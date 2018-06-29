10 Best Sunscreens for Athletes: Compare, Buy & Save

From long distance running to cycling, swimming and other sports, you may find yourself spending hours outside at a time for your favorite activities. However, when you spend that much time in the sun, you’ll want the best sweat-resistant sunscreen that can deliver maximum protection without causing irritation or other skin issues. This is especially true in the height of summer, when the sun is strongest and you find yourself spending lots of time outdoors.

Compared to regular sunscreen, the best sport sunscreen tends to be more sweat and waterproof. Whether you’re spending most of your time in the water or on land, you’ll want a sunscreen that’s designed to stay on, even when your skin is wet. Most water resistant sunscreens last for at least 40 minutes, while others stay on the skin up to 80 minutes per application. This is particularly helpful if you’re looking for sunscreen for water sports.

Keep in mind that you may need to reapply more frequently to keep your skin protected. If your plans include spending time in the water, you’ll want to make sure that you choose a sunscreen that says “water resistant” on the label. Even if sunscreen is water resistant, it still needs to be reapplied frequently to protect the skin. Sunscreen should be reapplied after swimming or sweating heavily for best results. Even if your skin isn’t wet, you should apply sunscreen every two hours for complete protection.

For maximum protection, the American Academy of Dermatology recommends sunscreen with at least an SPF 30 rating. SPF ratings refer to the amount of UVB rays that are blocked. An SPF 30 rating means 97 percent of UVB rays are blocked, while an SPF 100 rating means that 99 percent of UVB rays are blocked.

You should also look for sunscreen with broad spectrum protection to shield skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays. Every sunscreen protects against UVB rays, which tend to cause sunburns. However, UVA rays can prematurely age the skin, and may lead to skin cancer. As an athlete, you’ll need to shield your skin from exposure to both UVA and UVB rays.

Application is another factor. Some formulas come in larger bottles, with a thick lotion-like consistency. You can also find sunscreens that can be sprayed directly onto the skin. If you’re racing or competing, you might find that a smaller bottle is best for portability, or that the spray-on formula saves precious time. On the other hand, if you’ll need to reapply often, a larger bottle could be a more practical .

While these sunscreens are designed for active lifestyles, you don’t have to be an endurance athlete — or even an athlete at all — to benefit from them. Any of these best sport sunscreens for athletes will work just as well if you need a waterproof or sweat-resistant formula for swimming or simply spending time outdoors. Whether you’re using the sunscreen for an endurance workout or just hanging out on the beach, remember to re-apply routinely for adequate protection.

In addition to finding the right sunscreen, you can take further measures to protect your skin from the sun. For example, a long-sleeve shirt with SPF protection adds an extra layer of protection. You can also wear a wide-brimmed hat, along with sunglasses. To keep your lips safe, consider applying lip balm with SPF protection at regular intervals during your time in the sun.

1. Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen

This sunscreen provides full UVA and UVB protection. It also features a zinc oxide formula that helps reflect harmful rays before they can penetrate the skin. The sunscreen also has an SPF 30+ rating. Fans of this sunscreen particularly like how the bottle turns blue when it’s exposed to harmful UV rays, which can act as a helpful reminder to continue applying the sunscreen when you’re outside for extended periods of time. The formula is dermatologist recommended and is water resistant up to 80 minutes.

Price: $14.98

Pros:

Zinc oxide formula offers full UVA/UVB protection

Bottle turns blue when exposed to UV rays

Water resistant up to 80 minutes

Cons:

Formula is a bit thin

Some wish the formula wasn’t chemical-based

A bit pricey

2. Neutrogena Cooldry Sport Sunscreen

Some sunscreen formulas leave you with skin that feels greasy. The Neutrogena Cooldry Sport Sunscreen delivers broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection in a lightweight formula that goes on smoothly, making it one of the best sport sunscreens for athletes who want to feel cool and comfortable. Athletes will appreciate the smooth and non-sticky feeling once this sunscreen is applied to the skin. It also won’t block pores when sweating, thanks to its oil-free formula. This sunscreen has an SPF 70 rating and is water resistant up to 80 minutes.

Price: $10.97

Pros:

Broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection

Water resistant up to 80 minutes

PABA and oil-free forumula

Cons:

Needs to be reapplied every 1.5 to 2 hours

Formula feels sticky

A few note the sunscreen has a light odor

3. Banana Boat Sport Performance Lotion

At just two ounces per bottle, the Banana Boat Sport Performance Lotion is an ideal solution if you’re looking for sunscreen to take on the go. It’s small enough to fit into a carry-on bag, or even your pockets. The formula offers broad spectrum SPF 50+ coverage with UVA and UVB protection. Some sunscreens tend to migrate into the eyes during a workout, but this formula is designed to stay in place. It’s also sweat and water resistant up to 80 minutes, and isn’t greasy when applied to the skin.

