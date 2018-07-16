7 Best Prime Day Printer Deals (2018)

Prime Day is here, and today is the day to find the best deals on everything you need for your home and office. Printers are expensive, so this is the perfect time to take advantage of Prime Day printer deals.

This year Amazon is extending Prime Day to 36 hours, giving you even more time to shop. These deals are eligible only for Amazon Prime members, so be sure to sign up if you haven’t already and get your free 30 day trial.

Some of the best deals will happen later on in the day, so make sure to check back here today and tomorrow for updated information on the most current sales. You can also browse through Amazon’s Prime Day page to see all of the active deals.

1. 40 Percent Off Dremel Digilab 3D20 3D Printer

The Dremel Digilab is one of the most reliable 3D printers out there, and allows you to get started right away. It is completely pre-assembled so you can use it right around the box, including a .5kg spool of filament and clear and easy setup instructions. The fully enclosed design makes this printer safe, with a non-heated building pate, PLA-only printing and 3rd party UL safety approval.

Price: $599 (40 percent off MSRP)

2. 20 Percent Off Brother Monochrome Laser Printer

Save $50 on this B/W laser printer from Brother. It has a large, expandable paprt capacity and can hold 520 sheets. You can connect via wireless or ethernet, allowing printing from mobile devices or computers. It is Amazon Dash replenishment enabled for easy refills, and has advanced security features to prevent unauthorized document access.

Price: $199 (20 percent off MSRP)

3. 20 Percent Off Brother HL-L2300D Monochrome Laser Printer with Duplex Printing

This Brother printer features automatic duplex printing and can print at speeds of up to 27 ppm. It has a 250 sheet capacity and Windows 10 compatibility. It comes with a 1 year warranty.

Price: $79.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

4. 15 Percent Off Brother MFC-J985DW Inkjet All-in-One Color Printer

This Brother color printer is a great deal, not only because of this special Prime Day price but because of its cost-effective printing. Print B/w for less than 1 cent per page and color for less than 5 cents per page. It also has a scanner, automatic duplex capabilities, wireless connectivity, Amazon Dash replenishment enabled and a two year warranty.

Price: $169.99 (15 percent off MSRP)

5. 17 Percent Off Canon imageCLASS D570 Monochrome Laser Printer with Scanner and Copier

This Canon printer prints at 28 pages per minute and has wifi compatibility to connect mobile devices or computers for easy and fast printing. You can use Canon Print Business, Apple AirPrint, Mopria Print service or Google Cloud Print for printing on the go. The display is user friendly and tiltable, and the paper capacity is 250 sheets.

Price: $159.99 (17 percent off MSRP)

6. 45 Percent Off Canon imageCLASS LBP162dw Monochrome Laser Printer

Save over $130 on this awesome printer from Canon. You can print 30 pages per minute, up to 8 1/2″ x 14″ paper sizes. This printer has a 250 page capacity and comes with Canon’s standard one year warranty.

Price: $161.59 (45 percent off MSRP)

7. 31 Percent Off Samsung SL-M2020W/XAA Wireless Monochrome Printer

Save over $30 on this printer from Samsung, which is perfect for home or office use. It features Near Field Communication or NFC Print so that you can print directly from your smartphone. The printer is Amazon Dash Replenishment enabled and is compatible with multiple operating systems.

Price: $68.99 (31 percent off MSRP)

