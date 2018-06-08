25 Cool Gifts for Dad: Presents for Father’s Day & Beyond

The best cool gifts for dad aren’t necessarily the most expensive, but you can certainly splurge on fun gadgets, tech gifts and other goodies. Maybe your dad loves to grill, and could use an updated gadget or device to make grilling that much easier and more enjoyable. Alternatively, if his idea of a good time is spending copious amounts of time outdoors, treat him to a new mountain bike or fitness watch. Perhaps you know a pet dad who would do anything to make his furry friend happy.

A generic gift may work just fine, but a cool gift for dad is sure to be one that he remembers for years to come. Whether it includes the latest technology or simply stands out as a unique present, a thoughtful and fun gift doesn’t have to break the bank. You’ll find gift ideas for every type of dad, including pet dads. Here are our top gift ideas for dad, whether your budget is under $50 or less than $500.

1. Echo Spot

If you want to get dad a cool gift that doesn’t require much space, consider the Echo Spot. As with other Echo devices, this one connects to Alexa voice service. Once it’s connected, Echo Spot can play music, control smart home devices, display lyrics ad more. The screen displays video flash bits such as weather forecasts and shopping lists. Since Alexa is constantly improving, Echo Spot won’t fall behind when it comes to new tasks and features.

Price: $129.99

2. Philips Airfryer XXL

If your dad just can’t get enough of his favorite fried foods, yet is trying to eat healthier, the Philips Airfryer XXL makes a great gift choice. Instead of oil, this air fryer uses hot air to cook and crisp foods. It also heats up in seconds, meaning he can make a quick snack or side dish when the cravings hit. Both the basket and nonstick drawer are removable for easy cleaning. A three-pound capacity ensues plenty of room to cook snacks and meals for friends and family.

Price: $299.95 (14 percent off MSRP)

3. Acer Aspire R 15

The Acer Aspire R 15 is a convertible laptop that comes with a 360 degree hinge, allowing it to be used in four distinct modes. Whether he’s using it for work, play or a bit of both, dad will appreciate components such as a powerful 7th Generation Intel Core i7-7500U processor, 12GB DDR4 memory and a 256GB SSD. The 15.6-inch display is large enough to comfortably view everything from videos to text without squinting. It’s also a touchscreen for added convenience. This laptop gets up to nine hours of battery life per charge.

Price: $709.99 (16 percent off MSRP)

4. Merax Finiss Mountain Bike

The Merax Finiss is a solid 26-inch mountain bike for under $300. Highlights include 21 speeds to conquer varied terrain, along with dependable Shimano components. This mountain bike comes with disc brakes in the front and back for fast stopping power when necessary. It also has a lightweight yet durable aluminum frame. The suspension fork provides extra control and a smoother ride on rougher surfaces.

Price: $262.39

5. Ortega Beer and Stuff Handcrafted Wooden Beer Carrier

If you don’t mind spending a bit more for shipping and waiting a few extra days for the Ortega Beer and Stuff Handcrafted Wooden Beer Carrier, this handcrafted gift is a worthwhile option for any beer-loving dad. The sturdy and stylish carrier can hold most 12-ounce bottles. There’s an option to engrave the front piece if you want to personalize the gift even more. He’ll adore the repurposed handle and the included iron bottle opener.

Price: $35.00

6. ‘Cool Smoke: The Art of Great Barbecue’ By Tuffy Stone

Author Tuffy Stone, a Barbecue World Champion, dishes out bits of advice, helpful hints and wisdom in this outdoor cooking guide. Along with delicious recipes, the book includes basics such as selecting the best cooking and how to choose the optimal cut of meat. If your dad is serious about his skills, he can even take advantage of competition tips from the author.

Price: $21.69

7. Hideez Key

Hideez Key is a WiFi-enabled Bluetooth device that manages and stores passwords. A proximity login lock, which can be customized to suit personal preferences, automatically locks and unlocks Windows and Mac devices based on the Bluetooth signal strength. Another feature is the OTP generator, which creates single-use passwords for online banking and two-step authentication.

