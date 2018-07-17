5 Best Prime Day Health & Fitness Deals (2018)

Amazon Prime Day 2018 is finally here. Maybe you’re looking for a specific deal, such as savings on a new treadmill for your home gym, or you just want to see what’s on sale. This year’s Amazon Prime Day is longer than ever, and offers Prime members savings on over one million items.

This year’s Prime Day officially kicks off on July 16. Sales will continue over the next 36 hours. As with other Prime Day categories, many of these health and fitness deals will come and go over Monday and Tuesday. Be sure to check back frequently to see the latest discounts.

If you’re not already a Prime member, you can sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial. The trial lasts for 30 days, and will give you access to fast, free shipping on millions of items.

1. 40 Percent Off Fitbit Alta HR

Score 40 percent off the Fitbit Alta HR. The Alta HR is a 24/7 activity tracker that records your steps, distance, total active minutes, calories burned and more. The battery lasts up to seven days per charge. Other features include smartphone notifications, automatic sleep tracking, a personalized cardio fitness score, continuous wrist-based heart rate monitoring and more.

Price: $89.95 (40 percent off MSRP)

2. Up to 30 Percent Off Solimo Multivitamins

If you need to stock up on household essentials such as probiotics and multivitamins, check out these deals on various Solimo products. Solimo, one of Amazon’s own brands, largely consists of nutritional supplements and related products.

You can also score savings on the Solimo Men’s One Daily Multivitamin Multimineral. You’ll get 365 tablets, which is enough to last an entire year. This discount also applies to the Solimo Women’s One Daily Multivitamin Multimineral.

Amazon is also offering savings on its Solimo 50+ Adult One Daily Multivitamin. You’ll get a one year supply of the multivitamin, which doesn’t contain any gluten, lactose or artificial flavors.

3. Up to 60 Percent Off Select CAP Barbell Exercise Mats

This Amazon Prime Day deal lets you score up to 60 percent off various CAP Barbell exercise mats. Whether you have a dedicated home gym and need to protect your flooring, or you’re just looking for an exercise mat for your workouts, it’s important to have the proper mat for your workouts.

Many of this year’s Prime Day savings are on interlocking tile mats, which are particularly handy for compact spaces. They’re also more versatile, and allow you to customize your workout space.

4. Up to 30 Percent Off Garmin Watches

Garmin remains a top choice among athletes looking for dependable performance and accurate GPS recordings. Here’s a look at a few of the top Garmin deals for Amazon Prime Day 2018.

Save $125, or 50 percent, off the Garmin vívoactive watch. This watch comes in regular and extra large sizes. Highlights include 24/7 heart rate monitoring, a battery that lasts up to eight days in watch mode and smart notifications.

Save $70 off the Garmin vívoactive 3. This GPS smartwatch has several built-in sports apps to track indoor and outdoor activities, from yoga to swimming to running and more. You’ll get smart notifications and automatic data uploads when the watch is paired with your smartphone.

5. 28 Percent Off Wahoo TICKR Heart Rate Monitor

The Wahoo TICKR Heart Rate Monitor provides personalized heart rate training, along with training zones, so that you can accurately measure your fitness level. ANT+ and Bluetooth 4.0 technology ensures this heart rate monitor will work with most smartphones and tablets. You can pair the monitor with various third party apps, such as Strava, Nike+ Running, Cyclemeter and more.

Price: $36.12 (28 percent off MSRP)

