Top 10 Best Bike Stands 2018: Compare, Buy & Save

Rather than propping your bike up against a wall or loading a bike rack onto the back of your car to do maintenance and repairs, consider investing in a bike stand. Most stands fold up so that you can store them out of the way when you’re not working on your bike. You can also find more compact stands with a smaller footprint if limited space is an issue.

As you’re looking for the right bike workstand, it’s a good idea to keep some important features in mind. Road bikes and lighter bikes may not be heavy enough to tip over a stand, but if you have a heavier bike, such as a mountain bike, you’ll want to invest in a stand that can support the weight of the bike. You may also want to consider whether the stand is height adjustable, and if it can be easily taken apart for storage or transportation if you’re looking for a portable bike stand.

1. Bikehand Pro Mechanic Bike Stand

The Bikehand Pro Mechanic Bike Stand is a popular choice for its durability and stability, not to mention the affordable price tag. This stand can hold bikes weighing up to 55 pounds. Users also appreciate the adjustable height, along with the sturdy aluminum frame. A large clamp holds the bike firmly in place as you work, and is designed to securely grip the frame without catching the cables. The clamp also rotates to accommodate different parts of the bike.

Price: $89.99

Pros:

Holds bikes up to 55 pounds

Adjustable height

Rotating clamp

Cons:

Tool platform seems flimsy

Feels a bit unstable with heavier bikes

Some question the durability of the plastic components

2. Scorpion MTB Stand

The Scorpion MTB Stand is a simple yet effective stand designed specifically for mountain bikes. You can use it for light maintenance, such as gear adjustments. To use the stand, just attach it to the hollow crank arm. An adapter is included, allowing the stand to work with cranks from brands such as Cannondale, SRAM and Specialized. The goal is to support the back of the bike, with the rear tire elevated off the ground. The stand works with 26, 27.5 and 29-inch wheels. In addition to mountain bikes, you can also use it for trail, XC and enduro bikes.

Price: $59.99

Pros:

Designed for mountain bikes

Compact design

Includes an adapter

Cons:

Not ideal for heavy maintenance

Holds bikes at an angle

Some say it’s a bit overpriced for the simple design

3. Yaheetech Pro Mechanic

This affordable bike stand by Yaheetech can hold up to 66 pounds and is designed for tubes ranging from 1 to 1.6 inches in diameter. Four folding legs keep the stand even and stable as you work. There’s also a front wheel stabilizer that simply attaches to the front of the bike. A smaller tool tray provides storage space for your essentials without taking up much space. Other highlights include a full swivel head and adjustable height.

Price: $46.99 (19 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Holds bikes up to 66 pounds

Adjustable height

Several stable folding legs

Cons:

Stand legs require a fair amount of space

Some wonder about the longevity of the plastic components

Clamp tube can spin if not completely tightened

4. Park Tool PCS-10

The Park Tool PCS-10 is designed for home mechanics. A quick-release adjustable height mechanism lets you adjust the stand according to your height. This stand also features a sturdy three-point leg system for stability, even when working with heavier bikes. As an added bonus, this stand is designed to accommodate bikes with unusual tubing, such as recumbent bikes. A full 360 degree clamp rotation lets you move the bike around as needed. Other features include fully adjustable clamping pressure and clamps that work with aero seat posts. This stand can hold up to 80 pounds.

Price: $187.10

Pros:

Quick-release adjustable height mechanism

360 degree clamp rotation

Can hold up to 80 pounds

Cons:

Poorly written assembly instructions

Can be a bit tedious to fold down

Not the lightest for carrying around

5. Feedback Sports Pro Elite Repair Stand

If you’re looking for a bike stand with professional-quality construction, consider the Feedback Sports Pro Elite. This stand can be used at home or in the shop and is noteworthy for its durability and stability. For example, it’s made with sturdy rust-proof aluminum tubing and can hold bikes up to 85 pound. Its three-leg design keeps the stand stable, even if it’s not on a completely flat surface. Other features include a quick-release clamp, a clamp with rubber jaws that can hold frames up to 2.6 inches thick without scratching the paint and an adjustable height.

Price: $244.99

Pros:

Professional-level construction

Supports up to 85 pounds

Legs keep stand steady even on uneven surfaces

Cons:

Heavy bikes may lean if not fully centered

Slightly large footprint

A bit pricey

6. MVPOWER Pro Mechanic Bike Repair Stand

This affordable bike stand covers all the basics, including a 360 degree rotating clamp and a built-in tray tool. The clamp features rubber grippers to avoid damaging your bike frame. The stand is height adjustable and is compatible with bike tubes from 40mm to 75mm. It’s also easy to collapse, and is light enough to carry around or store. If assembly is a concern, you’ll appreciate knowing that the stand comes with the necessary hardware, tools and instructions. Four legs around the base add stability. The maximum weight capacity for the stand is 110 pounds.

Price: $49.99

Pros:

Affordable

Has a built-in tray tool

Height adjustable

Cons:

Some say the clamps may not securely hold larger stems in place

End caps on clamp jaw prone to falling off

Plastic feet might scratch some floor surfaces

7. Spin Doctor Pro G3

The Spin Doctor Pro G3 is an aluminum stand designed for home use as well as for repairs on the go. The stand features a 360 degree rotating clamp, and is easy to fold down for storage or taking with you on the go. Quick release clamps simplify the task of raising and lowering your bike, even with one hand. The stand also comes with a small storage bin so that you can keep better track of tools and other small items.

Price: $199.99

Pros:

360 degree rotating clamp

Includes small storage bin

Quick release clamps

Cons:

Weight limit isn’t listed

A bit pricey

Has many plastic components

8. CyclingDeal Bike Stand

The CyclingDeal Bike Stand is made of alloy aluminum and can hold bikes up to 55 pounds. Highlights include quick release adjustable height and a head that rotates 360 degrees. The stand itself weighs 11 pounds, which is light enough to pack up and take on the go. A small tray is included for safe storage of any tools or small parts you might need.

Price: $89.99

Pros:

Alloy aluminum construction

Adjustable height

Head rotates 360 degrees

Cons:

Can be cumbersome to fold up

Some have trouble with the metal head tab not locked

Relatively light weight limit

9. RAD Cycle Products Pro Bike Stand

This budget-friendly stand features a durable construction, and can hold bikes up to 66 pounds. You can clamp most standard frames from 1 to 1.5 inches. As with many other stands, the clamp on this one rotates a full 360 degrees for easy access to nearly every part of your bike. The stand is height adjustable from 41 to 75 inches, and has four legs for stability. An adjustable handlebar rod keeps the front wheel stable during repairs.

Price: $53.97

Pros:

Clamp rotates 360 degrees

Height adjustable

Adjustable handlebar rod

Cons:

Some wish the clamp was stronger

Won’t work with non-standard frames

Bike can rotate if not completely centered

10. Topeak Two Up Tune Up Stand

Most stands have room for just one bike, but the Topeak Two Up Tune Up Stand can hold up to four bikes at once. However, only two bike mounts are included with the stand. Each mount can hold bikes just under 40 pounds, while the stand has a maximum weight capacity of nearly 160 pounds. Quick release height adjustments make it easier to set the stand up according to your height. Other features include a handlebar stabilizer and 30 degree adjustment. The stand is made of durable aluminum tubing and has a tripod base for added stability.

Price: $237.63

Pros:

Can hold up to four bikes at once

Quick release height adjustment

Handlebar stabilizer

Cons:

Only comes with two bike mounts

Can be tough to fit more than two bikes at a time

Pricey

