25 Gift Ideas for Mom: Best Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, but there’s still time to score a great gift for mom. The best Mother’s Day gifts aren’t necessarily the most expensive. Whether your budget is less than $30 or under $200, this list includes a variety of gift ideas for mom.

You can go with a more traditional gift, or opt for something more unique. For example, a cocktail table is a great gift if she’s into outdoor entertaining. If spending time exploring the outdoors is more her style, surprise her with a durable daypack for hiking and sightseeing. Regardless of your budget, here’s a look at this year’s best Mother’s Day gift ideas.

1. Primula Tempo Glass Teapot

From the included tea flowers to its stylish design, this teapot is a practical gift choice for any tea-loving mom. The pot is made of durable borosilicate glass and has a 40 ounce capacity. She can use it for brewing her favorite loose-leaf and flowering teas. The top is removable for easy cleaning.

Price: $14.99

2. Echo Show

Amazon’s Echo Show combines Alexa and video flash briefings in one convenient package. The result is a smart device that handles everything from hands-free calls to providing lyrics along with selected songs and giving users access to music streaming services such as Spotify and Pandora. Echo Show can also be used to monitor security cameras, browse content on Amazon Video, listen to audio books, and more. Noise cancellation technology allows Echo Show to hear commands loud and clear, regardless of what’s going on in the background.

Price: $159.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

3. Rachael Ray ChillOut Thermal Tote

When mom ventures out on a road trip or takes her favorite foods to a picnic, she probably doesn’t want to haul a clunky cooler along. This stylish thermal tote has a 10 gallon capacity, yet is slender enough for easy transportation. It also has a foil lining to keep food cold or hot for hours. The bag can be carried vertically and horizontally, and the handles are adjustable to accommodate larger items, such as a pizza. When it’s not in use, the tote folds flat for storage.

Price: $23.99

4. ‘Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering’ By Joanna Gaines

From a weekend brunch with friends to a relaxed dinner with the family, sometimes all you need is the classics. This cookbook has 125 classic recipes, ranging from Mac and Cheese to Asparagus and Fontina Quiche to Chocolate Chip Cookies. Many recipes call for homegrown or local produce when available, which is an added perk if you mom likes to grow her own produce. Aside from lunch and dinner ideas, the cookbook also includes recipes for snacks, desserts and small plates.

Price: $17.99

5. Body & Earth Spa Gift Basket

Whether you’re looking for a budget gift or you just want mom to enjoy a spa day at home, consider this basket. Each item is made with lily-scented essential oils. Natural ingredients such as Vitamin E and sunflower seed add moisture. All the essentials are included, from body scrub to lotion, shower gel, bubble bath and massage soap. The wicker basket is reusable.

Price: $30.99

6. kate spade new york Smartwatch

Style and practicality blend together in this kate spade smartwatch. Touchscreen functionality makes it easy to toggle between screens, play music, receive calls and more. Aside from activity tracking, she can also monitor steps taken and calories burned throughout the day. The watch wirelessly syncs to compatible phones and is voice activated for added convenience. The battery can be charged wirelessly.

Price: $295.00

7. Osprey Daylite Plus Pack

This Osprey pack is ideal for hiking, with features such as mesh side pockets that stretch to accommodate contents and ripstop Nylon material. However, it works just as well for daily activities. The large panel can store everything from snacks for hiking to a small tablet or laptop. This backpack comes in several colors and has a ventilated foam back panel for added comfort.

Price: $65.00

8. Canon IVY Mini Photo Printer

The Canon IVY is a mini photo printer that prints pictures directly from a smartphone. She can print out her favorite social media photos and stick them anywhere she wants, as the photos have a peel and stick backing. An available app provides access to features such as special effects, including a drawing tool, and image filters. The printer connects to any smartphone via a USB cord.

Price: $129.99

9. Ecovacs Deebot N79S Robot Vacuum Cleaner

If you’re looking for a feature-rich robot vacuum cleaner but don’t want to spend a fortune, consider the Ecovacs Deebot N79S. This WiFi-enabled vacuum features Alexa voice commands for hands-free cleaning. Once the app is downloaded, she can use it to schedule and track cleaning sessions, receive error messages and more. The vacuum cleans up to 100 minutes per session and has four distinct cleaning modes to tackle just about any job around the house.

Price: $249.98

10. Dash Mini Maker

If you’re looking for gift ideas for mom that won’t break the bank, consider the compact and affordable Dash Mini. The tiny griddle has 350 watts of cooking power and doesn’t require any assembly. Both four-inch cooking surfaces are nonstick. Aside from waffles, she can use the machine for hash browns, paninis, mini pizzas and more.

Price: $9.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

11. S’ip by S’well Water Bottle

Between its compact size and vibrant colors, it’s easy to transport this bottle and keep track of it. A combination of vacuum and double wall insulation assists in keeping drinks hot up to 12 hours, and cold for 24 hours. The bottle comes with a leak-free top to keep spills at bay. There’s enough room to hold 15 ounces of liquid.

Price: $24.99

12. All Goodly 3-in-1 Cocktail Table

This versatile table can be used for outdoor entertaining, from sipping coffee in the morning to enjoying cocktails in the evening. Its weather-resistant construction makes this cocktail table suitable for outdoor use. The table top can be pulled up for easier serving, and to keep drinks cold if necessary. Drinks will be kept cold up to 12 hours in the cooler.

