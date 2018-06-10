20 Gift Ideas for Dad for Father’s Day

Father’s Day is quickly approaching, but there’s still time to get dad a thoughtful gift. Maybe you already have an idea in mind, or you’re wondering what to get, and could use some suggestions. Picking out the right gift can seem daunting, but it’s much easier if you set out with dad’s interests — and your budget — in mind.

This gift guide includes gift ideas for dad, whether it’s Father’s Day, his birthday or another special occasion. As with any gift purchase, it’s a good idea to make sure that the item will arrive on time. If you’re not currently a member, you can sign up for Amazon Prime, which offers perks such as two-day shipping and free delivery on numerous items.

1. Baleaf Performance T-Shirt

Athletic clothing doesn’t last forever. It might not be the most glamorous gift, but if your dad is active, there’s a good chance he could use one or more new performance tees. This shirt is available in short and long sleeves, and comes in various colors. It also offers UPF 50+ protection against the sun. He’ll appreciate the flatlock seams, and the fact that there’s no itchy collar tag. This shirt is machine washable and is made with a 100 percent polyester material.

Price: $14.99 – $17.99

2. Weber Go-Anywhere Charcoal Grill

As its name suggests, the Go-Anywhere grill is designed for traveling. Whether dad’s a fan of picnics, camping or just having friends over for the afternoon, this grill is compact and portable enough to go along. Highlights include 160 inches of cooking surface, a stay-cool reinforced handle and a durable porcelain enamel coating that won’t fade or rust over time.

Price: $49.99 (9 percent off MSRP)

3. Thrive Skin Restoring Kit

The Thrive Skin Restoring Kit caters to sensitive skin, but it works well for various skin types. The kit includes full-size bottles of face wash and moisturizer. Each item comes in a reusable pouch. Both the face wash and face balm are made without added fragrances. In addition to sensitive skin, this kit works well for active or stressed fathers.

Price: $27.95

4. Nautica Sleep Jam Short

This woven sleep short comes in two colors, and features a soft 100 percent cotton material. An elastic drawstring band allows him to adjust the shorts as needed. There’s even a back pocket for carrying small items, such as a phone or keys. These shorts are machine washable for added convenience.

Price: $15.75 – $59.93

5. Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The OontZ Angle 3 works just as well inside the house as it does outdoors. Dual precision acoustic drivers balance out bass and stereo sound for crisp, clear sound. This speaker has an IPX5 water resistance rating, which means it can withstand sprays and splashes. A rechargeable battery delivers up to 12 hours of listening time per charge. The speaker measures just give inches long, and stands less than three inches high.

Price: $20.99 (53 percent off MSRP)

6. Samsung Gear Fit2

The Samsung Gear Fit2 is a fitness band with built-in GPS to help track distance covered, speed and more. It’s also a heart rate monitor, and will indicate when he’s in the most strenuous zone. The fitness tracker has a large and vibrant display that clearly shows all stats during a workout. Small and large sizes are available.

Price: $149.00

7. MAX’IS Creations Hoop Mug

This fun hoop mug can be used for soup or his favorite hot beverage. The basketball-shaped mug comes with an attached hoop, which he can use to toss in anything from bits of crackers to an assortment of toppings. If he’s not a huge basketball fan, you can find other sports mugs for hockey, soccer, baseball and football.

Price: $25.00 (17 percent off MSRP)

8. Lemontec Portable Travel Garment Steamer

The Lemontec Portable Travel Garment Steamer is a practical gift for dads who travel often. This portable steamer is small enough to fit into most bags. It also heats up in just over a minute, and has a large enough water tank for nearly 10 minutes of ironing. A built-in two-prong cable means he won’t have to worry about an extension cord.

Price: $19.99

9. iRobot Roomba 690

Not only does the iRobot Roomba 690 help clean up around the house, sweeping and suctioning up bits of dirt and debris as it goes, but it’s also WiFi-enabled and works with Alexa for voice control. All he needs to do is use the accompanying app to start and end cleanings, and even schedule cleanings ahead of time. Multi-surface brushes promise maximum pickup on various surfaces. Virtual wall barriers keep the robot from escaping into forbidden spaces as it cleans.

Price: $299.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

10. Alfamo Cooling Towel

From running outdoors to workouts at the gym, this cooling towel helps to reduce the body temperature. If this color combination doesn’t work for him, there are several other options available. There are also several sizes to consider. To activate, he just needs to soak the towel, wring it out then snap it. Re-wetting the towel will activate the breathable mesh material. In addition to cooling, the towel can also be used as head and neck protection. Other features include UPF 50 sun protection and a carabiner to bring the towel along on climbs, hikes and other activities. A waterproof carrying case is also included.

