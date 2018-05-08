10 Best Qi Wireless Chargers of 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

Wireless chargers have been around in their current form for about a decade, but only now is the technology picking up steam.

Smartphone manufacturers were surprisingly slow to adopt the current Qi wireless standard, especially considering how practical it is. Now that adoption is becoming widespread, wireless charging is soon to be a must-have.

This feature is available on flagship phones from a number of brands. Samsung was among the earliest adopters of wireless charging. It is featured on every Samsung Galaxy phone from the latest Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus to the S6 Edge.

Apple is the most recent adopter of Qi wireless, featuring it on their latest iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X models.

Qi wireless tech is also supported by other phones including (but not limited to) the Sony Xperia XZ2, the LG G6, and the LG V30. Certain older phones can be converted to support wireless charging with a Qi receiver sticker.

You might be thinking, “oh a sticker, right… how does wireless charging work again?” Simply put, it utilizes the inductive property of electromagnetic fields. A transmitter device (the charger) creates a small magnetic field through which electricity can be transferred to a receiver device (a Qi sticker or internal charging coils).

Certain factors like the charger’s conductive coil size or your phone case thickness prevent this technology from performing as efficiently as wired charging, but its benefits greatly outweigh its electrical inefficiency.

It is much faster to simply rest your phone on a charging pad than to actually plug it in. Doing so also reduces the wear on your phone’s charging and data port. Some chargers even double as a stand, allowing you to view media while you charge.

But not all chargers are made equally. A prudent shopper should consider factors like desk footprint, included accessories, and of course, wireless charging speeds.

Do note that different smartphones support different speeds of Qi wireless, so your phone is the biggest determining factor in finding a wireless charger that’s right for you.

Phones like the Galaxy S9/S9+ support fast charging up to 10W, while phones like the iPhone 8/8+ and iPhone X support a max 7.5W charge speed. Phones like the Sony Xperia XZ2 only support 5W charging.

Know which speed your phone supports before you pick up your own charging pad.

From there, finding the perfect charger for you is simply a matter of finding the right features at the right price. To make things easier, we went hands-on with some of the top rated wireless chargers on Amazon to determine which one is right for the job.

Read on below to browse our favorite picks.

1. Anker PowerPort Wireless 10

Anker’s PowerPort Wireless 10 is one of the most heavily-reviewed charging pads on Amazon. In a lot of ways, it is exemplary of a standard feature set for a Qi charger.

The charger surface is fairly small at 3.35 x 3.35 inches, but you only need a modest amount of accuracy to line your phone up to its sweet spot. Connection is quick and easy.

Once you place your phone on the PowerPort, it will transfer energy electromagnetically through your phone at fast charge-compatible speeds.

For Samsung phones, wireless fast charging maxes out at 10W, and for Apple phones, it maxes out at 7.5W. This charger achieves both without issue. Note that you also need a fast charge power brick to reach optimum performance.

One is not included, though you do get a 1m micro-USB cable. Another important note is that the wall chargers included with the Samsung S9 and S9+ are not compatible with the PowerPort’s quick charge.

This charge pad has a grippy material that helps keep your phone in place. Some users report being able to charge easily through a case, but I had trouble with my clunky defender case, so your mileage may vary.

The charger has LED indicators that light up to confirm the charger has found your phone. The LED turns off shortly after, which is great if you want to leave the PowerPort at your bedside.

This charger has all the necessary safety features that you’d expect from a charger pad, including temperature control, surge protection, short-circuit prevention, and more.

All in all, the PowerPort Wireless 10 is a well-rounded charger that will meet the needs of most anyone.

Price: $21.99

Pros:

10W Fast charging

Easy to connect

Compact and durable

Cons:

AC wall adapter not included

Doesn’t work well through cases

2. Samsung Fast Wireless Charger Stand

Samsung’s Fast Wireless Charger Stand is an excellent bedside companion. It props your phone up while delivering an inductive charge, so you can easily check for notifications without picking it up.

You can rest your phone on it in either portrait or landscape mode, and it will deliver up to 9W of power. Just remember that the fast charge feature is currently only compatible with later models of the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series. You have to have at least a Galaxy Note5 or Galaxy S6 edge+.

Even if you’re not using fast charging, its standard 5W charger will charge most phone in four or five hours. It is also easy to connect.

This charger has a silent fan built in, mitigating the damage of heat buildup that occurs when using any wireless charging tech.

It also has tri-color halo LED indicator that displays charging status. The indicator is helpful, as is the charge hold status to protect from overcharging. Unfortunately, the LEDs do not turn off, which can be distracting at night for light sleepers.

Samsung accessories are far from the cheapest, but this charger’s excellent build quality and included fast charge AC adapter may win over those looking for the very best charging pad.

Price: $49.99 (29 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

9W Fast charging

Viewing stand

Solid build quality

Cons:

High price tag

LEDs do not turn off

3. Choetech Fast Wireless Charger

Choetech’s charger stand is far from the sleekest phone accessory, but its wide charging area and dual coil design make it one of the easiest chargers to use.

