5 Best Cheap Bike Lights: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Bike lights can be pricey, but you don’t have to spend a fortune to get a decent bike light. Whether you’re searching for the best cheap bike light for the front or back of your bike, or a headlight and taillight combination, you’ll find plenty of well-rounded options for less than $25. This list includes lights that will set you back less than $10, and ones that are a bit more expensive.

Even cheap bike lights tend to have numerous features. For example, several have a low battery indicator so that you can keep track of the battery life. Other bike lights stand out for their prolonged battery life or multiple operating modes, including the brightest settings for daytime rides and low-speed flashing, which alerts others to your presence while conserving battery life. Some lights also come with group-friendly features, such as distinct modes to use for group rides.

Despite these extra safety features, there are additional steps you can take to stay safe on the trails and roads. For example, AAA Exchange suggests asking someone to ensure your visibility to other motorists. You’ll want to make sure that both lights are in working order, and that you have plenty of battery power to get you safely to your destination. Additionally, ConsumerSafety.org recommends outfitting your bike with lights and reflectors designed for low-light conditions.

What are the best cheap bike lights?

1. BV Light Set – $9.72

Pros: Cons: Affordable

Each light has three modes

Quick-release mechanism Not USB rechargeable

Lights aren’t the brightest

Doesn’t have a low battery indicator

You can score this set for less than $10, making it a solid deal if you’re looking for the best cheap bike light set within a tight budget. The headlight has five LED lights, while the rear light has three. Each light offers three modes. You can quickly remove the front and rear lights via the quick-release mount. Both lights run on AAA batteries, and can last up to 80 hours before the batteries need to be replaced. These lights are weather-resistant, so you can stay visible even when the weather isn’t great.

2. Luditek Smart Bike Tail Light – $16.99

Pros: Cons: Brake sensing system

Five light modes

Built-in USB charging port Lights aren’t the brightest

Some wish the battery life was better

Subpar instruction manual

The hallmark feature of the Luditek Smart Bike Tail Light is its braking sensing system. When you apply the brakes, the light detects the change in speed and acts accordingly by making the light brighter for five seconds. This should help alert other drivers and road or trail users that you’re slowing down. There are five modes to choose from, including a low light mode to preserve battery life. The light’s green light will flash slowly once the battery power drops below 20 percent. Other highlights include a waterproof exterior, built-in USB charging port and a battery life just under 10 hours on certain settings.

3. HeroBeam Bike Lights Double Set – $21.97

Pros: Cons: Includes front, rear and wheel lights

Adjustable front light

Universal mounting brackets Not USB rechargeable

Lights aren’t the brightest

Some say the mounts seem flimsy

This set of cheap bike lights includes front and rear lights, along with wheel lights to make you more visible to others on the road. The front bike light is adjustable from 80 to 200 lumens, and has three distinct modes. Depending on the zoom, you can enjoy a range up to 200 feet. Both the rear and wheel lights are LED, while the front light is CREE Q5-based. Universal mounting brackets and quick-release mechanisms make these lights easy to install and remove.

4. Victagen LED Light Set – $20.99

Pros: Cons: Powerful 1,000 lumens front light

Five light modes

Durable aluminum alloy construction Some lights offer better battery life

Not USB rechargeable

A bit heavy

If you’re looking for a powerful light, consider the Victagen LED Light Set. The front light has a powerful output of 1,000 lumens, and can last up to three hours on the brightest setting. You can expect a battery life up to six hours on the mid-range 500 lumens setting, and up to 12 hours on the lowest setting, 250 lumens. You can also choose from strobe and SOS modes. The front light features a durable aluminum alloy construction that’s naturally resistant to rust and corrosion. Both lights are designed for easy, tool-free installation, and will work on just about any type of bike.

5. NiteRider Solas 100 – $20.00

Pros: Cons: Daytime flash

Group riding mode

Low battery indicator Light can fall off if not clipped in very securely

Subpar battery life

Clamp can come loose when riding

If you’re looking for the best cheap bike light for the back of your bike, consider the NiteRider Solas 100. This rear bike light has a lot to offer, and is priced under $25. Features include a low battery indicator, and four distinct lighting modes. On the lowest setting, the light can run over 15 hours per charge. In comparison, the light may last over four hours on the highest setting. Charge time is roughly two hours. This rear bike light has an output of 100 lumens. A group riding mode makes you more visible in a group without distracting other riders. Other features include a daylight visible flash and a quick release tab.

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.