Price: $49.00

8. GrowlerWerks uKeg 128 Pressurized Growler

The uKeg 128 is a pressurized growler that keeps beer carbonated and fresh for up to 14 days. Double-wall vacuum insulation adds an extra element of durability. A uniquely designed cap lets dad choose his desired carbonation level, whether it’s zero or up to 15 psi. There’s also a pressure gauge to closely track pressure on the inside of the vessel.

Price: $199.00

9. McCulloch ROB 1000

Let’s face it — mowing the lawn probably isn’t at the top of the list of dad’s favorite activities. The McCulloch ROB 1000 handles lawns up to .25 acres, yet works just as well in gardens and smaller spaces. This robot lawn mower even tackles inclines up to 25 percent. ROB runs rain or shine, although the robot takes a break during storms. It’s battery powered and quiet enough to run around the yard at night. The robotic lawn mower automatically recharges when the battery is low.

Price: $1,299.95

10. Perfect Drink PRO Smart Scale

Whether he’s creating his favorite mixed drink at the end of the day or is bar tending for a crowd, this smart scale will simplify the process. To begin, he simply has to pour in the desired ingredients until he hears a ding. Ingredients are weighed as they are poured, and an audible alert sounds when it’s time to stop. The scale works with a variety of devices, from Amazon Nook to various iOS and Android devices. The accompanying provides access to over 400 unique recipes.

Price: $99.99

11. Muse The Brain Sensing Headband

Even the mellowest dads could use a bit of personal meditation time. All he needs to do is put the headband on, insert the earpieces and start up the app. From there, he’ll follow a guided meditation complete with soothing sounds, such as waves crashing on the beach. Muse senses whether the brain is calm or not, and adjusts accordingly with appropriate sounds. The calmer the brain, the more soothing and relaxing the accompanying noises.

Price: $249.99

12. AmazonBasics Ultralight Packable Day Pack

For less than $20, you can score this light and highly portable day pack. Aside from various colors, you can also pick between 25 and 35 liter capacities. When it’s not in use, the daypack can be stashed away inside its zippered pocket. There’s a spacious main compartment along with several zippered pockets. In addition to a daypack, the bag functions as a carry-on pack, backpack and more.

Price: $15.99

13. Cuisinart Tazzaccino Milk Frother

In addition to the Cuisinart Tazzaccino milk frother, this set also includes a 16-ounce reusable mug. He can make hot and cold milk for his favorite beverages, from lattes to hot chocolate to cappuccinos and more. All it takes is just over 60 seconds to enjoy hot frothed milk. A frothing whisk and stirrer are both included. The interior is lined with a nonstick coating for easy cleaning.

Price: $56.99

14. Coleman Instant Screenhouse

Between the bugs and the elements, a bit of shelter is essential for spending quality time outdoors. The Coleman Instant Screenhouse is easy to set up and transport, and even comes with its own carrying bag. Once it’s up, this screenhouse protects against the bugs and weather. It’s also has UPF 50+ material for protection from the sun. There are access doors in the front and back.

Price: $109.00 (32 percent off MSRP)

15. Froolu BBQ Master Board

This handy wooden board makes a thoughtful gift for dads who cook. You can personalize the board in many ways, including choosing from available wood types such as Maple, Walnut, and Hickory, and by having it engraved with a customized message if you prefer. The board is 3/4-inch thick and comes in various sizes. When he’s not using the flat side for cutting and chopping, dad can flip this board over and admire the engraved side.

Price: $30.00

16. SereneLife Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board

Whether he’s never tried the sport or he doesn’t yet have his own board, the SereneLife Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board is a fun gift for any water-loving father. This stand up paddle board is particularly well suited for beginners with its safe non-slip deck and six-inch thick material. The board is 10 feet long for added stability and control on the water. Since it’s inflatable, all he needs to do is use the included pump to inflate the board, then head to his favorite lake, river or ocean. The board also deflates for easy portability and storage.

