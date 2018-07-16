10 Best Prime Day Electronics Deals (2018)

While Amazon has yet to drop its best electronics deals for Prime Day, you can still catch many early deals on a variety of products. On this list, we’ve included a variety of devices being sold at large discounts. Amazon will release its best Prime Day deals starting at 3PM EST.

Here’s the Top 5 Best Prime Day electronics deals currently available.

1. Toshiba 50″ 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV – 28% Off

This Toshiba UHD Smart TV has over 8 million pixels to deliver the most crisp and attractive video you’ve ever seen. On top of that, it also has built-in smart TV features so you can use Alexa as a voice remote out of the box. It can also be used to control your smart home devices. Now that’s an intelligent TV.

Users love it for its affordable price, great value, and ample I/O options including USB, composite, antenna, and Ethernet.

Price: $289.99

2. SanDisk Ultra Flair 64GB – 15% Off

For those who need fast storage that’s easy-to-carry, look no further than this Sandisk Flash Drive. It’s 64GB so it’s big enough for most projects, even videos. It boasts attractive metal casing, and lightning fast performance of up to 150MBPS – meaning you can transfer a FHD film in about 30 seconds. It also includes a 5 year warranty from the manufacturer.

If security is your concern, this drive also can be setup with password-protection, to keep your files safe.

Price: $15.99

3. Dell XPS 13″ 9370 – 10% Off

Dell is really giving Apple a run for its money at a fraction of the price. It’s hard not to look at their updated XPS line with 8th Gen Intel processors as anything but stunning. This model has Dell’s innovative InfinityEdge display, meaning its very close to Bezel-less (and certainly has way less Bezel than what Cupertino’s cooking). With a fast 128GB SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, and 8GB of RAM, it will blow a Macbook out of the water in virtually every performance aspect.

It weighs in at a mere 2.67 pounds. So it’s not just fast, it’s light too. This is a great computer for those who are doing anything from audio editing, document creation, or student or office work. It could also be used for 1080P video editing, but you may want to step up a bit in performance for this use case.

Price: $1299.99

4. Yi Discovery Action Camera – 22% Off

Boasting full 4K recording at 20FPS, this action camera has eight shooting modes and can create superb looking content at the fraction of the price of its competitors. It now has built-in wireless functionality with bandwidth of up to 26MBPS so you can bring your video files straight onto your phone for easy shareability. Another benefit is its easy touch screen, meaning beginners will find it straightforward to set up and operate. This camera makes a great gift for beginners to action cameras.

Price: $59.89

5. BlinK Indoor Security System – 30% Off

This Blink Indoor security system boasts a huge variety of features. It includes a motion detector and is totally battery-powered (using two AA lithium batteries). It boasts a simple installation and can even be monitored and accessed via an Alexa skill. It’s sophisticated home surveillance that’s easy-to-use.

Users love it for its clear audio, solid picture, and true wireless capabilities. It’s a great way to monitor your home or office on a budget.

Price: $69.00

6. Fire HD10 Tablet With Alexa – 33% Off

If you’re in the market for a new tablet, this deal is hard to resist. Amazon is offering their full high-definition tablet at a fraction of its usual price. The $99.99 model boasts 32GB of storage which should be plenty for even the most avid movie watcher.

You can enjoy any media from Amazon’s platform on your device without any problem including Kindle books, TV shows, and movies from Amazon Prime. As a member of Prime, you also get unlimited access to a significant amount of media at no additional charge. If you’re not a Prime Member, you can become one here.

Price: $99.99

7. BenQ 4K HDR Monitor – 20% Off

If you’re looking for the best of the best in monitor quality, this display from BenQ has it all. It includes a top-of-the-line resolution of 3840×2160, High Dynamic Range, and a variety of color temperatures (which can also help reduce eye strain). For gamers, all of this is already sounding sweet, but it gets better. This monitory also has Free-Sync technology meaning it will not allow for broken frames, screen-tearing, and other undesirable visual problems.

Price: $399.99

8. Brother Monochrome Laser Printer – 20% Off

If you need a reliable printer that is great for documents, look no further than the Brother Monochrome Laser Printer. It’s one best Prime Day Electronics Deals available today. Why? It offers 27 pages per minute of printing capability, along with full compatibility with Windows 7, 8, and 10. It also includes a 1-year warranty from the manufacturer. Users love it for how much bang one can get for their buck – you can get a lot of pages from one laser drum.

Price: $79.99

9. Fire TV Cube 4K – 25% Off

If you’re looking for Alexa integration, superb picture quality, access to a variety of apps (including reddit and Facebook), this is the product for you and at a great price. The Fire TV Cube, needless to say, provides access to all of Amazon’s content, boasts a built-in speaker, and can respond to voice commands from virtually any direction. For the A/V buffs reading, yes, it does boast 4K at 60FPS. This thing outputs some serious visuals.

Price: $89.99

10. Cyberpower Surge Protector – 56% Off

The surge protector has it all. It includes up to 1200 joules of protection, two universal serial bus (USB) outputs, and rotatable inputs, for those frequent times when the plug just won’t fit into right. Not only does this come with a lifetime limited warranty, it further includes a $75,000 connected equipment warranty from the manufacturer. If you need robust power protection, this is a great way to go.

Price: $11.06

