20 Best Prime Day Deals on Amazon 2018

Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and the deals across every Amazon category are ridiculously great. With huge savings, for the next 36 hours, you won’t find buys like this again until black Friday. Now’s the time to get your shopping handled early, so you can relax for the rest of the year. Whether you’re thinking about early Christmas shopping, knocking out that back to school list, or just pampering yourself with something splurge-worthy, today’s the day to buy.

Just because this is an event that’s exclusive to Prime members, it can still include you. If you don’t have a Prime membership, just sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial, and get all the goods, with no long term commitment. Of course, we’re pretty sure once you try it, you’re going to love it. Check out these Best Prime Day Deals on Amazon, and keep checking back because we’ll be switching them up throughout the next 36 hours.

1. Save $100 on Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Classic Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

There’s never been a better time to invest in your oral health than now. This Philips Sonicare rechargeable electric toothbrush is the number one recommended brand by dentists as the best way to improve your gums and get cleaner, whiter teeth. Five brushing modes let you customize your clean – choose from clean, white, sensitive, gum care and deep clean.

The smart timer and quad pacer allow you to efficiently brush each section of your mouth to ensure a complete clean. This awesome toothbrush comes with a charging glass, as well as a handy travel case. And we can tell you from experience, your toothbrush will easily last a week or more on one charge. With a Prime Day deal at 50 percent off, you’ll only find this killer price once.

Price: $99.95 (50 percent off MSRP)

2. Save $174 on Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones for Apple Devices

Plug in and tune out with these Bose QuietComfort noise cancelling headphones for your Apple devices. Right now they’re a whopping 58 percent off, so this deal is just too good to pass up at just $125. Great for travel, you can easily tune out that chatty person in the next plane seat, and enjoy all the dynamic sounds of your favorite music, movies and phone calls too. They feature a 56 inch inline remote cable, with an airline adaptor, so you can easily stretch out.

They’re engineered to be super comfy, and they even come with a cool carrying case. You can also save 37 percent right now on this cute midnight blue Bose Soundlink Micro Bluetooth Speaker and enjoy Bose quality sound wherever you go.

Price: $125 (58 percent off MSRP)

3. 32 Percent Off Simpli Home Avalon Rectangular Faux Leather Storage Ottoman Bench

Whether you’re looking to store blankets, create a seating area at the end of your bed, or just looking to find a place to stash your kids’ toys, this big, roomy ottoman offers plenty of options. When you can save more than $170 doing it, all the better.

This Prime Day deal delivers the goods with an easy lift top lid, and safety hinges so you don’t have to worry about pinched little fingers. The contemporary design of this storage box a classic look that’s great in any room of the house. Made from PU leather, it’ll last for years, with worry free wipe up from sticky fingers and spills.

It’s a great home basic, and it’s 32 percent off as on of the Amazon Prime Day deals.

Price: $81.18 (32 percent off MSRP)

4. 50 Percent Off National Geographic DNA Test Kit: Geno 2.0 Next Generation

Imagine tracking your regional ancestry back as far as 500,000 years. This DNA test kit from National Geographic you can learn your lineage, connect with family you might never have met, and be part of a larger project that keeps evolving with each person who takes the test. You’ll also learn the details of your unique ancestral makeup – the biographical and geographical components that make up who you are.

You’ll even learn if you have any Neanderthal DNA. Then you’ll get all that information in a cool video that you can share with friends and family on your smartphone. At 50 percent off today, it’s a sweet deal and a great way to start a family conversation about your ancestry.

Price: $49.97 (50 percent off MSRP)

5. 40 Percent Off Fitbit Alta HR – Black

Track your steps, miles, kilometers and more with this cool Fitbit Alta HR. Arguably one of the most popular fitness tracker on the market, this smart device can tell you when you’ve achieved your daily fitness goals, plus it’s a comfortable watch to help you keep tabs on time. It also alerts you to phone calls and text messages, because it syncs with your smartphone.

You can easily tap into your personal dashboard to update your weight and daily step goals, and it also gives you easy hourly reminders to get up and get moving. At 40 percent off, you can get it in small or extra large sizes as well. Small fits most women’s wrists. And you don’t have to settle for the basic black band, because replacement bands are affordable and come in a myriad of fun colors and sizes.

Price: $89.95 (40 percent off MSRP)

6. 35 Percent off Clarisonic Mia 2 Cleansing System

Why settle for mostly clean skin, when you could get benefits way beyond washing with the Clarisonic Mia 2. This amazing facial cleansing brush, which is rarely on sale, is 35 percent off with this Prime Day deal. Clarisonic’s patented micro-massage motion works with your skin’s natural elasticity to gently remove the dirt, oil, makeup and other impurities that washing with your hands or a washrag leave behind.

The result? You’ll have smoother, more radiant skin and less visible pore. Better yet, your moisturizers and serums will have better absorption, making just a little dab go a longer way. Don’t leave your man out of this skin improvement program. Get a set of replacement brushes and let him use this dandy device as well. They’re 43 percent off on Prime Day too.