Price: $10.99 – $41.99

11. ‘A Burger to Believe In: Recipes and Fundamentals’ By Chris Kronner

Whether he prefers to cook indoors or enjoys grilling burgers when the weather permits, it never hurts to have some new recipe ideas and techniques to make the best burger. This cookbook has something for every skill level, from beginners to professionals. In addition to recipes, the book offers helpful hints for choosing the right hamburger buns, finding the highest-quality meat and more. Side recipes, such as onion rings and salads, are also included.

Price: $22.58 (25 percent off MSRP)

12. Golden State Fruit Chocolate, Caramel & Crunch Grand Gift Basket

Brighten dad’s special day with this delicious gift basket filled with treats. There’s a blend of flavors and textures, from peanut brittle to chocolate-covered pretzels and bags of caramel corn. The basket comes with a red ribbon, so all you need to do is hand him the gift basket. When he’s done with the sweets, he can save the seagrass basket for future use.

Price: $39.95

13. Crosley Dansette Junior Turntable

The Crosley Dansette Junior Turntable is a fun and stylish record player with modern sound and features. For starters, he can choose to listen to his favorite classic vinyl or plug in a device via auxiliary input. The record player comes with full-range speakers, and is highly portable for added convenience. It also plays at two speeds and is suitable for records up to 12 inches.

Price: $162.99 (26 percent off MSRP)

14. AmazonBasics Laptop & Tablet Bag

This affordable laptop bag comes in at just under $15. It’s available in a wide range of sizes, from the smallest bag, which fits laptops and tablets up to 10 inches, to the largest, 17.3 inches. The case is slender and highly portable. A padded shoulder strap makes it a comfortable choice for commuters and frequent travelers. Storage pockets offer additional space for a mouse, phone and other essentials.

Price: $14.99

15. Cuisinart Breakfast Express

The Cuisinart Breakfast Express is a multi-tasking appliance that can make a waffle on one side and an omelet on the other. All dad needs to do is fill up one side, close the lid, and rotate the machine to begin cooking on the other side. As an added bonus, it can also be used to cook sausages, fried eggs and pancakes. The waffle plate yields Belgian waffles. He can use the two browning control knobs, one for waffles and one for omelets and pancakes, for desired results. The nonstick coating prevents food from sticking and makes cleaning up easier.

Price: $114.15 (51 percent off MSRP)

16. Travelambo Leather Wallet

This slim leather travel wallet comes in numerous colors, and is handy to have for traveling as well as on daily adventures. The wallet also has RFID blocking to help protect credit cards, licenses, debit cards and more. A total of six card slots means there’s plenty of storage space for his most important cards. A one year warranty is included.

Price: $15.99

17. Roku Ultra

Roku Ultra has more power and features than other Roku models. For starters, if he loses the remote, dad can easily find it by pressing a button on the Roku device. Once the button is pressed, a noise will sound on the remote. Other features include microSD and USB ports. Louder noises are toned down to a more suitable listening level in night mode. He can either use the accompanying app or the remote to search for movies and titles by voice, search with a keyboard and more.

Price: $79.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

18. Java Planet Organic Coffee Sampler Pack

Each bag in this sampler pack includes high quality whole bean coffee from various regions. He’ll find samples such as a medium dark roast from Columbia, a South American blend, shade-grown beans in Guatemala and more. Each batch is roasted in small quantities to ensure optimal flavor and freshness. The roast date is stamped on each bag.

Price: $23.99

19. AMZ BBQ CLUB BBQ Grill Set

Whether it’s Father’s Day, his birthday or another occasion, this grilling set is a fun gift idea. The four-piece set includes a digital thermometer along with a bottle opener, spatula and tongs. The thermometer is built into the fork, so he can get an accurate temperature reading while grabbing meat. This set comes in a slender and easily portable carrying case.

Price: $31.99

20. Bushwick Kitchen Weak Knees Gochujang Sriracha

The Weak Knees Gochujang Sriracha sauce adds a splash of flavor to just about any dish. This sauce features a blend of tartness, garlic, spice and sweetness, and pairs especially well with grilled cheese, avocado toast, egg and cheese sandwiches, burgers and more. The sauce is handmade in Brooklyn and is vegan. This bottle is 10.5 ounces.

Price: $10.99

