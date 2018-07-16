5 Best Prime Day Computer Deals (2018)

Prime Day is here at last and Amazon is bringing out its best deals for computers of all sorts. On this list, we’ve included models from Dell, MSI, and more. There’s truly a laptop for everyone on this list. Be sure to check out the Editor’s Choice and the Value Choice for two laptops that are bound to please the most users. Needless to say, you won’t be getting these laptops at these low prices again soon.

1. Dell XPS 13″ 9370 – 10% Off (Editor’s Choice)

This stunning Dell laptop is available today at a great price and an even better value. It boasts the latest Intel 8th-generation process, a 128GB SSD, and an ample 8GB of RAM. The display is full HD, 1080P, and looks amazing as it is bezel-less. Bringing even more bleeding edge tech to its chassis, this laptop boasts two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a 3.1 USB Type C connection. Users love it for its fast SSD, great performance and extremely light weight. This is a Macbook killer if I’ve ever seen one. While the discount may not pop off the page, this is one of the best Prime Day Computer deals out there because of the quality of the PC.

Price: $1299.99

See more information and reviews about the Dell XPS 13″ 9370 here

2. Asus Vivobook Lightweight Laptop – ~12% Off

For those who are looking for a more affordable PC with features comparable to the above Dell, this model comes surprisingly close in RAW specs, though it doesn’t quite look for feel as nice. Still, it has a 128GB SSD and 1TB HDD for ample store for video, audio, or photo editors. It also has Asus’ Nanoedge technology which looks great. Unlike the above PC, however, it lacks advanced I/O, with a USB 3.1 Type C, USB 3, and USB 2 port; no Thunderbolt here. Still for those who wants an affordable PC with a nice display, this is a great way to go.

Price: $549.99

See more information and reviews about the Asus Vivobook Lightweight Laptop here

3. Acer E 15 Budget Laptop – ~15% Off (Value Choice)

We’ve been recommending the Aspire E 15 for a long time here at Heavy.com. It’s pretty much always been the PC to buy in terms of raw value for years. Now this isn’t a PC I would recommend for those looking to game or into heavy editing of any kind, but if you’re looking for a PC that nails all the basics (web surfing, document creation, student or office use) at a reasonable price, there simply is no better way to go. It boasts an 8th Generation Intel Processor, 6GB of RAM, and an amazing 13.5 hours of battery life. Plus, the display is Full HD so you can see your movies in their full glory on the go.

It’s the value buy, available today at a particularly low price. It doesn’t get more affordable than this for full Windows 10 PCs.

Price: $329.99

See more information and reviews about the Acer E 15 Budget Laptop here

4. Dell Inspiron 13″ 2-in-1 – ~9% Off

You can never go wrong with Dell. This model caters to those who are looking for a tablet and dual function kind of ergonomics but that also has decent horsepower to boot. It boasts a 256GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and the latest 8th Generation Intel Processor (i5). Its display is also super crispy as it’s 1080P IPS. If you’re wondering what IPS, all you need to know is that it looks a lot better than a common place laptop manufacturers like to scrimp: the display type. For instance, TN displays look considerably worse. Naturally, you won’t get that on this very nice PC.

If you’re considered about the hinge – rest assured, Dell tests their hinges to last for over 25,000 openings. That’s a product that’s built to last.

Price: $599

See more information and reviews about the Dell Inspiron 13″ 2-in-1 here

5. MSI Lightweight Gaming Laptop – 10% Off

MSI is known for their quality products. This gaming laptop brings a lot to the table including Intel’s new 8th-generation mobile, six core processor. Beyond that, it also has a GTX 1050Ti, 8GB of RAM, and a customizable backlit keyboard.

Even more importantly, this PC boasts robust storage for gamers looking to have their library available on hand. It has 128GB for apps and the OS – and to maintain a snappy appearance, plus an addition one terabyte drive for storing all your gaming titles. This is a great gift for the gamer in your life.

Price: $999

See more information and reviews about the MSI Lightweight Gaming Laptop here