5 Best Prime Day TV Deals (2018)

While there are many Amazon television deals that focus on smart TVs, there are still plenty of options without fancy bells and whistles. You’ll find them here.

1. $110 Off Proscan PLDED4016A 40-Inch TV

When Prime Day television deals roll around, there are a couple of things you should come to expect.

First, there’s going to be one ultra-expensive TV that’s cheaper-than-dirt. Second, you’ll find a slew of electronics companies you’ve never heard of. Third, there’s a ton in-between.

So, how does one go about getting the absolute best TV deal on Prime Day? You bite the bullet, and trust the reviews.

The Proscan PLDED4016A 40-Inch TV fits the bill, like it owns the place.

There’s a good chance you haven’t heard of Proscan, and that’s totally ok. To know whether they manufacture quality electronics, all you need to do is look at the reviews.

Reviews are the key to any Amazon electronic deal–they show what customers think, both good and bad.

Scanning the Proscan PLDED4016A 40-Inch TV reviews, you’ll see there are a lot of people who enjoy the product (and the price!).

As a 1080p, full High-Definition TV, you’re already starting of on the right foot. It has an aspect ratio of 16:9. Clear images grace your screen every time you flip it on.

And lagging isn’t much of an issue, as the refresh rate is a cool 60Hz.

Hook it up to a variety of devices, with the following in- and outputs:

3 HDMIs

1 VGA

1 Audio/Video (A/V)

1 PC Audio

1 Headphone

1 Coaxial Cable

1 RF output

No matter where you’re sitting in the room, you’ll see brilliant displays every single time. Whether you’re gaming or relaxing with your favorite shows, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better TV under-$200 on Prime Day.

Price: $179.99 (38 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Incredible quality for the price

Lightweight & easy-to-handle

Setting-up is a snap

Connects with a variety of other devices

Cons:

Speakers aren’t phenomenal – upgrade speakers or plug-in headphones

Can be difficult to sync to your cable box

Programming remote may take some work

Smart TVs are all the rage, allowing you to stream right from the internet, and access other awesome features. Here, you’ll find the best deals on Prime Day TVs.

2. $503 Off LG 65UJ7700 60-Inch Smart TV

When you’re purchasing a TV online, it can be downright scary. After all, you’re throwing down some big bucks, and don’t want to end up mega disappointed.

The easiest way to mitigate an buyer’s remorse, is to invest in a television from a company you already know and trust.

In the world of TVs, there are tons of reputable names like Sony, Toshiba, Samsung, and Vizio. But, you can’t forget about the awesomeness that is LG.

So, if you’re looking for the best TV deals on Prime Day, look no further than the LG 65UJ7700 65-Inch Smart TV.

Most smart TVs come with the basic internet access and connectivity to a streaming device. This bad boy takes it a step further, and curates your favorite shows with an a la carte selection, which personalizes the way you consume shows.

Lagging is a literal drag when it comes to watching TV. But when it comes to gaming? Bad lag time will literally ruin your experience.

Luckily, your lagging woes stay in the past, thanks to the addition of TruMotion 120, which produces a Refresh Rate of 60Hz.

Connecting to the internet is a breeze. Once you’ve signed in, you’ll have access to all of your favorite services in one place, like Netflix, additional internet channels, and others.

Brilliant images populate before your very eyes, thanks to a 4K Ultra HD. Crisp audio exits the speakers, owing to a snappy bitt of Dolby technology.

The TV itself measures 53.9″ wide x 33.3″ high x 10.7″ long, for a perfect 60-inch TV.

It’s loaded with the following inputs:

4 HDMIs

2 USB

1 RF

1 Component

1 Composite

1 Ethernet

1 Optical

There are few smart televisions that match the level of amazingness that is the LG 65UJ7700 65-Inch Smart TV.

Price: $996.99 (32 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Display is brilliant and crisp

Sound quality is phenomenal

Tons of inputs, so you can customize viewing experience

Comes mounted on a strong, sturdy stand

Cons:

Screen pre-sets must be adjust, for optimum viewing

Slight lag exists in higher-quality displays

3. $110 Off Toshiba 50-inch 4K Smart TV

When it comes to TV deals on Prime Day, you know there are going to be some juicy savings. That gives you the opportunity to upgrade more than you usually do.

Rather than simply choosing a larger screen size, opt to go with some awesome add-ons. TV technology has come so far, and you don’t want to miss out.

Not only is the Toshiba 50-inch 4K Smart TV a fabulous choice in and of itself, but it’s actually one of Amazon’s top-sellers.

This baby is the Fire TV Edition. That means Amazon’s service is built-into the system, allowing you to enjoy thousands of apps, channels, and Alexa Skills.

In fact, it hooks up to:

Netflix

Hulu

HBO

Showtime

Starz

Prime Video – of course!

