Everyone has been asking, “When is Amazon Prime Day 2018?” We have the answer, plus important info you’ll need to get the best possible deals on the big day. Read on to learn when Prime Day deals start, how long they’ll be available, and how to take advantage of all of the best sales.

When is Prime Day 2018?

Authenticating a date that was leaked last month, an Amazon press release from July 2 has officially confirmed that Prime Day 2018 will begin at 12pm Pacific Time on July 16. That’s 3pm Eastern Time, for those of you who live on the East Coast.

In order to take advantage of Prime Day deals, you do need to have a current Prime membership. You can sign up for a Prime membership here. Based on how quickly deals have sold out in years past, we recommend signing up for a Prime Membership ASAP if you don’t already have one. This will save you precious time when you’re trying to snag a deal with limited inventory on Prime Day.

Prime Day deals will be available for shoppers in the US, as well as several other countries. Amazon Prime customers in the UK, Japan, India, Italy, and many other countries around the globe will see deals tailored to their location.

How Long Does Prime Day 2018 Run?

The name Prime Day is a little misleading, since Prime Day 2018 doesn’t run for just one single day. This year, Prime Day will run for a whopping 36 hours, totaling a full day and a half of bargains. That is six more hours of deals than Prime Day 2017, for those keeping track at home.

Prime Day deals will run until they are sold out, or until the deal timer runs out in the case of timed deals. Amazon’s press release states that this year’s Prime Day extravaganza will feature over one million deals in markets around the globe.

As in previous years, all Prime Day deals require shoppers to have an active Prime Membership. This means you’ll either need to have an existing annual or monthly Prime Membership, or sign up for a free trial of Prime.

Note that if you have previously done a free trial of Prime at any time in the past, Amazon will require you to sign up for a paid membership to Prime before letting you snag any of their sweet Prime Day deals.

Early Prime Day Deals

While Prime Day doesn’t officially kick off until July 16, you can take advantage of early Prime Day lead-up deals starting right now.

Select early Prime Day deals that are live now include 30 percent off select “essentials” products like vitamins and coffee, as well as a deal for $100 off the Echo Show smart device.

Want to see all of Amazon’s deals in one place? You can also browse all of the active, early Prime Day promotions here.

