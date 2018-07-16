10 Best Prime Day Echo, Alexa & Kindle Deals (2018)

Echo, Alexa and Kindle remain some of Amazon’s most popular products. If you’ve never owned a Kindle device or you would like to incorporate Alexa voice services into your home, now’s the time to jump in with these Prime Day Alexa, Echo and Kindle deals.

The original Echo products include the Echo Dot, a compact smart speaker with Alexa voice service, and the larger Echo, which also uses Alexa. The newer Echo Spot features a display screen with video flash briefings, such as the latest weather reports and lyrics to your favorite songs. You can also find devices such as Echo Plus, which has a built-in smart hub, and Amazon Tap, the Bluetooth-enabled portable speaker with Alexa voice service.

Kindle E-readers are also popular. Maybe you own a basic Kindle and are looking for deals on an upgrade, or you’re an avid reader who wants to see what the Kindle is all about. All models hold thousands of books, but some also come with certain features, such as a larger screen, WiFi and a front light that automatically adapts to provide optimal brightness.

This year’s Prime Day will be the longest yet, which means an extra six hours to score some of the year’s best savings and discounts on select products. Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off on Monday, July 16, and lasts for 36 hours. Deals and savings will be offered through the 17th, so be sure to check back often for the latest discounts. If you’re not currently a Prime member, you can try Amazon Prime free for 30 days.

Keep in mind that as with all Prime Day categories, the deals on this page are likely to change throughout the day. Be sure to check back often if you don’t currently see the right deal for you.

1. $100 Off Echo Look

Save $100 off the Echo Look, Amazon’s own fashion-oriented device. Use the Echo Look as a personal assistant by taking photos and videos of your outfit and requesting feedback. Echo Look works with Alexa for hands-free control. Aside from fashion advice, you can use the Echo Look to get the latest weather and traffic reports, check your schedule for the day and more.

Price: $99.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

2. 25 Percent Off Fire TV Cube Alexa Streaming Player

Score $30 off the Fire TV Cube, Amazon’s hands-free streaming media player with Alexa voice service. You can use the Cube for full control over the TV, from the content to the volume and more. A built-in speaker lets you hear the latest news, control other compatible smart home devices, control the lights and more.

Price: $89.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

3. $100 Off Echo Show

This Prime Day, score $100 off Amazon’s Echo Show. With Echo Show, you can enjoy all the benefits of Alexa voice service, along with a display screen that shows video briefings. Check out the screen to see music lyrics, photos, the latest weather forecasts, flash video briefings and more. You can make hands-free and video calls with Echo Show.

Price: $129.99 (43 percent off MSRP)

4. $40 Off Amazon Kindle Paperwhite E-reader

The Kindle Paper White isn’t new, but it remains a customer favorite for various reasons. The high-resolution screen is easy on the eyes, while the built-in adjustable light lets you comfortably read during the day or night. You can expect the battery in this Kindle to last several weeks per charge.

Price: $79.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

5. 40 Percent Off Echo Dot (2nd Generation)

Echo Dot (2nd Generation) is a compact, portable speaker that uses Alexa voice service. Through Alexa, you can control various smart home devices, make calls, play music and more. Echo Dot also has a built-in speaker, which allows it to function as an alarm clock or personal assistant. The speaker constantly learns new tasks, features and skills.

Price: $29.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

6. $110 Off Toshiba 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (Fire TV Edition)

Score over $100 off the Amazon Fire 4K TV with UHD picture quality for enhanced contrast, colors and overall clarity. This TV comes with a voice remote and Alexa, so all you need to do is use your voice to search for your favorite movies and shows, control other smart home devices and more. Plenty of content and features are built in to the TV, from Prime Video to Netflix to thousands of channels.

Price: $289.99 (28 percent off MSRP)

7. 38 Percent Off Kindle E-reader

The Kindle E-reader is a more basic version of the Kindle Paperwhite. There aren’t any notifications or alerts, which allows you to fully concentrate on your reading. You’ll get a six-inch anti-glare screen along with WiFi connectivity. Audible is built into the device, providing a readily available selection of audiobooks.

Price: $49.99 (38 percent off MSRP)

8. $64 Off Echo Plus

If you’re just getting started with your smart home, consider adding the Echo Plus to your living space. This Prime Day deal saves you $65, or 39 percent. The Echo Plus comes with a free Philips Hue bulb, and is easy to set up. This Amazon device is compatible with Alexa for voice service.

A built-in smart home hub makes it easy to connect and control other smart devices. The ZigBee smart home hub is compatible with some other smart home products, including the Philips Hue bulb.

Price: $99.99 (39 percent off MSRP)

9. 50 Percent Off Fire TV Stick With Alexa Voice Remote

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick now comes with the Alexa Voice Remote to make watching your favorite movies and TV shows that much easier. You can use the remote to launch your favorite content or listen to your favorite music. In addition to voice commands, Alexa’s skills provide access to hundreds of thousands of movies, TV shows, websites and more. Score 50 percent off with this Prime Day deal.

Price: $19.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

10. $30 Off Echo Spot

Echo Spot is a compact and easily portable speaker with a screen. You can use this Echo for everything from ordering pizza to seeing the latest video flash news briefings. It works just as well as a timer in the kitchen, or an alarm clock in your bedroom. Echo Spot is compatible with Alexa voice service, so you can make hands-free calls and use your voice for other commands.

Price: $99.99 (23 percent off MSRP)

See Also:

Top 5 Best Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals (2018)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.