Sure, the first few hours of Amazon Prime Day had a hiccup or two, but things are running smoothly today. There are still tons of killer deals for Prime members to take advantage of, and plenty of hours in the day left to do it. Sitewide, you’ll find huge discounts of up to 77 percent (and even more) on the things you’ve been coveting, but not buying. We’re going to take you on a little Amazon tour of the best of the best, and you can snap it all up at bargain prices til midnight tonight.

Just because these sales are exclusive to Prime members, you can easily take advantage of the great savings too. If you don’t have a Prime membership, just sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial, and get all the goods, with no long term commitment. Of course, we’re pretty sure once you try it, you’re going to love it. Check out these 10 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals: Sitewide Savings on Day 2. And, if you need even more clues to the best shopping deals, check out the freshly updated 20 Best Prime Day Deals on Amazon.

1. 72 Percent Off Samsonite Upspin Lightweight Softside Set

If you’ve hesitated to honor your wanderlust, now’s the time to buy some luggage to spur you on. This set of spinner luggage from Samsonite might be one of the best Amazon Prime Day deals, because at 72 percent off, it feels practically free! Well, not quite.

This two piece set features a large spinner suitcase, as well as a carry on size spinner. Both are fully lined, and expand and compress to keep your clothes neat and tidy. They’re ultra lightweight, while being tough too, and the 360 degree spinner wheels offer both a smooth, and stylish ride. No more pulling your arm out of the socket while your run through the airport.

Price: $119.99 (72 percent off MSRP)

2. Save $147.94 on Echo Show

Whether the Echo Show is your best kitchen companion for recipes and instructions, or it’s your quick tap into the news weather and traffic, this nifty new device from Amazon has more features to help your life run smoothly. This Amazon Prime Day deal means you can get it for a whopping 53 percent off, but only for the rest of today.

The Echo Show, enabled with Alexa, becomes your virtual assistant. It can stream video, play music, tap into your smart home security system and more. Plus, with this great deal, you’ll get six months of Amazon Music absolutely free. In fact that deal is true for all of the Echo devices.

Room filling Dolby speakers give you crisp clear sound, with all the dynamic highs and lows. That makes the music deal even sweeter, plus you can sync it to all your other Amazon devices. Nice.

Price: $129.99 (53 percent off MSRP)

3. 49 Percent Off Keurig K-Elite Brushed Silver Single Serve Coffee Maker

Who doesn’t love a great cup of coffee in the morning. The problem is, what if you want that same great cup any other time of the day? You usually give up, because you don’t want to make a whole pot that mostly goes to waste. No wonder Keurig came up with the genius idea of a single serve coffee maker, and it’s changed everything.

This Keurig K-Elite coffee maker heats water super fast for a steamy cup of goodness in minutes. Plus it gives you the flexibility to brew five different size cups, so you don’t waste. It’s also cool that this coffee maker comes with a selection of Laughing Man certified fair trade coffee k-cups, so you can start brewing right away.

Right now, this great single serve brewer is nearly half off on Prime Day, so stop resisting and dive into the best coffee ever, at $100 off the regular price.

Price: $99.99 (49 percent off MSRP)

4. 67 Percent Off 23andMe DNA Test

If you’ve ever wondered about your ethnicity, health history, and true deep identity, Amazon’s #1 Best Selling DNA test kit from 23andMe is the way to find answers to all those niggling questions about who you really are. At 67 percent off on this Amazon Prime Day deal, you can get more than 75 reports at home.

A simple spit into the test kit tube gives you almost limitless information about health risks, physical traits, wellness and more. Plus you’ll find out all about your ancestry, with clues about your family that could reveal some mighty interesting stories.

Delve in and find out about you.

Price: $99.99 (67 percent off MSRP)

5. 50 Percent Off Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD Streaming Media Player

Are you so over cable and satellite television services? Prices go up, choices go down, and reliability is questionable for lots of folks. If you’re one of those people game to try something different, the Fire HD streaming media player is an awesome option, and with Amazon Prime Day deals pricing, you can get it for 50 percent off.

