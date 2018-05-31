11 Best LG G7 ThinQ Cases: The Ultimate List (2018)

LG’s flagship phone for 2018 might be missing the kind of headline features that get tech enthusiasts fired up, but LG G7 ThinQ is still an exceptional smartphone and LG’s best phone yet.

The G7 ThinQ (pronounced thin-cue) is a follow-up to 2017’s LG G6, but its specs and feature set are a radical improvement over its predecessor.

These new features contribute to a considerable price tag of $750, which means that it is crucial to get an LG G7 ThinQ case to protect your investment.

After all, the ThinQ phone is packing some seriously awesome features like a 6.1-inch 19.5:9 LCD screen and dual 16-megapixel rear-facing cameras capable of taking bright pictures.

The phone has built-in artificial intelligence so that the camera can recognize what it’s looking at almost instantly and automatically adjust the picture. Google AI assistant can also be invoked with a hardware button.

My personal favorite feature is the LG G7’s 100 dB Boombox Speaker, which offers crystal clear audio via a 32-bit Quad DAC.

If you want to keep these features working as intended, you’ll want to outfit your phone with additional shock absorption, scratch resistance, and grippiness.

That’s why we scoured through all available case molds for this phone to pick out the very best LG G7 ThinQ cases. Read on below to browse our picks.

1. Spigen Neo Hybrid Case

Spigen’s Neo Hybrid Case is a popular pick for almost any modern smartphone available. It now adds the LG G7 ThinQ to its list of phones it protects.

This case uses both a TPU bumper frame and a PC backplate to protect your phone from drops and scratches. As a hybrid case, it does without adding too much bulk to your phone.

In fact, this is Spigen’s most compact case that also has military grade drop protection. It is even thin enough to support wireless charging.

Price: $15.99

2. Ringke Onyx Case

The Ringke Onyx case is a sleek protective case that offers military grade drop protection at a low price.

Its TPU bumper frame adds a modest amount of bulk compared against other LG G7 cases, and has raised portions that protect both your screen and rear facing camera from flat drops.

Its pocket-friendly design is all the more convenient for its responsive button covers and precise port cutouts.

Price: $9.99

3. Belk Hybrid Card Case

Belk’s dual layer Card Case pulls double duty by protecting both your phone and one credit card or ID card.

The hinged hidden card slot isn’t big enough to replace your whole wallet, but can be used to carry and essential card when you need to travel light.

Even without this feature, it is still a worthy defender case. It uses a standard combination of TPU bumper components and a PC backplate to protect from both drops and scratches.

Its brushed aluminum design gives it a classy look.

Price: $7.99

4. Olixar LG G7 Gel Case

Olixar’s ultra-slim gel case is the go-to option for those who want the most protection out of the least bezel.

This is one of the thinnest LG G7 cases we’ve come across. Its rubbery slip-on shell protects your phone from scratches and adds grippiness to prevent drops.

It has a slight bezel that allows you to set your phone face down without scratching the screen, but it can’t do much to protect from bigger drops.

Price: $11.99

5. VRS Single Fit Case

The Single Fit Case from VRS is a sophisticated looking snap-on case that is durable to drops, scratches, and other sorts of abuse.

Its matted TPU frame offers added grip and air cushioning for drop protection. Its back plate offers enough bezel to protect the LG G7’s dual rear cameras without impeding access to its fingerprint scanner.

And yes, wireless charging works just fine through it.

Price: $7.99

6. Supcase Unicorn Beetle Case

The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Case is such a solid case mold, that you can find it for almost every smartphone on the market.

Its blend of PC backplating and TPU bumper material is rated for drop protection from up to twenty feet in height.

This case has a built-in screen protector to rebuff scratches without affecting touchscreen sensitivity. Its rear camera is protected by a raised bezel.

This case also comes with a rotating belt clip holster, making it a great choice for a work phone.

Price: $19.99

7. Spigen Liquid Crystal Case

If you want to add extra protection to your LG G7 without affecting its signature look, consider a clear case like the Spigen Liquid Crystal Case.

This clear flexible case can be easily slipped on to add some extra shock absorption to your phone’s vulnerable corners and edges.

It resists scratches and watermarks, and is compatible with wireless charging.

Price: $11.99

8. Poetic Karbon Shield Case

Poetic’s Karbon case combines an awesome looking carbon fiber backplate with an air-cushioned bumper frame to make for a case that keeps your phone safe and looking good.

The case is slim enough to be pocket friendly but still shock resistant where it needs to be. Its raised edges protect the front screen and rear dual camera from face-down drops.

Price: $9.95

9. ProCase Wallet Flip Case

This wallet folio case from ProCase is one of the few solid wallet cases for the LG G7 ThinQ.

This case has a PU leather folio cover which clasps shut to keep your screen safe in your pocket. The inside of the folio cover also has three card slots, one of which has a window that makes it perfect for your ID.

There is also a pocket for folded bills. One of the coolest parts of this kind of case is that the folio folds back to act as a stand for media viewing as well.

Price: $13.99

10. Suensan Sucnakp Protective Case

With a name that looks like the designer passed out on their keyboard, Suensan’s Sucnakp case offers a clever defender case mold that complements standard protection features with a heat-dissipating design.

This soft TPU cover is the most popular material for protective cases, as it absorbs shock without adding too much bulk or weight to the phone.

This particular design has extra features that help it diffuse heat from your phone. It also has a very sharp looking brushed metal texture on the back.

Price: $7.98

11. i-Blason Ares Case

The Ares case from i-Blason is named for the Greek God of War. This is only appropriate considering that this case is equipped to go to war with the floor.

Its air-cushioned TPU corners protect from drops, and are reinforced by scratch-resistant PC backing. The backplate is clear, adding a nice viewing window that shows off the LG G7’s naked beauty.

This case also has a built-in screen protector to defend against scratches and cracks on your screen.

Price: $19.99