Price: $110 (35 percent off MSRP)

7. 60 Percent Off LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

Whether you’re hiking, biking or camping in the outback, water can save your life. This nifty personal filtration device can help you survive the rigors of nature. Simply slip it into a lake, stream or even a puddle and drink deeply. The LifeStraw removes bacteria and parasites – the microfiltration membrane that eliminates 99.999999 percent of waterborne bacteria including E. coli and salmonella and 99.999 percent of waterborne parasites including giardia and cryptosporidium.

It also removes the smallest microplastics found in the environment (down to 1 micron), and reduces turbidity down to 0.2 microns. Whether you use it regularly in the woods, or you save it for emergency situations, this little filtration straw is an amazing way to stay healthy and hydrated.

Price: $9.99 (60 percent off MSRP)

8. 51 Percent Off Coleman RoadTrip LXX Grill

We’re in love with this portable Coleman gas grill, even at its regular price, but we’re crazy about the fact that you can get it right now for 51 percent off. That’s a savings of more than $117. This little grill goes everywhere conveniently. From tailgate parties to campouts, it can accommodate plenty of burgers and dogs, with 285 square inches of cooking surface.

With a built in thermometer and two independently adjustable burners, it’s perfect for a group of three to four people. When you’re done, this clever little gas grill folds up into an easily transportable and storable compact size, with wheels and a handle. While only the back one is on sale for Prime Day, we say grab it and get all fired up.

Price: $112.77 (51 percent off MSRP)

9. 44 Percent Off Seagate Backup Plus Hub 8TB External Desktop Hard Drive Storage

Are you always thinking about backing up your computer, but daunted by the price of external hard drives? This killer deal on the Seagate 4TB external hard drive is amazing, and it’s $40 off on this Prime Day deal. With plenty of space for you business and personal files, as well as all your digital photos, the really cool thing about this deal is that it also includes two month free subscription to Adobe CC Photography.

That means you can play with, edit and improve all your favorite photos to print or share. It features two integrated high-speed USB 3.0 ports on the front that allow you to connect and recharge your other USB devices. And it’s as simple as connecting it to your Windows computer, but also comes with the NTFS driver for your Mac, so you can seamlessly go between the two. Sweet.

Price: $139.99.99 (44 percent off MSRP)

10. 40 Percent Off Brio Metro Railway Set

Investing in toys that can last more than a generation isn’t always your first thought, but this adorable wooden Brio train set is the perfect example of something you’ll save for your grandkids to play with. This 20 piece set will let your toddlers choo-choo into a meticulously crafted train station and features all the lights and sounds to spark their imagination.

It includes the train engine, two passenger cars with sliding doors, a ticket kiosk, Metro map and two cute passengers. At 40 percent off, it’s the perfect gift to tuck away for Christmas, if you can stand to wait. For older kids, where a choking hazard isn’t an issue, the KidKraft Aero City Train Set & Table is an amazing activity center with hours of fun play in store. Get it at the Prime Day deal for a whopping 59 percent off!

Price: $42.25 (40 percent off MSRP)

11. 87 Percent Off Invicta Men’s 8927 Pro Diver Collection Automatic Watch

With the convenient features of a sports-style watch, and the classic elegance of a dress timepiece, this Invicta watch in the Pro Diver Collection is ready for daily, active, and business wear. Any man would love the sleek and simple styling, along with the rugged bracelet. As much a fashion choice as any, this watch makes a statement with a brand that means “invincible.” The two-tone stainless band features a safety clasp.

And this isn’t any pretty-boy timepiece, it’s water resistant up to 660 feet, meaning even serious diving enthusiasts will love it. The mineral crystal is scratch resistant, and it features a luminous dial, so keeping accurate tabs on the time is even easy in the dark. At 87 percent off for Prime Day only, this is a one of a kind buy for your guy. Want it in solid stainless, rather than two tone? You can get that watch for 82 percent off.

Price: $44.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

12. 42 Percent Off KitchenAid KL26M1XER Professional 6-Qt. Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer – Empire Red

If you’re someone who loves to bake, there’s nothing like getting your hands on the gold standard of stand mixers from KitchenAid. This gorgeous six-quart mixer is for the serious baker, because it offers enough capacity to mix dough for 13 dozen cookies at once. Who makes that much dough?

I can tell you from personal experience, this mixer does so much more, with more than 15 optional attachments that can do everything from meat grinding to pasta making, cheese grating and more.

We’ve never seen this beauty as such a substantial 42 percent discount. The lift bowl stand makes adding ingredients simple, and the stainless steel bowl has an easy grip hand that makes managing big batches a snap. This comes with a dough hook, batter paddle and whisk. What a deal.

