Top 10 Best Vibration Platform Machines 2018

A vibration platform machine is much more than a weight loss tool. Most whole body vibration machines will set you back at least $100, but for some, the convenience and potential health benefits make it a worthwhile investment. Weight loss is a common goal, but you can also use the machine for other possible benefits, such as increased flexibility, stability and strength. Some platforms include straps for upper body workouts during a session. Most machines are set to run up to 10 minutes per session, which may be just enough time to enjoy the benefits of the workout without overdoing it, or sacrificing any more of your precious time.

The wide price range means you’ll find platform machines from one hundred dollars up to a few thousand. Pricier models often have a larger platform and a user-friendly display that lets you follow along and select your desired speed and workout. It’s also common to see more powerful motors, which in turn deliver more intense vibrations. However, you don’t have to spend a fortune to find a suitable product.

Vibration platform machines come in two sizes: compact and full. While the smaller machines are ideal for portability, they don’t come with handlebars, unlike many full-size machines. If you’re concerned about mobility and balance, a platform with handlebars may be a practical choice.

1. Bio Quake X550

The Bio Quake X550 has a 300 watt oscillation motor for whole body vibration. It’s also customizable, allowing you to choose between a variety of pre-programmed and programmable workouts. Aside from the workout, you can choose between a wide range of vibration and oscillation speeds for customized results. Balance straps are included, along with a comprehensive guide to get started. Anti-slip feet hold the platform securely in place.

Price: $221.99

Pros:

300 watt oscillation motor

Users can choose various speeds and programs

Comes with balance straps

Cons:

A bit heavy

Some wish the instructions were more detailed

Cheap strap holders

2. Hurtle Fitness Vibration Platform

The Hurtle Fitness Vibration Platform is an affordable home workout tool that can assist with sports training and fat burning. Along the way, you can also build flexibility, strength and circulation. A remote control is included, along with balancing straps for stability. Highlights include 20 adjustable speed levels and a 200-watt output. There is a load capacity of 265 pounds.

Price: $149.99

Pros:

Comes with a remote control and balance straps

Multiple adjustable speed levels

Step on to start

Cons:

A bit noisy

Cheap clips

Some competitors offer more power

3. Confidence Fitness Full Body Vibration Platform

This vibration trainer features handles on both sides to help with stability. You can also complete a workout session in just 10 minutes, thanks in part to the powerful 600 watt motor. A display console with user-friendly controls makes it easy to select between the various built-in programs and speed settings for a more customized workout. The platform has wheels for easier maneuverability.

Price: $249.99

Pros:

Comes with side handles

Powerful 600 watt motor

User-friendly display console

Cons:

A bit light for its size

Some taller users find the handles too short

Very basic instruction manual

4. Merax Crazy Fit Vibration Platform

The Merax Crazy Fit Vibration Platform delivers triangular oscillation frequency vibrations, which can assist with building and toning muscles along with weight loss. It also has 2000 watts for a more powerful performance. You can choose between the various speeds and vibration settings to find the most appropriate combination for your workout. In addition to handles on either side for stability, the platform comes with yoga straps for working out the arms and upper body. The user-friendly console includes four LED windows. There is a weight capacity of 300 pounds.

Price: $209.95

Pros:

Various speed and vibration settings

Includes yoga straps for arm workouts

User-friendly console

Cons:

A bit noisy

Poorly written instruction manual

Assembly can be tricky

5. NexHT Fitness Vibration Platform

If you have limited space or just don’t want a large machine in your home or office, consider the NexHT Fitness Vibration Platform. Despite its small size, the 200 watt motor puts out plenty of power. You can use the platform as a step training or push-up base, making it a practical choice for sports training. Two resistance bands are included for upper body and arm workouts. There’s also a remote control so that you can customize your workout by varying the vibration intensity and speed.

Price: $119.99

Pros:

Compact size

Ideal for sports training

Available in several variations

Cons:

A few complain of an initial odor

Doesn’t come with suggested exercises

Some wish the instructions were more detailed

6. 3G Cardio AVT 6.0 Vibration Machine

If you’re willing to spend a bit more for a premium product, consider the 3G Cardio AVT 6.0 Vibration Machine. This machine features a large platform with plenty of room for various dynamic and static exercises. With features such as over 20 pre-programmed exercises and adjustable resistance straps, the machine can be used by everyone from high-level athletic training to injury rehab. A removable dampening mat is included. Maximum user capacity is 500 pounds. One-touch buttons offer massage, stretch or strengthening-oriented vibrations.

Price: $4,499.00

Pros:

Large platform

Multiple built-in programs

Removable dampening mat

Cons:

Loud

A bit heavy

Pricey

7. Axis-Plate Whole Body Vibration Platform

The Axis-Plate Whole Body Vibration Platform is a budget-friendly whole body machine that’s just as suitable for beginners as it is for advanced users. The platform has 500 watts of power along with non-skid feet to hold the machine in place. Users appreciate the large platform, which provides more space for a variety of exercises. The platform has wheels on the front for easy portability, and has a weight limit of 265 pounds. With nearly 100 speed settings and several pre-programmed workouts, you can customize each session. Removable resistance bands can be used for upper body workouts.

Price: $199.99

Pros:

Large platform

Non-skid feet

500 watts

Cons:

Doesn’t come with an exercise chart

Handles might be a bit short for taller users

Some competitors have a higher weight limit

8. Hypervibe G-17 Whole Body Vibration Machine

The Hypervibe G-17 is a whole body vibration machine that can be used at home as well as in clinics, gyms and other professional settings. The vibration frequency ranges from five to 35Hz, and is adjustable. A complete user guide is included to help you get started. The machine also comes with straps for upper body workouts. Other features include a large, user-friendly LCD display and several pre-installed programs.

Price: $2,999.00

Pros:

Can be used in home and professional settings

Vibration frequency range up to 35Hz

Includes upper body straps

Cons:

Pricey

Doesn’t have side handles

Platform isn’t very wide

9. Ancheer USB Vibration Platform

One way in which the Ancheer USB Vibration Platform distances itself from many competitors is the fact that it makes it easy to listen to your favorite music during a workout, thanks to a built-in USB speaker. As with many other vibration machines, this one also lets you choose from a wide range of speed levels and built-in programs for a customized workout. You can choose to set a timed workout up to 10 minutes. Other features include two resistance bands and a remote control. There is a maximum weight load of 330 pounds.

Price: $188.95

Pros:

Built-in USB speaker

Timed workouts up to 10 minutes

Comes with resistance bands and a remote control

Cons:

Relatively small screen

Some may find the grooved surface a bit uncomfortable

Thin resistance band straps

10. Rock Solid Whole Body Vibration Machine

This Rock Solid vibration platform comes with a workout poster for guidance as you get started. It also has just under 100 various speed levels and comes with yoga straps for arms and upper body exercises. You can extend the straps in various positions to target specific muscle groups during a workout. A 500 watt motor provides ample vibration power. The machine comes with a two year warranty.

Price: $228.10

Pros:

Comes with a workout poster

Includes yoga straps for upper body workouts

Two year warranty

Cons:

Small display numbers

Doesn’t have built-in programs

Some wish the yoga straps were more durable

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.