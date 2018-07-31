5 Best Cheap Microphone Shields for Home Studios (2018)

Professional recording studios are hugely expensive, purpose-built structures. They’re reinforced, isolated and sound-proofed. The cost of those treatments alone would break the bank for most recording hobbyists — and that’s well before the equipment starts getting loaded in. That’s why, on top of having a professional manning the desk, it’s so expensive to get studio time.

That said, it’s 2018. Almost all of us with even a passing interest in music or podcasting have some semblance of a recording setup in our homes. Typically, these are direct-in affairs, where a guitar or bass or even electric drums are plugged into an interface. If that’s all you ever record, that might be good enough. However, if you ever record singing or acoustic instruments (or just really, really love the sound of your amp), this will never do.

Unfortunately, since your home does not have the advantages that a professional studio has, you’re going to have to make some accommodations. In the home environment, you’re dealing with a number of issues. First and perhaps least obvious is the hard surfaces of your home. Standard drywall doesn’t do much to dampen reflections and basic, square rooms make this even worse. You could get acoustic panels, but if you’re renting or if the room in which you record isn’t dedicated to this purpose, this isn’t ideal.

Next, you’ll have to content with a lot of unwanted noise. Cars going by, random neighborhood sounds and, if you’re anything like me, dogs roaming around the house, shaking their collars. Ideally, you’ll at least be able to shut the door of whatever room you’re using to record, but that might not be enough, either.

To get the best recordings, you want your input to be as dry as possible, without any additional reflections from your space. These reflections limit what you’re able to do in your DAW and can make life difficult during mixing and mastering. You want to be able to shape your reverb, echo and other effects in a finite way so that your end product is the best it can be without having to EQ out loads of harshness and unexpected noise.

To that end, one thing you might try is a microphone shield. It’s true that these aren’t a silver bullet, but they can really make a difference for not much money. In fact, this list focuses upon the cheaper options, all of which come in under $100. At that price, you can afford to experiment with this solution.

If your home studio isn’t ideal for recording, check out these cheap microphone shields as a possible easy solution:

What are the best cheap microphone shields?

1. Tonor Microphone Isolation Shield – $39.99

Pros: Cons: Inexpensive

Three-panel design folds up when not in use

Steel backing

Perfect for USB mics like the Blue Yeti Says it can be stood on a desk, but has no feet

On the small side

Stand not included

No mic stand adapter included

Technically, the AW Studio Microphone Isolation Shield is cheaper, but it’s not as well reviewed as this simple but effective solution. This is a three-panel design, which allows it to fold up relatively small when not in use. Obviously, at this price, the foam isn’t the world’s best, but as a beginner option, it’s worth checking out, especially if the reflections in your room are particularly bad.

2. LyxPro VRI-40 Portable Acoustic Isolation Instrument Shield – $39.99 to $129.99

Pros: Cons: Available in four different sizes

Gooseneck arm allows you to position it exactly where you want it

Lightweight

Easy to set up Stand not included

Only the ultimate, which is over budget, comes with feet for using on a desk

The larger sizes might be too heavy for some mic stands

Not as effective as more expensive units

If you want to upgrade slightly or have some say over exactly how large your microphone shield is, try this option. You can choose from the single-panel Mini, which is the same price but smaller than the one above, adding a length of panel with each successive option. This one swaps the steel back for an aluminum one, which makes it lighter and possibly more attractive, depending on your taste.

The Mini is the only option with the gooseneck, while the Upgraded (which goes over our budget for this post) comes with feet for setting up on a desk.

3. Monoprice Microphone Isolation Shield – $64.99

Pros: Cons: Largest of the cheap options

Includes feet for setting up on a desk

Comes with both standard threading and an adapter for various mic stands

Bundle with a pop filter also comes in under $100 Quite heavy for a lot of mic stands, especially small ones

Some issues with threading stripping

For the size, it might be too short for some applications

Some units shipped without all the parts

Monoprice makes some frankly amazing audio gear for the price. I’m especially a fan of their instrument cables. They also offer this very handsome microphone shield that looks to my eye a little bit better than other similarly-priced options. Compared to the first two options, the foam is slightly upgraded and covers the larger area that makes up this shield.

When in use, it measures 23.5 inches by 15.4 inches by 11.0 inches and folds down to 17.3 inches when closed. That’s not much of a savings, which means this isn’t the most portable option, but if the others aren’t large enough, this is the one to consider.

Pyle makes a competitive model at $94.99.

4. Pyle PSMRS08 Compact Microphone Isolation Shield – $60.99

Pros: Cons: Super-small option ideal for desks

Excellent for podcasting situations and small amps

Includes desktop stand

Flexible setup serves multiple purposes Doesn’t cover nearly as much area as other options

Doesn’t include adapter for smaller mic stands

Too heavy for some stands

Included stand is easily tipped over if knocked

If you don’t have a ton of space in your recording environment — say, on your cluttered desk — go for this option. It can be set up to tightly surround the microphone, which is great for podcasting and close micing guitar amps. The included stand allows you to adjust the height and if you need more coverage, you can fold out the sides to look more like a traditional shield. You can attach this to normal mic stands, but there is no adapter included. This will excel in tight quarters and is good for travel applications.

5. Pyle PSIB27 Sound Recording Booth Box – $36

Pros: Cons: Box style provides better isolation from reflections from the top and bottom

Easy setup

Light and portable

Inexpensive Not for mounting on mic stands

Requires a small desktop mic stand

Some complaints of the box collapsing

Small

If you want something that completely surrounds your mic, you’ll want to go with a booth-style box. In a pro setting, you’d have a large box that resembled a phone booth entirely sound proofed from the rest of the recording area. You can simulate that to some degree but just for the mic itself. While this is certainly a lot flimsier than the other options on this list, it’s also relatively cheap and very light where some of the others were a bit on the heavy side.

This could be a great solution for recording situations where you don’t want to take your best gear but still require some amount of isolation. Again, at this price, it’s worth trying, particularly if you have hardwood floors and are suffering from reflections from the bottom.

Naturally, you can always spend more on these. Both the Aston Microphones Halo Microphone Reflection Filter ($299) and the Porta-Booth Pro ($369.99) perform a similar function but have higher quality materials and more advanced design.

Additionally, if you find yourself in need of a microphone, too, you can buy them bundled together. Some nice options there include: Rode NT1-A Complete Vocal Recording Solution ($329.99), CAD Audio AS32 Acousti-Shield 32 Stand Mounted Acoustic Enclosure Bundle and the sE Electronics X1 S Complete Studio Bundle ($299).

