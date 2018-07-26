5 Best Running Shoes for Overpronation (2018)

If you know that you’re an overpronator, or you’ve noticed that your feet tend to roll inward as you run, you’ll need the right shoes to support your feet as you run. The best running shoes for overpronation provide the right blend of support and stability, without compromising your natural movements.

Whether you’re just getting into running or you’re an experienced athlete, you may have experienced the frustration of dealing with an injury. Some of the most common among runners include Achilles tendinitis, runner’s knee and plantar fasciitis. Having the proper running shoes for your body mechanics can increase stability and support, while reducing the risk of running-related injuries.

Maybe you’re not sure whether you need a shoe for overpronation. When your foot overpronates, it rolls inward excessively, especially during the push-off phase. The best running shoes for overpronation stabilize the foot, along with the ankle and body. Foot stability may reduce your chance of developing an injury.

In general, overpronators tend to have flat feet or low arches. You may also be prone to overpronation if your arches are more flexible. For milder overpronation, a stability shoe may be just fine. If you’re a severe overpronator, however, you could need a bit more cushioning and motion control.

What are the best running shoes for overpronation?

1. ASICS GEL-Kayano 25 – $125.35 – $305.76

Pros: Cons: Available in several colors

Models for men and women

Breathable mesh material

Ample foot and heel support Some wish there was more cushioning

Not the lightest

Relatively wide toebox for narrow feet

Similar styling to other Asics shoes

The ASICS GEL-Kayano 25 is the 25th edition of the popular shoe. The Kayano 25 caters to overpronators while remaining comfortable and lightweight, even on longer runs. Gel technology in the front and back absorbs shocks and cushions the foot without restricting movement. There’s also a heel counter for added heel support.

A handful of changes have been made to ensure the Kayano 25 remains a dedicated choice for overpronators. For example, the shoe has extra support from the midsole to the heel, which provides more motion control. The midsole is raised slightly in the women’s version, which reduces pull on the Achilles. This Kayano shoe also has improved tread for on- and off-road runs.

This is the men’s version. You can find the ASICS Gel-Kayano 25 for women here.

2. Brooks Adrenaline GTS 18 – $75.60 – $229.98

Pros: Cons: Sleek mesh upper

Good mix of support and cushioning

Secure midsole foot

Comes in extra-wide Relatively stiff footbed

Toe box isn’t very wide

Runs slightly large

A few mention their heels slip when running

The Adrenaline GTS 18 is a shoe that blends support and cushioning. It’s ideal for flat to medium arches, which means it will work for overpronators of various degrees. If you’ve worn the GTS before, once change you’ll notice right away is the redesigned mesh upper. The upper portion of the GTS 18 is more streamlined than before, yet provides a familiar level of support. Compared with previous models, the GTS 18 provides softer cushioning and a bit more flexibility.

As with most shoe models, the GTS 18 is made for men and women. However, Brooks kept those with wider feet in mind, and offers a wider “2E” version of the shoe.

This is the women’s version. You can find the men’s version in medium to extra-wide here.

3. Mizuno Wave Inspire 14 – $85.16 – $139.95

Pros: Cons: Lighter than previous models

Good mix of cushioning and support

Ample foot guidance

Plenty of ventilation Could use more cushioning

A bit narrow for wider feet

Limited color options

Conservative styling

Mizuno has outfitted its Wave Inspire 14 with a combination of support, cushioning and foot guidance to create a well-rounded and supportive shoe for overpronators. Additionally, the midsole is lighter and more cushioned than in previous models. As with other Mizuno models, the Inspire 14 features fan-shaped foot support. A premium sockliner ensures a smooth, comfortable ride, no matter how many miles you put in.

An airmesh upper construction keeps air flowing in and out of the shoe, so that your feet stay dry and comfortable on runs. The fit is designed to support and relieve stress from the feet, which is particularly useful when you’re heading out for longer runs.

This is the women’s version. You can find the men’s Mizuno Wave Inspire 14 here.

4. Nike LunarGlide 9 – $72.96 – $350.00

Pros: Cons: Breathable knit upper

Durable rubber sole

Heel stabilizers

Sock-like inner sleeve Motion control could be better

Runs a bit large

Some find the tread wears quickly

A few had issues with the Nike logo coming off

If you’ve run in previous LunarGlide models, the LunarGlide 9 will likely feel a bit softer and more refined. Highlights include updated support cables for the midfoot, which evenly distribute pressure throughout the feet, and a single-piece upper with more breathability. The cushioning is a bit softer, yet is firm enough to absorb impact as you run. Extra stability on the heel outsoles helps keep feet supported as you pound the pavement.

This is the men’s version. You can find the women’s Nike LunarGlide 9 here.

5. Saucony Hurricane ISO 4 – $130.89 – $179.99

Pros: Cons: Full-length midsole

Best for moderate to severe overpronation

Can be used on the road and track

Designed for low to medium arches Relatively heavy

Some find the laces are too tight

Toe box is a bit wide for narrower feet

Not ideal for trail running

The Hurricane ISO 4 from Saucony is an overpronation running shoe with a midsole that runs the entire length of the shoe, which in turn keeps your feet steady and supported as you run. Despite the full-length cushioning, however, the shoe remains relatively lightweight. This model is best for moderate to severe pronation, and caters to runners with low to normal arches.

If you like your laces to feel tight and secure, you’ll appreciate this shoe’s lacing system. The ISO 4 is equipped with dynamic lacing that secures around the feet without restricting movement.

This is the men’s version. You can find the women’s Saucony Hurricane ISO 4 here.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.