Price: $329 (42 percent off MSRP)

13. Save $152 on Greenworks 21-Inch 40V Brushless Cordless Mower, Two 2.5 AH Batteries Included MO40L2512

If you’ve got a smaller yard, and you don’t want to mess with gas, or create a big carbon footprint, this 40V brushless cordless mower from Greenworks is a sweetheart deal at more than $150 off. The durable 21 inch steel deck lets you mulch, bag or side discharge your grass clippings, making lawn maintenance simple.

This sweet mower runs so much more quietly than traditional mowers, and it comes with two 40 volt lithium batteries, plus a charger. That means you can have one charging while you’re mowing, so you’ll always have one at the ready. You’ll really appreciate the smart cut technology that tells this mower to increase power when your lawn is deep or terrain is rough.

Price: $247 (38 percent off MSRP)

14. 66 Percent Off Makita XBU02PT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Blower Kit

By now, you know we’re crazy about cordless yard and garden tools, and if you’ve ever had to drag a corded blower around your yard or driveway it’s a total pain. This cordless blower from top tool maker, Makita, features two powerful LXT 18 volt lithium ion batteries, plus the charger, to give you up to 50 percent more run time than standard li-ion batteries.

That means you can get the biggest leaf and dirt blowing jobs out of the way, without delay. With 120MPH air velocity, tackling that maple tree leaf issue this fall isn’t going to be a big deal. At 66 off, this Prime Day deal is too good to pass up.

Price: $212.85 (60 percent off MSRP)

15. 60 Percent Off Jasmine Six String S35 Acoustic Guitar Pack

Do you have a budding musician in the house, or are you a casual strummer yourself? This sweet six string acoustic guitar is an affordable option, especially right now at 60 percent off. The full size dreadnought body shape offers a full and vibrant tone, which means it’s ready to rock or play something soulful – basically any style of music.

The guitar pack gives a beginner all the basics because it includes Guitar high quality brand accessories: a Matrix clip-on chromatic tuner, black guitar strap, Dunlop picks, an MBT soft guitar bag, and a set of Martin strings. Like music to your ears, right?

Price: $119.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

16. 40 Percent Off Fisher-Price Deluxe Cradle ‘n Swing

As every parent of a newborn knows, a few moments of quiet can make all the difference in your day. That’s when this sweet Cradle ‘n Swing from Fisher-Price comes in handy. Just buckle baby into the cradle and go. Your baby can swing from side to side, or head to toe in the comfy cradle that has two different reclining positions. With six swing speeds, and 16 songs and nature sounds to gently keep baby’s attention, you might even sneak in a shower.

This cool baby swing is 40 percent off right now, so it’s a great time to buy if you or a friend is expecting. It has a motorized mobile and mirror for baby. And it comes with a machine-washable, plush seat pad and newborn head and body support.

Price: $96.64 (40 percent off MSRP)

17. 50 Percent Off Waterpik ADA Accepted WP-660 Aquarius Water Flosser

Another great way to get healthier gums and whiter teeth is to floss, but not everyone is a fan of that minty string stuff. If you’re looking for a better way to floss, consider the Waterpik water flosser. Jets of water do the work, while massaging your gums and washing away your last meal.

Right now the Waterpik is half off the regular price. With 10 pressure settings and seven different picks, you’ll have enough capacity for even a large family to benefit from this. And just think, it’s so much cheaper than getting even one filling. Worth it, right?

Price: $39.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

18. 46 Percent Off Philips Satinelle Advanced BRE630 Wet & Dry Hair Removal Epilator

If you’re hoping to stay hair free for longer than a day, the Philips Satinelle wet and dry epilator could be the key to weeks of smooth skin. A complete epilation kit for the legs, body and face, it features six accessories, including a shaver head for more personalized treatments.

The micro-ridged ceramic epilation discs are gentle against the skin as they firmly grip even the finest hair. Featuring a wide epilator head, it removes more hair in a single pass, and gently removes even the shortest hairs (0.5mm) that cannot be removed by waxing. Get it now, while it’s a best Amazon Prime Day deal at 46 percent off.

Price: $37.99 (46 percent off MSRP)

19. 66 Percent Off Harry Potter: Hogwarts Collection

The perfect gift for every Harry Potter aficionado, this collector’s edition boxed set is available now at a wicked discount of 66 percent. This comprehensive 31-disc collection contains all eight Harry Potter movies on Blu-ray, DVD and UltraViolet and more than 45 hours of special features including the Creating the World of Harry Potter documentary series on Blu-ray. It would be an awesome surprise for your family on a rainy weekend too.

Price: $84.99 (66 percent off MSRP)

20. Save $100 on iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum

If you’ve been secretly coveting a robot vacuum, the iRobot Roomba is undeniably the most popular brand on the market. This smart vac can clean your floors for up to 90 minutes at a time, before automatically docking and recharging. The three-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes pick up everything from small particles to large debris.

You can schedule this vacuum from anywhere via the iRobot Home App, so if discover unexpected guests will be dropping by, you can get Roomba working before you even get home. Right now, get it at $100 off on this Prime Day deal.

Price: $249.99 (29 percent off MSRP)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.