One advantage of charger stands is that you don’t have to worry about positioning your phone as precisely. You can set your phone in portrait or landscape mode, and as long as it is decently centered, it will begin charging at speeds up to 10W.

It will charge any phone at its max supported charge speed, save for the iPhone 8/8+ and X, which are limited to standard 5W charging.

Because they have a high standard for safety, Choetech recommends that you do not charge with a case. If you have an ultra-thin case, you might be able to get away with it, but charging over a case is bad for heat management.

That said, the Choetech charger runs quite cool thanks to its integrated smart chip to protect from overheating, overvoltage, overcurrent, and the likes.

Its slip-resistant feet keep the charger from moving around your desk, and though its status LEDs are always on, they are not bright enough to cause issues (at least for this light-sleeping writer).

The Choetech charger comes with a 1m micro-USB charging cable, but not a QC 2.0 AC adapter for the wall. But that’s about the only real shortcoming for this budget wireless charger. It’s one of the best sub-$20 charger purchases you’ll make.

Price: $19.99

Pros:

Durable and grippy

10W Fast charging

Viewing stand

Cons:

AC wall adapter not included

Doesn’t work well through cases

Doesn’t support iPhone fast charge

4. iOttie iOn Fast Charger

iOttie’s iOn wireless charger is bulkier than average, but that’s because it is designed for maximum heat dissipation. This allows you to charge your devices safer and more efficiently.

Heat is an unavoidable by-product of Qi wireless charging, and is crucial aspect of how a wireless charger performs. So with that said, yes it’s worth having the extra bulk on the device.

That also means this fabric finished charger has room to include a USB port, which can charge an additional device.

The iOn has anti-slip silicone feet, and an LED charging indicator, both of which help ensure you can place your phone on it correctly even in the middle of the night.

Then there’s the important stuff: its charge speed. This Qi wireless device supports fast charging up to 7.5W on iPhones, and up to 10W on fast charge-compatible Android devices.

Finding the iOn’s sweet spot is easy, though if you have a bulky case, don’t plan on being able to charge through it. Qi wireless simply isn’t strong enough yet to pass through multiple materials.

The iOn includes a USB-C cable and a fast charge AC power adapter, making it a decent value if you don’t already have one.

The iOn may be tough to travel with because of its size, but it runs cool and charges fast, which is exactly what you want.

Price: $49.95

Pros:

Solid temperature control

USB port for additional charge out

10W Fast charging

Cons:

Bulky form factor

Doesn’t work well through cases

5. Belkin Boost Up Charging Pad

Some folks might call the Belkin’s Boost Up charger overkill. Others, however, might call it future-proof.

Whatever way you spin it, you can’t contest that the Boost Up delivers the fastest wireless charging speeds out of any product we’ve reviewed. But there is a catch.

15W wireless charging is a great figure on paper, but Samsung phones only support a max charge speed of 10W, and iPhones only support a max charge speed of 7.5W. In other words, no phone currently supports 15W wireless charging. However, it may be available someday.

Is the Boost Up still worth its nearly $60 price tag without being able to utilize the extra charge speed? For the most part, yes.

It supports both Qi and PMA devices, and charges easily through cases 3mm or thinner. It also runs cool, which makes for a safer and more efficient charge.

The charger has a large footprint, which measures almost 4.5 inches across. The Boost Up doesn’t disappear neatly under your phone, but it provides a larger target on which to place it.

The pad has an embossed ring to identify the charging area, and a matted surface that grips to your phone. It’s built-in LED is soft and doesn’t blink, so it’s tolerable for the most part.

The Boost Up comes with an AC adapter and a charging cable, which are oddly not USB. This is a bummer, as having the option to plug in via USB would be nice as well.

Ultimately, this charger has a lot of great things going for it, but you have to weigh the benefit against its hefty price tag. If price is no option, then this is easily a top pick.

Price: $54.95

Pros:

15W speeds exceed fast charging standards

Easy placement

Works through phone cases ≤3mm

Cons:

High price tag

Large footprint

15W speeds are not yet attainable by smartphones

6. Case-Mate Power Pad

Case-Mate’s Power Pad offers rapid fast charging in a simple and versatile design that can act as both a flat charging pad and an angled charging stand.

Each shape has its uses, but being able to switch between the two is a nice option to have, especially if you use it for travel.

When using the viewing stand, you can place your phone in either landscape or portrait mode while charging.

The Power Pad has solids gripping feet at its base, plus a slip-resistant racetrack ridge on the stand portion to guide your device into the appropriate position.

Its LED indicator is nice and subtle, giving you an easy read on charging status without needing to be covered with a sock at night.

As for its charging speed, the PowerPad works equally well with Samsung and Apple devices, reaching max charge speeds of 9W and 7.5W, respectively.

The Power Pad offers a standard suite of safety features, protecting the charger from overheating or overcharging.

