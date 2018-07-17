5 Best Prime Day Pet Deals (2018)

Pamper your pet and save some money with this year’s best Prime Day pet deals. You’ll find steep savings and discounts on many different products. Stock up on food, cleaning supplies and other essentials, or try out a new treat or toy.

Many Prime Day pet deals come in the form of Lightning Deals, which tend to go fairly quickly. For this reason, it’s a good idea to keep checking this page for updated deals. You can also visit the main Prime Day page for additional savings.

As with every other year, this year’s Prime Day requires you to be an Amazon Prime member. If you haven’t already done so, you can sign up for Amazon Prime, with a free 30-day trial.

1. $146 Off Petcube Bites Pet Camera

A 59 percent discount drops the price of the Petcube Bites Pet Camera by $146. This handy treat dispenser is designed for cats and dogs. All you need to do is download the accompanying app, and you can dispense treats for your furry friend even if you’re not at home. The camera features 1080p HD video along with night vision and two-way audio.

Price: $102.99 (59 percent off MSRP)

2. Up to 50 Percent Off Greenies Dog Treats

Keep your dog’s mouth healthy between cleanings with dental chews. Greenies offers a selection of dental chews for dogs of different sizes, including teenie chews for dogs that weigh between five and 15 pounds, and large chews for dogs up to 100 pounds. The chews come in a various flavors. Each piece helps control tartar and plaque buildup in your dog’s mouth.

3. Up to 40 Percent Off Feline Favorites

From dental chews to automatic feeders to self-cleaning litter boxes, stock up on treats and essentials for your cat while saving money with these Prime Day deals. Many of the discounted items come in large and jumbo sizes, so you get plenty of bang for your buck.

Keep your cat hydrated throughout the day with the PetSafe Drinkwell Original Cat and Dog Water Fountain, which is currently discounted by 44 percent. The fountain has a 50-ounce capacity, and provides fresh, filtered drinking water. A free-falling stream makes drinking water a bit more interesting.

You can also set up the PetSafe Smart Feed Automatic Dog and Cat Feeder, which is discounted by 39 percent for Prime Day. The feeder holds up to 24 cups of food, and works well for cats and dogs. Once you’ve connected your iPhone or Android, you can use it to set up and monitor feedings, even if you’re not home.

4. 61 Percent Off Nylabone Power Chew

Score 61 percent off the Nylabone Power Chew with this Lightning Deal. The bone comes in sizes ranging from extra-small to extra-large. It’s also long lasting and will keep your dog entertained. As your pet chews, the ridges along the bone will help to clean the dog’s teeth. A delicious bacon flavor keeps dogs focused on the bone, rather than your furniture and other possessions.

Price: $4.47 (61 percent off MSRP)

5. 24 Percent Off Best Bully Sticks Bully Stick Bites

The Bully Stick Bites by Best Bully Sticks are all-natural dog treats made with 100 percent beef. The treats are ideal for small dogs, and are easy to digest. These treats are low in fat and high in protein, making them a satisfying treat for your dog.

Price: $15.99 (24 percent off MSRP)

