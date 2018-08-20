5 Best Pieces of CrossFit Gear (2018): Compare, Buy & Save

Once you have the necessary CrossFit equipment, you’ll want to invest in CrossFit gear as well. From grips to make weight lifting a bit safer and more comfortable to foam rollers that can potentially make your recovery a little quicker, the best pieces of CrossFit gear depend on your specific needs, not to mention your budget.

The type of CrossFit gear you need generally depends on your skill level, and whether you have access to additional gear. For example, if you’re planning on increasing your weights, a pair of sleeves or grips could be a worthwhile investment. However, if you have all the essentials for working out, you might consider investing in a shaker bottle for fast and easy access to a pre- or post-workout snack.

What are the best pieces of CrossFit gear?

1. JerkFit WODies – $39.95

Pros: Cons: Wrist support and palm protection

Made with latex-free material

Machine washable Some wish the wrist Velcro was better

Can be slippery the first few uses

Material may feel rough during break-in period

CrossFit hand grips can be beneficial in a number of ways. For starters, the extra material between your hands and the weights make lifting more comfortable. Hand grips also provide extra traction, especially when your skin is wet. If you’re looking for the best CrossFit hand grips for your money, consider those that also have wrist support and palm protection, such as the JerkFit WODies. These gloves come in several colors, and are lightly padded to keep your hands protected. They’re also made in the U.S., with latex-free elastic. You can toss the gloves in the wash for easy cleaning and maintenance.

2. WOD Nation Speed Jump Rope – $18.63

Pros: Cons: Includes a spare cable

Comes with a carrying bag

Training guide included Rope is a bit thin

Requires a wire cutter to be resized

Not ideal for beginners

The best CrossFit gear doesn’t necessarily have to include the largest or most expensive items. Maybe your goals include gaining speed or completing double unders at your next competition. This CrossFit jump rope is designed for fast-paced endurance training, but it’s just as handy for staying fit. In fact, it’s easy to adjust to match people of various heights, including children. If purple isn’t your favorite color, you’ll find this jump rope in several other colors.

3. NextRoller Vibrating Foam Roller – $99.95

Pros: Cons: Three vibration speeds

Ideal for targeted deep muscle therapy

Easy to recharge Handle can get in the way

Some wish the surface was softer

Vibration could be stronger

In case you’re not already familiar with its benefits, the foam roller is a handy tool that can be used before and after a workout. Whether you’re using a standard roller or a vibrating foam roller, you’ll still benefit from self-myofascial release. This type of release helps release trigger points, or knots, to improve your muscle function and movement. According to the National Association of Sport Medicine, for best results you should target the most tender area, then hold the roller there between 30 and 90 seconds.

This vibrating foam roller has three vibration levels to choose from, although many athletes find that the middle level is especially helpful for chronic injuries. If you’re an athlete, you may find that the combination of a deep tissue massage and vibration therapy is more effective than a traditional foam roller, making this roller a practical investment if you’re searching for the best CrossFit gear for recovery. The roller comes with an ergonomic carrying handle and gets up to two hours of use per charge.

4. Nordic Lifting Knee Sleeves – $39.99

Pros: Cons: Can be used by men and women

Available in several sizes

Reinforced stitching Hand washing is recommended

Some complain of a strong neoprene odor

Openings may be a bit tight on larger legs

Typical CrossFit moves such as snatches and double unders require plenty of knee movement. Wearing knee sleeves can reduce the amount of stress on your knees, according to this Oashaiti Magazine article. In addition to providing support, knee sleeves can improve your posture and balance. Knee sleeves are also beneficial when you’re transitioning to heavier weights.

These knee sleeves are designed for men and women. They also come in a wide range of sizes, from extra-small to xx-large. A sizing chart is provided to help you find your optimal fit. There’s a one-year replacement guarantee for peace of mind. While the sleeves are machine washable, laundering by hand can extend the life of the material.

5. BlenderBottle Classic Loop Top Shaker Bottle – $9.50

Pros: Cons: Portable

Dishwasher safe

Convenient carrying loop Whisk isn’t sharp enough to break up fruit

Can require a fair amount of shaking for desired consistency

Plastic top may crack over time

The hallmark feature of the BlenderBottle Classic Loop Top Shaker Bottle is its wire whisk, which helps incorporate even the thickest ingredients. All you need to do is add your favorite ingredients and shake the bottle. A carrying loop lets you easily bring the bottle along to the gym. With a price tag of just under $10, this shaker bottle is a top choice if you’re looking for the best CrossFit gear on a budget. This blender bottle is dishwasher safe and has a leak-proof lid. It also comes in a wide range of colors, and can hold up to 28 ounces at a time.

