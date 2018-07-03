6 Best Early Prime Day Deals 2018

Though Amazon Prime Day is only a few years old, the E-commerce mogul’s shopping holiday is going to be bigger than ever as it goes into its third year.

Prime Day 2018 kicks off on July 16th, at midnight PDT. But with a huge selection of deals planned by top brands, there are far too many savings to be had for just one day.

That’s why Amazon is taking some of the pressure off shoppers by starting the deals a week early. Currently, the best early Prime Day deals are live and already stand to match last year’s savings.

But before you go pulling out your wallet, there are a couple things to keep in mind. For one, most of the Prime Day deals are exclusively for Prime members. If you aren’t already a Prime member, you can take advantage of Amazon’s 30-day free trial to lock those deals down.

Also keep in mind that Amazon is relying more heavily on Lightning Deals and other limited time offerings this year. Most of these deals happen too fast to cover, so keep an eye on the Prime Day homepage throughout the week for deals that might otherwise slip through the cracks.

1. Up to $20 off Prime Now or Whole Foods Market

If you live in a zip code where Prime Now is offered and haven’t already given this grocery delivery service a try, you can get an awesome first-time customer deal through July 17th.

You get $10 off your first and second order on Prime Now or Whole Foods Market when you use the promo code: 20PRIMEDAY.

Amazon offers 2 hour delivery on a large variety of everyday food items. Prime Now has just about anything you’d find at your local grocery store, and can save you the time of having to hunt it down in the store.

Just check out the selection and see for yourself. You may have already stood in a checkout line for the last time.

Promo Code: 20PRIMEDAY

2. $45 Off Amazon Tap Smart Bluetooth Speaker

Amazon’s line of digital voice assistant speakers are among the most useful products made by this tech juggernaut.

Their value does not come from their sound fidelity, but rather their compatibility with Amazon’s WiFi-enabled Alexa AI.

Don’t get me wrong, the Amazon Tap sounds great with its Dolby drivers positioned for 360º sound. It is also conveniently sized and has a 9 hour max battery life.

But the real magic comes when you invoke Alexa via the speaker’s built-in microphone. If you are connected to WiFi, you will have access a number of handy voice commands such as “Alexa, play music for a dinner party,” or, “Alexa, order a pizza.”

There are an insane number of skills available to you, and that amount is only growing. The Amazon Tap is a great introduction to so-called smart technology as a cost-effective way to start automating your life.

Price: $84.99 (35 percent off MSRP)

3. 90% Off Three Months of Kindle Unlimited

Amazon has offered their Kindle e-reader on discount enough times that every household should have at least one by now.

While it’s easy to obtain an e-reader tablet, it’s not easy to accumulate ebooks with the same tenacity with which you hoard paperbacks.

Cue Kindle Unlimited, Amazon’s massive ebook and audiobook subscription service. Access to their library of content is normally $9.99 per month, but through July, you can sign up for three months of Kindle Unlimited for only 99 cents.

This gives you access to over one million books from any of your devices that supports the Kindle app. You don’t even need a Kindle to take advantage of this one.

If you already know you’re going to love the Kindle Unlimited service, then you can instead take 33% off a 12-month prepaid plan, or 40% off a 24-month prepaid plan by clicking here.

4. 30% Off Whynter ARC-122DS Elite Portable Air Conditioner

In many parts of the country, you need some serious air conditioning power to beat the summer heat. If the dog days leave you sweating in bed, then you need a window kit air conditioning system as soon as possible.

Whynter is offering some pretty considerable discounts on their portable wall units, allowing you to save almost $200 on their ARC-122DS Elite model.

This air conditioner hooks into a window to suck hot air out of the room, and is capable of cooling the air at a factor of 12,000 BTUs.

This air conditioner is silent and powerful. It can easily cool a whole house floor to as low as 61°, and fast Prime shipping ensures you’ll get it before you melt into a puddle.

Price: $419.00 (30 percent off MSRP)

5. Free In-Game Loot, Pre-Order Discounts, and More with Twitch Prime

Twitch users who are signed up for Amazon Prime will receive a variety of free giveaways leading up to Prime Day.

Amazon Prime normally confers a number of benefits through its partnership with Twitch, including perks likes ad-free stream viewing, discounts on pre-ordered box games, and newfree game downloads every month.

On July 3rd, you will get extra bonuses starting with a free copy of Pillars of Eternity, a top-rated strategy game.

If you are already a Prime member, then all you need to take advantage of this deal is a Twitch account. Since it’s all included in your membership, there’s pretty much no reason not to.

6. $220 Off TCL 55S405 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Panel manufacturer TCL is one of the best values in the 4K TV market. Their budget 55-inch 4K TV, the 55S405, is even more of a value purchase when it sits at 37% off its MSRP value.

For under $400, you get a crisp and vibrant display with 4K Ultra HD quality. The TV has smart features built in, so you can access apps like Netflix and Hulu.

Price: $379.99 (37 percent off MSRP)

