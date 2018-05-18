10 Best Sony Xperia XZ2 Cases: Which Is Right for You?

Though the largest mobile manufacturers like Samsung and Apple still hold a majority of the market, less-recognized smartphone manufacturers like Sony continue to innovate on the sidelines.

This year, Sony has stepped their game up with the Sony Xperia XZ2, which merges premium imaging technology with a sleek and powerful smartphone.

The latest addition to their flagship line sports upgrades all around, with an improved processor and an IP-68 water resistant case. It also has a gorgeous 5.7-inch full HD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

The most unique element of the newest Xperia phone is its 19-megapixel rear-facing camera, which is the world’s first mobile camera capable of recording 4K HDR content. It also capable of recording up to 960 frames per second for three seconds, allowing the capture of super slow motion video.

All of these features contribute to an $800 price tag for the baseline XZ2 model.

This makes it all the more important that you keep your new phone safe with a protective case. Even though this phone is made from a sturdy metal frame and two Gorilla Glass 5 panels, it will still sustain damage from repeated drops.

If you want to keep your phone looking and working like brand new, then you need to defend it with shock-absorbing materials that cushion it from drops and scratches.

Though this phone doesn’t have the same market share as Samsung’s Android alternatives, it has an equally large selection of protective cases to choose from.

In order to separate the wheat from the chaff, we picked out several top models to compare drop protection, form factor, and feature set. From there, we picked out our ten favorites.

So without further ado, you can read on below to browse our favorite protective cases for the Xperia XZ2.

1. Spigen Rugged Armor Case

Simply put, Spigen’s Rugged Armor case is one of my favorite phone cases ever. This design has been time-tested with molds for every major smartphone release in the last couple of years, and now it is available for the Xperia XZ2.

This case is made from flexible TPU, and it has carbon fiber accents to match its rugged air-cushioned frame. The frame has air pockets in the corners and between its webbed inner lining, which help absorb shock from falls.

The frame also has a slight bezel, which prevents both the phone screen and rear camera from eating a face-down drop. Combine this with a responsive set of button covers and it is plain to see: this case has everything you could ask for.

Price: $10.99

2. Sony Style Cover Touch SCTH40

Sony’s own Style Touch Cover is crafted by the same designers behind the XZ2, making it the perfect complement to the phone’s “Ambient Flow” case.

The SCTH40 fits snugly around all sides of the Xperia XZ2. It has a protective outer shell to absorb shock to the edges and corners, and a clear front cover to protect your screen.

The front cover allows for uninhibited access to the touchscreen, front speakers, microphone, and camera, but it can also be removed if you want the intimate experience of touching your phone without protection.

The only downside to this case is that we can’t yet figure out where to buy it.

Price: TBA

3. Ringke Onyx Case

Ringke’s Onyx case is a sleek and sturdy case that will protect your Xperia XZ2 for a low price. Its brushed steel may look metallic, but it is actually made from more affordable TPU material.

For about $10, the Onyx offers military grade drop protection and a slim bezel with just enough lift to protect your screen and cameras from face-down drops.

The case has responsive button covers and precise cutouts around its charge and headphone ports. Once you remove the silly wrist strap, you won’t even notice that this case is here.

Price: $10.99

4. Olixar Compact Wallet Case

This Olixar Folio case is a great option if you like to keep things simple. The inner cover of this case has two card slots, allowing you to keep an ID and a credit card handy at all times.

If you don’t usually carry around cash, you can practically ditch your wallet already.

Of course, this case is also useful for keeping your phone safe. The faux leather folio prevents your screen from getting scratched in your pocket. On top of this, it also folds back to act as a kickstand for media viewing.

Price: $11.99

5. Belk Folio Wallet Case

Belk’s take on the folio wallet style case is a little bulkier than Olixar’s design, but it offers added functionality in the form of three total card slots plus a pocket for cash.

This case is made from faux PU leather, which is more durable than any cut of leather you’d find at this price tag. It resists scratches and works with an internal bumper frame to absorb shock.

It has accurate cutouts for buttons and ports, and also folds back into a kickstand shape.

Price: $8.99

6. KuGi SS Protective Case

If you like the faux leather look on your phone but aren’t ready to ditch the wallet, KuGi’s SS protective case is a great option to outfit your Xperia XZ2 with.

This is one of the slimmest phone cases around, adding almost no bulk to the phone. It is slim enough to allow wireless charging, while still offering air cushioning to its most vulnerable areas: the corners.

If you are worried about screen drops, then you may want a case with a more significant bezel, but if a low profile is high priority, then this is the case for you.

Price: $7.95

7. Tektide Invisible Armor Case

Clear cases are a popular option for the Xperia XZ2, as they allow the natural beauty of the phone’s Ambient Flow case to shine through.

This soft rubbery case does a great job of resisting drops, scratches, and fingerprints. Its edges don’t have the same air cushions as larger defender-style cases, but it certainly beats having nothing between your phone and the floor.

Its cutouts are perfectly positioned, and its button covers are easy and responsive. This is definitely the ideal pick for a minimalist look.

Price: $7.99

8. MoKo Slim Bumper Case

MoKo’s so-called slim bumper case is actually one of the more heavily armored cases we’ve come across for this phone.

Its hefty TPU layer is ideal for absorbing shock from all angles, and the case has a considerable bezel on all sides. It may add some extra bulk to your phone, but this is a necessity to keep your phone safe from the daily abuses we put them through.

The faux leather look seems almost inescapable, but this work-friendly and style-neutral look is popular for a reason. Even your vegan friends will love it.

Price: $7.99

9. Lacass Rugged Dual Layer Case

This Rugged Dual Layer Lacass Case is a great option if you need your phone to withstand the harsh conditions of a job site.

It offers dual layer protection, pairing a soft TPU inner sleeve to absorb shock, and a hard PC outer shell to soak up bumps and scratches.

This case has precise cutouts and a number of stylish 3D elements which give the phone extra grip. To top things off, it has a built-in kickstand for easy media viewing whenever you need it.

Price: $7.98

10. Cavor Folio Wallet Case

For the austere minimalist, Cavor’s folio wallet case is unmatched in its simplicity. A thin folio design protects your front screen while it is in your pocket, and underneath, a clear protective frame absorbs shock from drops on all sides.

The case has a single card slot, which you can squeeze two or three cards into. The case also has a handy kickstand for media viewing. Ultimately, I’d probably pick one of the more accessible card slot cases, but it’s hard to complain for under $10.

Price: $8.99

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.