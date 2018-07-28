5 Best Waterproof Fitness Trackers 2018: Compare, Buy & Save

As a devoted athlete, you’re not going to leave your fitness tracker behind just because the forecast calls for rain. Or, maybe you’re looking for a waterproof fitness tracker that you can use for swimming. Either way, you need a dependable fitness tracker that won’t let you down if it gets wet.

Some fitness trackers are water-resistant, but not completely waterproof. While they can withstand splashes and smaller amounts of water, these fitness trackers aren’t designed to be fully immersed in water. Depending on the specific rating, a water-resistant fitness tracker might not be recommended for use in the rain. You may still be able to use the tracker for swimming and showering.

Many fitness trackers on the market today fall somewhere between water-resistant and waterproof. In many cases, you can wear the tracker when swimming or showering, but you shouldn’t immerse the device in water for too long. Many trackers aren’t designed for water sports or similar activities.

This list includes different types of trackers, from smart watches with fitness tracking features to wrist-based trackers that only monitor your fitness. Some trackers provide all the information you need on a display screen, while others require an accompanying smartphone and app to see your workout info.

What are the best waterproof fitness trackers?

1. Garmin vivosmart 3 – $82.95

Pros: Cons: Slender profile

Safe for swimming

Counts reps at the gym

VO2 max estimate Limited color options

Not completely waterproof

Average battery life

Can be tough to read display in sunlight

The Garmin vivosmart 3 is rated “swim” by Garmin. A swim (5 ATM) rating means that the tracker can be used when swimming and showering. It can also withstand diving into the water as well as snorkeling. It’s best to avoid using the tracker during water sports, or when scuba diving.

As with most other Garmin watches, this one comes in various sizes and colors. You can choose from a small/medium or large wrist size. If you’re looking for a tracker that will discreetly keep tabs on your steps taken, calories burned and more throughout the day without calling attention to your wrist, you’ll appreciate this Garmin’s slender profile. You can use the Garmin with iPhone and Android devices. There’s Bluetooth Smart and ANT+ connectivity.

You’ll probably want to use your vivosmart 3 for general activity tracking as well. The tracker has a host of features for the price, including an estimated VO2 max and fitness age. There’s also automatic activity tracking for activities such as cycling, running, walking and the elliptical machine.

2. Fitbit Versa – $229.95

Pros: Cons: Battery lasts at least four days

Swimproof

Personalized dashboard

Over 15 exercise modes Expensive

Some complain of connectivity issues

Can’t remove pre-installed apps

Charger is a bit awkward

There isn’t currently a completely waterproof Fitibit, but the Fitbit Versa comes pretty close. This Fitbit model is water-resistant enough to take swimming. It’s water-resistant up to 50 meters, and can track laps along with the total calories burned and workout time as you swim.

On land, the tracker keeps tabs on the total number of steps you’ve taken during the day, along with calories burned, total active minutes and more. Wireless syncing makes it easier to upload and share data via your iOS, Windows or Android device. The tracker automatically begins recording various workouts, including running and aerobic activities.

A personalized cardio fitness score is provided, along with tips and suggestions on ways to improve. If you’re feeling stressed out or could use a bit of active recovery, take advantage of the guided breathing sessions to regain control.

3. Moov Now – $59.95

Pros: Cons: Ideal for swimmers

Has 10+ workout programs with variations

Lightweight leather band

Personalized form analysis Can be difficult to change the battery

Several note the sticky band material

App could be better

Minimal features

The Moov Now is an affordable and basic waterproof fitness tracker that’s especially useful for swimmers. While some users note it doesn’t always seem to accurately track certain swim strokes, it generally does a good job of recording distance covered, time spent in the water and more. Moov Now automatically recognizes your swim style when you start, and instantly begins to record your workout. You’ll get feedback after each workout, including tips on ways you can improve.

Moov Now is just as handy on land. You can use the fitness tracker for your favorite workouts, from running and cycling to indoor cycling and treadmill runs. One distinctive feature is landing impact measurement, which can help you improve your form to improve efficiency and potentially avoid related injuries. There’s also a fitness level indicator and real-time coaching. Data is transmitted wirelessly to iOS and Android devices.

4. LETSCOM ID115Plus HR – $28.98

Pros: Cons: Affordable

Heart rate monitor

Built-in USB plug

Smart notifications Average battery life

Doesn’t have built-in GPS

Several note the heartrate monitor could be more accurate

Not recommended for swimming

You don’t have to go over your budget to get a waterproof fitness tracker. This LETSCOM model comes in at just under $30, making it a solid choice if you’re looking for the best waterproof fitness tracker at a reasonable price.

Although it isn’t waterproof, this tracker does have an IP67 waterproof rating. In case you’re not familiar, this rating means that the device can be immersed in water up to 30 minutes. The manufacturer notes that while the tracker isn’t waterproof, it’s protected against splashes and sweat. It’s best not to take this LETSCOM tracker swimming.

Features such as heart rate monitoring and activity tracking make this fitness tracker useful on land. You’ll get reminders to move after a certain period of inactivity. There’s no built-in GPS, but you can connect your smartphone to view stats such as distance and pace.

You’ll stay connected during workouts with smart notifications. The tracker displays calls, texts, calendar notifications and more. Another handy feature is the built-in USB plug, which means you won’t have to worry about a charging cable and dock.

5. Samsung Gear Sport – $248.95

Pros: Cons: Monitors calorie intake

Can be worn when swimming

User-friendly controls

Personal coaching Only two color options

Pricey

Limited app selections

Several note floor count seems off

The Samsung Gear Sport isn’t waterproof, but this fitness tracker is water resistant up to 50 meters and can be used for swimming laps. In fact, it recognizes the type of stroke, and tracks your heart rate and calories throughout the workout. You can also see your lap times.

Another handy feature is the ability to track your health and diet goals via your phone. In addition to monitoring your intake and calories, you’ll have access to suggestions for staying on top of your goals.

If fumbling with buttons or complicated menus to respond to incoming messages or change settings is something you’d rather avoid, you’ll appreciate the Gear Sport’s user-friendly controls. All you need to do is swipe the screen or turn the bezel to respond to notifications or adjust the settings. You can also control compatible smart home devices and appliances by turning the bezel on the Samsung Gear Sport.