Price: $8.52

Pros:

Travel size

Broad spectrum SPF 50+ coverage

Sweat and water resistant up to 80 minutes

Cons:

Bottle isn’t marked with an expiration date

Not the most eco-friendly ingredients

Some say it feels sticky

4. Thinksport SPF 50+ Sunscreen

If you’re looking for the best sport sunscreen for athletes without chemicals, consider this product, which has a natural formula. You won’t find chemicals such as parabens, phthalates or oxybenzones on the label. The sunscreen has an SPF 50+ rating and is water resistant up to 80 minutes. It also offers broad UVA/UVB protection. The formula is designed for smooth application without feeling oily. Its main ingredient, zinc oxide, helps deflect sun rays before they hit the skin.

Price: $10.99

Pros:

Natural formula

Doesn’t feel oily on the skin

Water resistant up to 80 minutes

Cons:

Some say it leaves a white residue

A bit pricey

Relatively thick formula

5. Zealios Sun Barrier Sunscreen

This athlete-oriented sunscreen features an SPF 45 rating along with a zinc base for complete UVA/UVB protection. The formula goes on smooth and dries as fast as possible, making it a popular choice for athletes seeking the best sport sunscreen for outdoor activities such as biking, running and playing volleyball. As a bonus, the formula is water resistant and can be used for swimming and various water sports. This sunscreen lasts up to 80 minutes in the water. The sunscreen won’t migrate into the eyes once it’s applied.

Price: $14.95

Pros:

Zinc base

Water resistant formula

Dries quickly

Cons:

Rather thick forumla

Some say it stings a bit when it gets into the eyes

A bit pricey

6. La Roche-Posay Anthelios 60 Body and Face Sunscreen

This sunscreen features broad spectrum protection along with a formula that absorbs sweat for longer-lasting protection. For best results, you should still reapply after 80 minutes of sweating or being in the water. If your skin is sensitive, you’ll appreciate that this sunscreen is made without parabens or fragrance. It also has an SPF 60 rating and can be used on the body and face. The formula is lightweight and rubs in easily, although it remains visible until thoroughly rubbed into the skin to prevent gaps in coverage.

Price: $29.99

Pros:

Fragrance free formula for sensitive skin

Can be used on the face and body

Stays on even when sweating

Cons:

Pricey

May leave a bit of residue on the face

Relatively small bottle

7. SolRX WaterBlock Sport Sunscreen

SolRX WaterBlock Sport Sunscreen caters to athletes and active individuals. This formula has an SPF 50 rating and is water resistant for at least 80 minutes. It’s also free from oils and parabens. The formula provides broad spectrum protection against almost all UVA and UVB rays. Whether you’re an athlete or not, you’ll appreciate that this sunscreen doesn’t feel greasy once applied. It’s also safe for use in reefs.

Price: $10.48 (19 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Ideal for athletes

Formula is free from oils and parabens

Broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection

Cons:

Some say it leaves a sticky residue

Can take awhile to absorb into skin

Small bottle

8. Aloe Up Sun & Skin Care Products Pro Series SPF 50 Sunscreen

This aloe-based sunscreen helps soothe the skin and makes it easier for the formula to soak into the skin for maximum protection. However, it’s still light enough to allow the skin to breathe. The athlete-oriented formula features SPF 50 protection and blocks nearly all harmful UVA and UVB rays. It’s also made without ingredients such as alcohol, paraben and oxybenzone. This non-greasy formula stays on up to 80 minutes even when sweating or in the water, and dries up quickly once it’s applied.

Price: $10.00 (23 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Aloe-based formula

Non-greasy

Water resistant up to 80 minutes

Cons:

A bit thick

Some say it has a slight odor

A few mention it feels sticky

9. EltaMD UV Sport Broad-Spectrum SPF 50

Unlike many other sunscreens on the market, this formula can be applied to wet or dry skin, making it a top choice if you’re looking for the best sunscreen for watersports. It’s also suitable for every skin type, including sensitive skin. The athlete-oriented formula has an SPF 50 rating and features broad spectrum UVA and UVB protection. It’s also water resistant and can be used by active individuals in and out of the water, whether your sport is swimming, running, skiing or something else. As an added bonus, the formula won’t run into the eyes when you sweat.

Price: $18.80

Pros:

Can be applied to wet or dry skin

Won’t run into eyes

Suitable for all skin types

Cons:

Pricey

A bit thick

Some find the formula sticky

10. Jack Black Sun Guard Sunscreen

Jack Black Sun Guard Sunscreen absorbs quickly, offers SPF 45 and provides broad spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. The formula is also lightweight and won’t feel greasy when it’s applied. This sunscreen is specifically designed to stay on during even the most intense outdoor activities, both in and out of the water. The oil-free formula is water resistant up to 80 minutes.

Price: $21.00

Pros:

Oil-free formula

Water resistant up to 80 minutes

Ideal for intense outdoor activities

Cons:

May leave a white residue

Has a mild odor

A bit heavy to use on the face