Despite a fairly standard set of features overall, the Power Pad’s MSRP is considerably higher than average. It does come with an 18W quick charger, but this is definitely one to get when it goes on sale.

Price: $45.80 (24 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Convertible view stand

9W fast charging

Easy placement

Cons:

High price tag

7. Yootech Wireless Charger

Yootech has manufactured enough butt-kickin’ budget wireless chargers to prove its place among the phone accessory elites.

Their latest model is a considerable value, offering speed and convenience for under $20. The Yootech charger pad has a max output of 10W, and maxes out the charge speed for newer Samsung and Apple devices.

It also works through phone cases ≤3mm, as long as they are made from a rubber or plastic material and not metal. Connecting is fairly easy. As Amazon reviewer Charlie Liu would say, this allows you to easily “drunk dunk” your phone when you come home from the bar.

It does get a little warm when in use, but not to the point of damaging or endangering your phone.

Its form factor is overall practical, and has some useful features. It has a helpful status LED whose most important feature is that it automatically turns off after a short time, so the light won’t keep you up at night.

It is thin and has a small desk footprint, making it easy to place your phone on without taking up too much space.

This charger comes with a 1m micro-USB cable, but it does not include an AC wall adapter. If you already have one at home, this is one of the cheapest ways to switch over to wireless fast charging.

Price: $14.99

Pros:

10W fast charging

Compact and durable

Works through phone cases ≤3mm

Cons:

Runs hot

AC wall adapter not included

8. Aukey Graphite Wireless Charger

Aukey’s compact and thin Graphite charge pad might not look particularly unique. Yet it is distinguished as a winner of the 2018 Red Dot Design Award.

That may be for its elegant curves and soft grippy surfaces, or it may be for its quick and easy wireless charging.

The Graphite has an easy connection and offers consistent 5W charging. Note that this is not considered fast charge, so fast charge-compatible devices won’t be used to their full potential.

If you just need a bedside charger, then this won’t matter either, as it can still easily charge a phone overnight.

It also works well at a desk, as the textured surface keeps devices in place. Its charge status LED is soft enough to be non-intrusive.

The Graphite has all of the standard safety features you’d expect, including a temperature sensor that regulates the charger’s performance for the safest and coolest charge.

This charger comes with a 1m USB-C cable, but no AC wall adapter. Ultimately, I’m still wondering what

Price: $31.99

Pros:

Durable and grippy

Easy to connect

Solid temperature control

Cons:

AC wall adapter not included

No fast charge

9. Fonesalesman QiStone+ Wireless Portable Charger

The QiStone+ stands out as one of only a few wireless chargers that doubles as a power bank. This 4000mAh battery has one USB port in addition to its large Qi wireless charging coil, allowing it to charge multiple devices.

As a power bank alone, it is rather low in capacity, so you wouldn’t actually want to charge two devices. However, it supports pass-through charging, meaning it can recharge its battery while simultaneously passing power onto other connected devices.

Don’t expect fast charge from this device, as it can only deliver a max 5W charge. But considering you can disconnect this charger from the wall and take it everywhere, it is not as much of an inconvenience to have to wait for a charge.

Its LED display shows both remaining power in the bank and wireless charge status. It is not bad at night, but the audible beep it gives to confirm a wireless charge is really annoying.

This small gripe aside, the QiStone+ is a unique charging accessory that will see plenty of use from a techie on the go.

Price: $69.99

Pros:

Built-in 4000mAh battery

USB charge out port

Easy connecting

Cons:

High price tag

No fast charge

Annoying charge beep

10. RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger

RAVPower’s take on the wireless charger pad is a great choice for use in a communal space, as it offers nearly instant device detection and fast charging speeds for both iOS and Android devices.

This wireless charger uses a proprietary technology called HyperAir which can detect and begin charging phones marginally faster than the competition.

If you’ve used a wireless charger before, you are likely already familiar with the slight delay that the charging pad needs to recognize a device. This charging pad isn’t quite instant, but is definitely a step up.

The one downside is that its charge speed maxes out at 7.5W. This will be no problem if you are using an iOS device like the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, or X, but will not reach the max charge speed that Android devices are capable of.

It’s not a total loss for Android users, though, as the RAVPower’s inductive coils are strong enough to charge through cases 3mm or thinner. The device also uses intelligent temperature monitoring to keep your phone safe.

A subtle tri-color LED informs you whether your phone is charging or is fully charged. But the LED doesn’t work perfectly with iOS devices just yet, sometimes displaying the wrong color code. The LEDs will blink orange to suggest a slow charge, when it should actually glow green to show it is fast charging. An annoyance, but an easy to ignore one.

The charger is relatively compact and has a silicone anti-skid underside that locks it in place when you place your phone on it.

This charger comes with a nice braided micro-USB cable and also includes a 24W fast charge power brick, somewhat making up for its higher price tag.

Price: $39.99

Pros:

7.5W fast charging

Fast device detection

Works through phone cases ≤3mm

Cons:

Finicky LED display

High price tag

