5 Best Prime Day Tablet Deals (2018)

Amazon’s 36-hour Prime Day deals bonanza is still going strong. There are lots of great deals this year, but one of the best types of deals are the discounts on tablets.

Whether you’re looking for a tablet for grownups, students, or kids, there’s a deal that will catch your eye. With some tablets as low as $29.99 for Prime Day, now is definitely the time to get the most bang for your buck.

Looking to score a cheap tablet on Prime Day? Read on to see this year’s Prime Day tablet deals on models from Amazon and Samsung.

1. Just $29.99 — Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa

This tablet is 40 percent off, bringing its total price to under $30. This tablet is inexpensive, but it’s not cheaply made. Great features include eight hour battery life, an ultralight design, and Amazon’s helpful Alexa voice assistant.

Note that this low price is for the 8GB version of the tablet only. However, if you’re worried that 8GB isn’t enough storage, don’t be. You should know that this tablet has support for a microSD slot for up to 256GB of expandable storage. If you need to pick up an SD card, it won’t set you back very much. Amazon offers this 256GB SD card for under $14.

Price: $29.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

2. Just $49.99 — Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa

Looking for a Fire tablet with a bigger screen and larger memory? While it’s a bit more expensive than the Fire 7, the Fire 8 tablet does offer a larger display and 16GB of storage for just $49.99. You can also expand the storage with a 256GB SD card if you need more space.

Our favorite things about the Fire HD 8 include 12-hour battery life, Alexa integration, and Dolby Audio for enhanced movie watching. Amazon bills the Fire HD 8 as “more durable than the latest iPad and 2x more durable than iPad mini 4,” making this a great option for those who are a bit accident-prone.

Price: $49.99 (38 percent off MSRP)

3. $150 Off Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 9.7-Inch Tablet (32GB)

Getting ready for Back to School season? This deal should be on your radar. Whether you’re headed back to school yourself or helping your kids get ready for classes, this tablet is a great tool for taking notes, doing research, or writing papers.

This device works well in tablet orientation, or with an added keyboard to mimic a laptop-like experience. If you’re looking for a dependable workhorse of a tablet, this is one of the best value deals for your money. The included Samsung S Pen Stylus is ideal for those who prefer taking notes longhand, instead of just typing.

Price: $399.99 (27 percent off MSRP)

4. $80 Off Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-Inch (32 GB)

Need a tablet with serious battery life? Then this is the Prime Day tablet deal you’ve been looking for.

This tablet with built-in Wi-Fi is nicely discounted for Prime Day 2018. It’s a savings of over $80. Plus, you get three months of YouTube Red for free with your purchase.

It offers 14 hours of battery life, though the battery life may last even longer when doing certain tasks. Samsung states that this tablet can last for up to 15 hours of web browsing before needing to be recharged. And if you’re listening to music, music play time can be an incredible 153 hours.

Price: $149 (35 percent off MSRP)

5. Just $69.99 — Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet With Protective Case

With so many Prime Day tablet deals to choose from, don’t overlook the deals for kids. Amazon’s Fire 7 tabs for kids are a great value, since they come bundled with an impact-resistant case. Amazon also backs these tablets for kids with an impressive warranty. If the tablet is damaged for any reason by your kids, simply send it back and get a new one, no questions asked.

Price: $69.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

