5 Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals (2018)

Outfit your cooking space with a new appliance, or save big on other must-have kitchen accessories with this year’s best Prime Day kitchen deals. Prices have been slashed over $100 on certain items, so now’s the time to act if you’ve been waiting for a deal.

This year’s Prime Day emphasizes Lightning Deals. These deals tend to go quickly, so be sure to check back often for new deals. You can also visit the Prime Day kitchen deals page for additional savings.

You’ll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the year’s best Prime Day deals. If you haven’t done so already, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial membership.

1. 44 Percent Off Ninja Professional Blender 1000

If you’re looking for a blender that can make smoothies, crush ice and perform other tasks, consider the Ninja Professional Blender 1000. You’ll get 40 percent off with this Prime Day deal. Highlights include a 72 ounce blender jar along with low, medium and high settings for customized results. All parts are dishwasher safe.

Price: $49.99 (44 percent off MSRP)

2. 44 Percent Off Philips Viva Airfryer

A 44 percent discount drops the price of the Philips Viva Airfryer by $79. This air fryer cooks your favorite foods using hot air, rather than oil. Your food will still be crispy, but you’ll ingest much less fat than you would with a typical fryer. Aside from frying, the air fryer also roasts, grills and bakes food.

Price: $99.99 (44 percent off MSRP)

3. $60 Off Instant Pot Ultra 8 Quart

The Instant Pot Ultra 8 Quart is large enough to cook for families and bigger groups. This pressure cooker comes with all the essentials, plus a host of user-friendly features. For example, it adjusts the cooking time for altitude cooking. The Instant Pot also has several built-in smart programs, including Cake, Egg, Steam, Pressure Cook, Sterilize and more.

Price: $119.95 (33 percent off MSRP)

4. $269 Off PicoBrew Pico Model C Beer Brewing Appliance

Score $269, or 49 percent, off the Pico Model C with this Prime Day deal. You can brew up to five liters of craft beer at a time with this brewer. Once you add the ingredients, you can brew just about any type of beer, from stouts to IPAs. Your beer will be carbonated and fermented before it’s ready to go in 10 to 14 days.

Price: $279.99 (49 percent off MSRP)

5. $120 Off Cuisinart PerfecTemp Programmable Coffeemaker

Score over $100 off the Cuisinart PerfecTemp Programmable Coffeemaker with this Prime Day deal. You can choose the bold setting if you want a stronger cup. The machine brews up to four cups at a time, and can be set to brew up to 24 hours in advance. Other features include indicator lights, a backlit LCD display and a self-cleaning function.

Price: $65.00 (65 percent off MSRP)

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.