Price: $99.99

13. Espro Travel Coffee Press

Just because she’s busy, or travels frequently, doesn’t mean that mom should go without her coffee. This travel press features a pour-over method complete with a dual filter system to preserve flavor and remove grit. A paper filter in the middle absorbs oils for a smoother end result. Double wall insulation keeps coffee, tea and other beverages hot for hours at a time. This mug makes 10 ounces of coffee and comes in several colors.

Price: $31.24 (11 percent off MSRP)

14. Beauty by Earth Sunscreen Kit

Some gift ideas for mom are more practical than exciting. This set includes separate sunscreen tubes for the face and body. The hypo-allergenic formula is gentle on the skin and is suitable for daily use. It’s also waterproof up to 80 minutes and is biodegradable. Ingredients such as aloe vera and shea butter moisturize the skin.

Price: $19.94 (5 percent off MSRP)

15. NutriBullet Balance

Nutribullet Balance is a Bluetooth-enabled blender with a built-in sensor scale that takes the guesswork out of making a smoothie. Once it’s set up, she can use the accompanying app to access recipes or build her own smoothie based on personal tastes and nutrition goals. The scale measures ingredients as they’re added for accuracy. The 1200 watt base provides plenty of power to chop up fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables.

Price: $136.89 (24 percent off MSRP)

16. Fossil Kinley Crossbody Bag

This stylish Fossil bag comes in several different colors. At eight inches high, it’s roomy enough to fit the essentials without feeling bulky. The bag features a blend of cotton and Nylon material. It also has a zipper closure to keep contents secure. The inside contains one media pocket and a zipper pocket.

Price: $108.00

17. Anker PowerCore II

A power bank is a practical gift for moms who travel often, but it works just as well for everyday use. The Anker PowerCore II offers universal speed charging, and quickly recharges Apple and Android devices at the fastest speeds. Once it’s fully charges, the bank has enough juice to recharge phones and other devices several times. Its slender design makes this charger easy to carry around. A micro USB cable is included.

Price: $29.99

18. Baker’s Edge Brownie Pan

Let’s face it — few people actually like those hard brownie edges. This brownie pan provides a continuous chamber so that every brownie has soft, chewy edges. The pan is made in the USA and can accommodate batter from typical box mixes. Nonstick coating makes it easier to remove the brownies and clean up.

Price: $35.95 (10 percent off MSRP)

19. Brome Squirrel Buster Wild Bird Feeder

Bird feeders make a fun addition to any yard. This feeder safely keeps squirrels and large birds away, as their weight causes the seed ports to close. As a result, smaller birds can enjoy the feeder in peace. The material is chew proof and waterproof, and won’t rust over time. The feeder can be taken apart by hand for easy cleaning and filling.

Price: $33.99 (7 percent off MSRP)

20. Hallmark Flowers Pink Orchid Duo

If you want to get your mom something other than the typical roses, tulips or lilies, consider this colorful orchid duo. The orchids arrive just before full bloom, which means that they will be on full display by Mother’s Day. The pink speckled orchids will bloom for three months with the right care. These flowers arrive in a stylish lavender container.

Price: $71.83

21. ‘1 Page at a Time: A Daily Creative Companion’ By Adam J. Kurtz

All this book requires is a few minutes each day to make an entry. Every day is different, so she might make a sketch one day then write a brief note the next. Some exercises are fun and simple, such as connecting a series of dots to create a picture, while others are thought-provoking and offer a chance to pause and reflect on feelings or emotions. This creative outlet is ideal for stress relief, finding inspiration and more.

Price: $13.12

22. Dell Inspiron 13 5000

An 8th Generation Intel i5-8250U processor powers the Dell Inspiron 13 5000, making it a solid pick for work and daily use. The 2-in-1 laptop comes with a 13.3-inch touchscreen and an LED-backlit display. It’s powered by Windows 10 and has a 256GB SSD. The included 8GB memory can be expanded to 16GB.

Price: $649.99

23. Instant Pot Ultra

Instant Pot Ultra comes in three sizes, from the smallest three quart to the largest, which is eight quarts. The six quart pot in the middle serves four to six people, making it a good choice for families. The Ultra includes many of the same features and functions as older Instant Pot models, but it also offers some new features. Examples include a cooking indicator and a steam release button. There are also options for altitude adjustment and custom programming. The pot serves as multiple appliances in one, including a pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, steamer and more.

Price: $99.96 (33 percent off MSRP)

24. Cuisinart Cool Creations Ice Cream Maker

While this machine makes ice cream, it also whips up gelato, frozen yogurt and sorbet. If you mom loves frozen desserts, then this ice cream maker is a solid investment. All she needs to do is add the necessary ingredients then push a button for her dessert of choice. The paddle moves quickly enough to finish the task in about 20 minutes. An auto shutoff feature adds an extra element of safety.

Price: $110.70

25. Levoit Premium Yoga Kit

Whether she’s just getting into yoga or could use some new equipment, this kit has all the essentials. For starters, it comes with a large yoga mat that’s easy to clean. The kit also contains two yoga blocks, microfiber towels and a carrying stray. If she’s new to yoga or could use some additional guidance, she’ll appreciate the included yoga video.

Price: $55.99 (38 percent off MSRP)

