5 Best 8th Generation Laptops: Compare & Save (2018)

There’s never been a better time to buy a new laptop. Intel recently released their 8th generation processors meaning that the price you pay for the performance you get is lower than ever. Not only that, these new 8th generation processors help extend battery life, require less cooling, and overall, are just plain better. That said, most of the performance gains are efficiency (consuming less power) and multicore speed. In non-technical terms, this means that processors like the 7700HQ are still as good as ever for gaming and other single core tasks.

Here’s a quick overview of the Best Intel 8th Generation Laptops for different types of users and use cases.

Needless to say,there’s a high performance laptop for everyone on this list. Here’s the best Intel 8th Generation Processor laptops.

1. Asus Vivobook – $509.99

Pros: Cons: Nanoedge Display

Affordable price

Full 1080p

Large hard drive Can’t be used for gaming

3.7lbs isn’t exactly light

Many recommend adding in an SSD

Keyboard is not backlit

The ASUS Vivobook has been featured on many of our best PC’s list because it’s just plain practical. It boasts an affordable price, nice build quality, and decently light weight (3.7lbs is on the light side of hefty for this price range).

The only real downside of this PC is that it doesn’t have a video card or an SSD. Still, for most people who are using their PC to watch movies, work on documents, or for student use, this laptop packs plenty of power, capacity, and a full HD screen. All in all, it’s not a mind-blowing machine, but it packs a lot of value at a very reasonable price.

Fortunately, because it’s a PC, one can also switch out the hard drive fairly easily, meaning you are free to soup-up the performance at a later date.

2. Dell XPS 13 – $1,499.11

Pros: Cons: Fast SSD (NVMe)

Great price

Touch screen

Superb overall performance and battery life No graphics card means gaming will be limited

May be overkill for some users

Sad emotions of your friends who spent more on a less performant Mac

On the heavy side at 5.3lbs

Apple’s new line of Macbook Pros recently made headlines for their excessive “thermal throttling.” Unlike years prior, when Apple came under scrutiny, many were able to point to a PC-alternative that actually held its own. Dell is that alternative. Dell’s XPS series of laptops boasts a stunning appearance, blazing fast performance, and the level of reliability that one would normally expect from Apple. Truly, this PC is a Macbook Killer. While other manufacturers would scrimp, this PC has it all.

It boasts a blazing fast NVMe SSD for incredibly low boot time and whip-fast application opening. Plus, unlike any Macbook it also has a touch screen.

If you want a luxury PC at a great price, this model is as fast as they come. It’s great for student or office use, 1080P video editing, and producing audio. While Apple’s branding is tough to beat, Dell is delivering superior products at lower prices and if you can cope with Windows (which is not asking a lot these days), it’s a no-brainer.

It has a high-quality trackpad, bright IPS display, and a tight, smooth build quality. It looks and feels great.

3. Acer Aspire E15 – $749.99

Pros: Cons: 256GB SSD

8GB RAM – enough for most applications

DVD drive

Graphics card helps (but a GTX 1080 it’s not) Some users found capacity constraining (especially considering size of OS)

Can’t play modern games at medium settings

Runs on the hot side

Trackpad isn’t great

This is a great PC for those who want to game (but aren’t necessarily gamers), who want something affordable, and who want a PC that’s capable of creative production. Pivotally, it boasts a graphics card, a fast SSD (not as fast as an NVMe, but solid nonetheless), and enough RAM for virtually any use besides high-end video editing.

This PC is the best all-arounder because it should please just about everyone for any reason, but it’s not necessarily the best at anything. One minor drawback with this model is that the trackpad isn’t great. That said, plugging in a mouse is straightforward with its ample port selection. This is a good PC if you want a computer that does it all and you don’t want to spend a ton of money.

4. Lenovo Legion Y520 – $1098

Pros: Cons: Powerful specs including 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD

16GB RAM + i7 7700HQ for superb performance

Excellent build quality and display crispness

Backlit keyboard Really only ideal for gamers

Battery life isn’t great (though it’s normal for this type of laptop)

5.29lbs is on the heavy side

Red accents may not be for some people

Joining the ranks of Dell and other PC manufacturers like Razer, Lenovo delivers an incredibly well-built, sleek laptop with build quality that is undeniable. This is a no compromises PC with superb performance.

Full disclosure: Lenovo sent me a similar unit to try and I think this may be the best gaming laptop I’ve ever used in this price range. The IPS panel looks amazing, the boot time is very fast, and it comes with no bloatware. Additionally, the trackpad on this PC is solid. The hinge is extremely high quality.

For the gamers out there, this PC has a powerful graphics card and a great display. For those looking to produce audio, video, or edit photos, this is the perfect choice. If you don’t play high FPS games, it’s also great for gaming. That said, if you need the high hertz, check out the Helio 300 below. If you don’t this is a better overall option.

5. Helios 300 – $1199

Pros: Cons: 256GB SSD for fast performance

New i7 – 8th generation processor

Superb multi-core speed and fast graphics card

Baclit keyboard, solid battery life, 144HZ panel Poor storage means you’re bound to be lugging around an external drive

Lots of updates out of the box (many impacting performance0

Gets hot to the point of burning plastic

Aggressive colors not for everyone

The Helios 300 has been updated and it is more of a beast than ever. Let’s just start with the one negative here: it’s hot and heavy, and not in a good way. This PC gets close to flames when it’s run to its max, but of course, you can always back off the insane frame rates and details in the settings. Some have literally smelled plastic burning!

Now, let’s move onto the perks. This PC has it all! It has a fast processor, great graphics cards, and most importantly, a 144hz display! Even just a year ago, this simply wasn’t something you could get on a sub-$1500 PC. Now you can truly game (including play first person shooters) on the go. This is a great PC for gamers who need a portable machine that can run just about anything. It’s a beast.

Needless to say, it’s not ideal for other uses as the battery life isn’t great and it is on the bulky side. Still, for the gamers, don’t miss this amazing deal.

