5 Best Prime Day Headphone Deals (2018)

A good pair of headphones is often a splurge, but with these Prime Day headphone deals you can get a great product at a low price. From wireless to noise cancelling to waterproof, these are the best Prime Day headphone deals no matter what you wear them for.

If you travel often, the Bose noise cancelling are a great choice. If you mainly wear headphones while working out, go for the waterproof, wireless option. Or maybe you just want a basic pair of wireless headphones for everything from listening to music to taking work calls. Those are here too.

Some of these Prime Day headphone deals save you more than 50 percent, so shop today before these become splurge items again.

1. Save More Than 50 Percent On Bose Quiet Comfort Noise Cancelling Headphones

These headphones are normally a splurge, but today they’re more than 50 percent off. Tech Radar said they deliver an “unparalleled audio experience” and have “stunning noise cancellation.”

The headphones are lightweight and comfortable, and don’t need a battery to use as they plug into your device. An inline mic/remote allows you to control volume and calls. The headphones fold and pivot to fit in a small case, so they’re easy to carry.

Reviewers loved them for work, and especially travel. They said the headphones cancel all airplane noise, even crying babies, making it easy to get work done, watch movies, or fall asleep.

Price: $125 (58 percent off $299)

2. 50 Percent Off Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones

These headphones don’t only cancel noise, they’re also wireless. On Push AINC technology helps the headphones adjust to your environment and cancel noise appropriately. They have one-touch wireless Bluetooth streaming.

Users liked that the battery lasts up to 35 hours (there’s also an included wire for longer listening), and appreciated the built-in microphone for calls and voice assistance. They said the clarity from the microphone was “impressive.”

For those who prefer sound customization, the Sony app helps you adjust to fit your preferences. The oval ear pads are soft and comfortable, and the headphones are light overall.

Price: $98 (51 percent off $198)

3. Save Big On Plantronics Waterproof Workout Headphones

If you live an active lifestyle, these headphones are for you. They fit snugly in your ears without wires, so you can workout with music and never worry about them falling out. Plus, they’re waterproof, so you can run or bike rain or shine, and don’t have to worry about sweat.

There’s a control on the ear that allows you to adjust volume, skip through songs, and take calls. The long-lasting battery delivers eight hours of battery life per charge, and they have a frequency response of 50-20,000Hz. They come in blue, green, and red and use Bluetooth to connect to your device.

Users liked the free app, which automatically updates firmware, and that they’re bright and reflective, which is helpful when working out outdoors at night. Another user said they were a great option to wear with glasses.

Price: $47 (33 percent off $71.04)

4. Save 30 Percent off Shure Wireless Noise Insulating Headphones

This is a great deal for these wireless headphones, which insulate noise and elevate bass and overall audio performance. These are especially great for those who wear headphones mainly for music. The sound isolating design blocks up to 37 dB of ambient noise, so you can focus or sleep when needed.

Reviewers liked the multi-point pairing options, which allows you to connect to two devices, so you can use both at home and at work. The three-button remote and mic allows you to control phone calls, voice commands, and music.

The headphones are ergonomically designed, so they rest comfortably in your ear. Users thought they were comfortable and delivered great sound, plus noise cancellation, for a low price.

Price: $69 (30 percent off $99)

5. Save On Bose SoundLink Headphones

Another great product from a reputable brand, these Bose SoundLink headphones give deep, immersive sound and can be worn either wired or wireless. The advanced microphone system gives HD voice for clear calls, making them perfect for those who work often on the go.

You can switch between two Bluetooth devices, so you can go from watching a video to taking a call, or switch easily from work to home.

Reviewers call them some of the best sounding wireless headphones for the clear, natural sound. They’re not noise cancelling, but the immersive sound still provides a great experience at a lower price. They run for up to 15 hours on one charge.

Price: $229 (18 percent off $279)