Price: $339.99 (19 percent off MSRP)

17. Victoria Tortilla Press

This cast iron tortilla press comes pre-seasoned with flaxseed oil and ready for use. Its heavier weight promotes even and simple pressing for making tortillas, dumplings, arepas, mini pie shells and more. Both the handle and base have been improved for increased resistance. Available sizes include 6.5-inches and eight-inches.

Price: $34.22

18. The Good Hurt Fuego Hot Sauce Gift Set

If dad is a fan of hot sauce, this gift package is a must. The set contains seven different sauces, each of which has a different flavor and level of spice. Options range from a milder garlic herb sauce to the spiciest ghost pepper. This set contains a sauce for nearly every dish, from smokey bourbon for BBQ favorites to garlic herb for pizza and bread.

Price: $34.99

19. Naipo Massage Pillow

While it’s advertised as a pillow massager for the neck, the Naipo Massage Pillow can be used anywhere, including the lower back, legs, shoulders and feet. In addition to massage, there’s also a heat function. The highest temperature is just over 110 degrees Fahrenheit, which is enough to promote blood circulation without damaging the skin. This massager automatically shuts off after 20 minutes.

Price: $29.99

20. Bose QuietComfort 35 Noise Cancelling Headphones

The wireless Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones are renowned for their noise cancellation, but they have much more to offer. For starters, they’re equipped with Google Assistant, which makes it easy to send and receive texts and listen to music without looking down at a phone screen. If he’s in a loud or busy place and wants to tune out the background noises, all he needs to do is flip a switch to activate the acoustic noise cancellation technology. The headband and ear cups are soft and comfortable enough for prolonged use.

Price: $349.00

21. Scotts Gro 7 Irrigation Controller

The Scotts Gro 7 is a smart watering system that can help simplify lawn maintenance. To ensure the best results, the controller relies on local weather reports to irrigate in the most efficient manner. Installation is easy, and only requires a home WiFi connection and a smartphone with an Android or iOS operating system. Once it’s set up, he can use the app to turn the sprinklers on and off.

Price: $98.90 (34 percent off MSRP)

22. GoPro HERO6

Each version of the GoPro is an improvement over the previous model, and the HERO6 is no exception. This GoPro is equipped with a GP1 chip, which improves upon the performance and image quality of the HERO5. Advanced image stabilization keeps footage as smooth as possible. Other highlights include strong performance in low lighting, and multiple modes for taking pictures at night. The HERO6 is waterproof up to 33 feet without housing, and is compatible with 5GHz networks for speedy data transfer.

Price: $399.00

23. NutriChef Smart BBQ Grill Thermometer

Instead of simply monitoring the temperature, the NutriChef Smart BBQ Grill Thermometer takes it to the next level thanks to WiFi connectivity. Once it’s set up, dad can use the accompanying app to set the desired temperature for each grilling session and remotely monitor the temperature as the food cooks. The app can even be used to make adjustments as needed. This probe has heavy duty stainless steel probes and a backlit LCD display.

Price: $49.66

24. West Bend Stir Crazy Popcorn Machine

The Stir Crazy popcorn machine has a six-quart capacity, and is also available in a larger theater version. A motorized stirring rod keeps kernels from sticking and results in more popped kernels per batch. Dad will also appreciate the built-in butter well, which adds flavor along the way. Heat-resistant handles allow him to safely and securely pick up the machine, even when it’s hot. The nonstick interior cleans up quickly and easily.

Price: $29.99 (15 percent off MSRP)

25. Petcube Bites Pet Camera

Pet dads can take advantage of this HD camera, which not only lets users see their pets, but also offers rewards and makes it easy to remotely play fetch. The camera provides high quality images and videos and includes a container that can hold up to 100 treats. Dad can even choose to fling the treats from the container to keep his furry friend entertained. This pet camera is compatible with Amazon Alexa, and makes it easy to share pictures and videos of pets on social media.

Price: $229.00