This cool device turns your smart TV into a total entertainment center for the whole family. Access 500,000+ movies and TV episodes from popular channels and apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, NBC, and more.

You can also do more with Alexa, like find and control content, play music, check movie showtimes, order a pizza, and pretty much whatever else you can think of. Just press and ask using your Alexa Voice Remote or pair an Echo device for hands-free control. Plus you can navigate millions of websites, from YouTube and Facebook, to Reddit. So cool.

Price: $34.99(50 percent off MSRP)

6. 45 Percent Off Sun Joe 14.5-Amp Electric Pressure Washer

Say buh-bye to your dingy siding, dusty driveway and dirty windows, because cleaning them has never been easier than it is with this Sun Joe electric pressure washer. Delivering a spray of 1.76 gallon per minute, it makes clean up an absolute snap.

With a powerful 14.5-Amp motor, it delivers a super strong spray, and it automatically shuts off the pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life. Dual detergent tanks carry and store different types of detergent to simultaneously tackle different cleaning projects. You can save more than $90 on this Amazon Prime Day deal.

Price: $109.50 (45 percent off MSRP)

7. 44 Percent Off Ninja Professional 72 Ounce Countertop Blender

Family size smoothies are just a button push away with this big, professional countertop Ninja blender. It holds 72 ounces of fruit, veggies, liquids and whatever else you’d like to slurry up. With 1,000 watts of power, the Ninja Total Crushing blades gives you perfect ice crushing, blending, pureeing, and controlled processing in a matter of seconds.

Right now you can get this sleek pro blender at $40 off during Amazon Prime Day. With three speeds, plus a pulse function, you’ll be a blending, pureeing pro in no time. That makes for healthier smoothies, snack and dips for your lucky family.

Price: $49.99 (44 percent off MSRP)

8. Save $80 on Callaway Men’s Strata Complete Golf Set

If you’ve always wanted to learn to golf, but you were off-put by the thought that it was just too expensive to get started, you’ll change your mind with this sweet Prime Day deal on this highly rated set of golf clubs from Callaway. This set is Amazon’s choice, and we can see why. It has all the essentials you’ll need to wield success on the golf course.

At $80 off, you can get this set for under $140, and it includes a driver, putter, wood and hybrids that are mighty forgiving to beginners. It also has club covers and an awesome self-standing golf bag, with room to pack all your necessaries for a day on the course.

Price: $139.99 (36 percent off MSRP)

9. Save $250 on DEWALT DCK592L2 20V MAX Premium 5-Tool Combo Kit

As a total tool lover and avid home improvement geek, I can personally vouch for DEWALT tools as some of the best I’ve ever worked with. This premium five tool combo kit, is the perfect way to buy the absolute essentials for DIY projects, while still adhering to a budget.

At $250 during Amazon Prime Day, this 20V set delivers plenty of power for all your projects, while being sold, yet lightweight enough to carry to any job site. It includes two 20V Max Lithium-Ion batteries that charge lightning fast on the included charger. That means you can put one to use and keep a back up at the ready.

This awesome tool set gives you an impact driver, hammer drill, circular saw, reciprocating saw and a handy worklight, all of which can be packed along in the super handy tool bag that’s included.

Price: $379 (40 percent off MSRP)

10. Save $146 on Petcube Bites Pet Camera With Treat Dispenser

It’s time to assuage your guilt for leaving Muttsy at home while you go to work. It’s also time to make sure your pooch isn’t chewing up your new Italian leather couch, or getting into the general mischief dogs tend to commit when left to their own devices.

The Petcube is the perfect pet camera to keep you in touch with your pup, while you’re away. You can even reward him for good behavior, because the Petcube is also a dog treat dispenser. You can stream HD video from your pet camera to your smartphone, 24/7.

With two way audio, you can say hello or offer soothing comfort to a pet that’s distressed, or give a good warning shoutout in case they’re misbehaving. At 59 percent off, we think this is one of the best Amazon Prime Day deals for pet owner, but it’s also a cool general security camera at a super cheap price, which makes it an even better idea.

Price: $102.99 (59 percent off MSRP)

