comes through clear on the broadcast is arguably the most important thing for your stream.

This means you don’t have to use a cheap $5 mic (although there are some that will surprise you) but you’ll instead want to get something you can rely on.

We’ve done our best to find some microphones to fit in any price range but will also help increase your stream quality.

Budget Options

There are a lot of microphones you can find if you’re on a budget and you’ll probably be surprised to hear many of them perform admirably.

1. Blue Snowball

Specs:

Transducer Type: Condenser, Pressure Gradient With USB digital output

Condenser, Pressure Gradient With USB digital output Polar Patterns: Cardioid or Omnidirectional

Cardioid or Omnidirectional Frequency Response: Position 1-3: 40 –18 kHz

Position 1-3: 40 –18 kHz Sample/word Rate: 44.1 kHz/16 bit

44.1 kHz/16 bit Weight: 460g

460g Dimensions: 325mm (circumference)

One of the best microphones you are able to find on a budget is Blue’s Snowball. You’ll usually be able to find this mic hovering around the $50 mark and for that price it’s hard to go wrong.

The Snowball is a small sphere that comes with a little stand that will comfortable fit on any surface and take up little room. This little ball does a great job at picking up your voice and making it sound clearer too.

If you don’t want to have the Snowball sit on your desk, you can also mount it to a boom arm, and might we suggest the Blue Compass if you want to stick to Blue products.

2. Behringer XM8500

Specs:

Microphone Type: Dynamic

Polar Pattern: Cardioid

Frequency Response: 50Hz-15kHz

Color: Black

Connector: XLR

Weight: 0.53 lbs.

This is also another budget friendly option that will certainly perform better than a webcam or headset microphone.

The XM8500, like the Snowball before it, doesn’t require any phantom power so you can just plug it in via USB and you’re good to go. It’s a dynamic microphone meaning it can actually help block out some background noise such as a TV while also still having your voice come through clear and crisp.

This is often a mic you’ll have people saying is good for the money but we can also say this mic will last you for a long time. If you’re worried about picking up a cheap microphone you shouldn’t have to worry with this one.

More Expensive Options

1. Blue Yeti

Specs:

Power Required/Consumption: 5V 150mA

5V 150mA Sample Rate: 48 kHz

48 kHz Bit Rate: 16-bit

16-bit Capsules: 3 Blue-proprietary 14mm condenser capsules

3 Blue-proprietary 14mm condenser capsules Polar Patterns: Cardioid, Bidirectional, Omnidirectional, Stereo

Cardioid, Bidirectional, Omnidirectional, Stereo Frequency Response: 20Hz – 20kHz

20Hz – 20kHz Max SPL: 120dB (THD: 0.5% 1kHz)

120dB (THD: 0.5% 1kHz) Dimensions (extended in stand): 4.72″ (12cm) x 4.92″(12.5cm) x 11.61″(29.5cm)

4.72″ (12cm) x 4.92″(12.5cm) x 11.61″(29.5cm) Weight (microphone): 1.2 lbs (.55 kg)

1.2 lbs (.55 kg) Weight (stand): 2.2 lbs (1 kg)

The Blue Yeti is first up on our mid-range options and it’s arguably one of the best mics you can find on the market today despite being several years old.

The Yeti is a USB-powered microphone meaning it doesn’t need any phantom power so it’s easy to just plug-and-play. Unlike other Blue mics on this list, the Yeti comes with a mute button which makes it easy to silence while you talk to someone else in the room.

One downside is the Yeti’s sheer size so while you can put in on your desk, it’s probably better off being used on a boom arm. You are able to pick up the Blue Compass bundled with the Blue Yeti here if that is something interests you.

The Yeti is a hit with many streamers as it has many ways to pick up noise. If you only want noise coming from the front of the microphone then you can do that. You can also pick up sound surrounding the mic, from only the front and the rear and from the left and right. There are a lot of options with the Yeti.

2. Audio-Technica AT2035

Specs:

Microphone Type: Condenser

Polar Pattern: Cardioid

Diaphragm Size: 0.96″ (24.3mm)

Frequency Response: 20Hz-20kHz

Max SPL: 148dB (158dB w/10dB Pad)

Output Impedance: 120 ohms

Signal to Noise Ratio: 82dB

Self Noise: 12dB

Low Cut Filter: 80Hz (-12dB/octave)

Pads: -10dB

Color: Black

Connector: XLR

Weight: 0.89 lbs.

This is a brand that’s been around for a while but hasn’t made an appearance onto our list until just now. This mic can be used for a lot more than just Twitch streaming but that’s all we’re looking at here.

The mic sounds great and feels great for the price. Even without a pop filter, this mic seems like it does a decent job of cutting out background noise but you’ll likely still want one just to be safe. A good XLR cable wouldn’t hurt either.

As we mentioned earlier, this mic might be a tad bit of overkill if you’re using it exclusively for Twitch streaming but if you do other things such as music recording then you’ll love this mic.

3. Blue Blackout Spark SL

Specs:

Transducer Type: Condenser, Pressure Gradient

Condenser, Pressure Gradient Polar Patterns: Cardioid

Cardioid Frequency Response: 20Hz – 20kHz

20Hz – 20kHz Sensitivity: 34.9 mV/Pa at 1 kHz (1 pa = 94 dB SPL)

34.9 mV/Pa at 1 kHz (1 pa = 94 dB SPL) Output Impedance: 50 ohm

50 ohm Rate Load Impedance: Not less than 1k ohm

Not less than 1k ohm Maximum SPL: 136 dB SPL (1k, THD 0.5%)

136 dB SPL (1k, THD 0.5%) S/N Ratio: 73 dB-A

73 dB-A Noise Level: 16.4 dB-A

16.4 dB-A Dynamic Range: 119.6 dB

119.6 dB Power Requirement: +48V DC Phantom Power

+48V DC Phantom Power Weight: 336g

336g Dimensions: 220.5mm x 45mm

220.5mm x 45mm HPF: 100Hz, 12db per octave

100Hz, 12db per octave PAD: -20dB

Another Blue microphone makes the list and that’s because Blue just makes quality products. This mic also might be overkill for streaming but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t consider it.

Although the Yeti is considered the definitive microphone for Twitch streaming from Blue, the Spark SL does a good job of at least making the decision harder on the consumer. While it doesn’t have a mute button, it instead has a switch to bring the noise down 20dB to keep static and distortion free on your stream once things get intense.

One downside to this mic is the fact that it picks up a lot of noises. If you have anything going on in the background, like a TV show or something, the mic will likely pick it up. If you’re streaming or doing any content creation with this mic, you might want to consider being in silence.

Yes, in case you were wondering, this mic does indeed work with the Blue Compass.