…and tons more

An incredible eight-million pixels populate the screen, to create some of the clearest images, with a deep contrast, and vibrant colors.

This television integrates seamlessly with regular cable, in addition to other streaming channels, in a single home screen. (An HD antenna is required).

As voice control has become more popular, Toshiba decided to include that feature in this model. Control your RV with a voice remote, which comes with Alexa.

Alexa allows you to do a number of actions, including searching for TV shows, switching inputs, playing music, controlling smart devices, launching apps, and a ton more–with just your voice.

Its dimensions are 44.6″ wide x 26.4″ high x 10.7″ deep. And, it comes with multiple input and output options, including:

3 HDMI (ARC, USV, composite input)

Digital output (optical)

Antenna/cable output

Audio output

Ethernet

There are few TVs on the market that match the awesomeness that is the Toshiba 50-inch 4K Smart TV.

Price: $289.99 (28 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Can effortless browse the internet & use cable in the same place

Ridiculously easy to set-up

Images are sharp and vivid

Speakers are great – can plug-in other ones, too

Cons:

Included instructions are less-than-ideal, at best

Box it arrives in is almost as heavy as TV itself

4. $95 Off TCL 40S305 40-Inch Smart TV

Over the years, we’ve started seeing more and more smart TVs on the market. They range significantly in price, size, and capability.

You’d expect a Fire-specific one to be on the list of the best Prime Day TV deals. But, are there any other brands you’d assume was on there, too?

Did I just hear “Roku”? You hit the nail on the head. This TCL 40S305 40-Inch Smart TV is a phenomenal choice in televisions.

Roku is another popular streaming device. With it, you can stream thousands of tv shows, in addition to regular cable.

Aside from watching capabilities, it also allows you to hook up to gaming consoles, and other types of devices.

Never waste hours flipping through seemingly-endless rows of what’s currently playing. Instead, you can set your favorites, so they’re available whenever.

In terms of picture-quality, everything displays in a Full-HD, 1080p resolution. Direct-lit LEDs further enhance the crispness of the image.

As the number of action scenes of drastically increased over the years, it’s important there’s no lag. Luckily, this bad boy has a refresh rate of 120Hz, so you’ll never experience motion blur.

It has the following inputs:

3 HDMI

USB

RF

Composite

Headphone jack

Optical Audio Output

Its dimensions are 36.3″ wide x 21.1″ high x 2.9″ deep. Mount it to the wall, or use a stand–it’s up to you.

Price: $194.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Maintains strong wifi connectivity

Can use proprietary remote or download remote app

Displays high-quality images

Television is shockingly light

Cons:

Made by a lesser-known electronics company

Not everyone prefers the Roku system

Since some people consider watching shows to be “TV”, it’d be a mistake not to include any savings on streaming services. Here, you’ll find the best ones available through Amazon.

5. $30 Off Fire TV Cube

If you’re the main bill payer in your house, you know how frustrating it is to see the cost of some utilities.

During a super hot or cold month, your electricity could skyrocket. If you own a pool, your water bill may spell disaster.

But, do you know the most annoying one of all? Your dang cable bill. I swear, they jack up the prices every-other-month.

I’ve got a solution for you: The Fire Cube TV.

You’ve probably already heard of the Fire Stick. It’s Amazon’s proprietary streaming media player. It exploded in popularity when it dropped….so the upgraded version will knock your socks off.

This bad boy is the first entirely hands-free streaming device with Alexa. In combination, they deliver the ultimate entertainment experience.

Simply ask Alexa (from anywhere in the room), to execute any number of tasks, such as dimming the lights, and turning the TV on or off.

Browse through shows and movies, fast forward, pause or play, and more, with just your voice, no matter what direction you face.

In addition to the streaming services, you can also check the weather, listen to your favorite news updates, and even control other smart devices.

As for the quality, it’s top-notch. Pictures are true-to-life, bursting from the scren, with a vivid 4K Ultra HD up-to-60-fps.

In terms of audio, it’s absolutely through-the-roof. Thanks to the clarity of the Dolby Atmos, you’ll only hear the crispest sounds.

With the Fire TV Cube, you can access over-500,000-TV shows and movies, from the comfort of your couch. Plus, you can also browse Facebook, YouTube, Reddit, and other websites, with the built-in Firefox browsers.

Your Amazon Prime membership gives you access to tons of Prime originals, and other well-known series.

While not technically a Prime Day TV deal, you’ll be hard-pressed to pass up this streaming service.

Price: $89.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Allows access to more-than-500,000 movies & TV shows

Built-in Alexa gives you the devices capabilities from anywhere in a room

Setting up is a snap

Compatible with 4K Ultra HD

Cons:

Not a TV – instead, it’s a streaming service

Voice commands must be very specific

