5 Best Prime Day Amazon Device Deals 2018 (Day 2)

Amazon devices continue to be heavily discounted on Amazon Prime Day. They’re also popular among online shoppers. Many of this year’s devices feature Alexa voice service, which gives you hands-free control over your favorite content.

From smart speakers to tablets to voice remotes, there are many different devices to choose from on Amazon Prime Day. Each product on this page has been discounted, making today a great day to jump on the deal you’ve been watching.

These deals may change throughout the day, so be sure to keep an eye on this page. You can also check out the 10 Best Prime Day Echo, Alexa & Kindle Deals (2018).

1. 50 Percent Off Fire TV Stick With Alexa Voice Remote & Echo Dot

The bundle deal combines the Fire TV Stick and the Echo Dot to give you control over your Fire TV via Alexa voice service. You can use your voice to activate compatible apps, play your favorite TV shows and movies, change channels and more. Echo Dot includes several far-field microphones, so your commands will be heard even if there’s background noise.

Price: $44.98 (50 percent off MSRP)

2. 80 Percent Off Amazon Dash Buttons

Stock up on household essentials, and re-order with the touch of a button with the Amazon Dash Button. There’s a button for every product, whether you’re looking for laundry detergent, tissues, snacks or other goods. Once the WiFi-enabled Dash is paired with your phone, just use the accompanying app to complete the set up. In addition to this Prime Day deal, you may also enjoy additional savings on select products ordered through your Dash.

3. $50 Off Fire HD 10 Tablet

Score $50 off the Fire HD 10 Tablet with this Prime Day deal. The tablet features a full HD 1080p display, with more pixels than previous Fire tablets. A 1.8GHz quad core processor powers the tablet, which also has 2GB RAM and internal storage that can be expanded to 256GB. You can use your voice to control many of the tablet’s features thanks to Alexa voice service.

Price: $99.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

4. 50 Percent Off Fire TV With 4K UHD & Alexa Voice Remote

Get 50 percent off the Fire TV and 4K UHD & Alexa Voice Remote with this Prime Day deal. The third generation Fire TV features a sleek new design that lets you tuck it behind the TV. It’s also more powerful thanks to its quad core processor. With Alexa voice service, you can do anything from order a pizza to play music, control content and more.

Price: $34.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

5. 30 Percent Off Echo (2nd Generation)

The second generation Echo features Alexa voice service for hands-free control. Just use your voice to make calls, set a timer, play your favorite music and more. You can also have the device send messages. Echo comes in several styles, from a classic charcoal fabric to oak and walnut finishes.

Price: $69.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

